With Many Criticizing Moscow’s Request for Meeting, Speakers in Security Council Urge Renewed Diplomacy, Immediate Ceasefire in Wake of Deadly Air Strikes in Ukraine

Amid intensified aerial strikes on Ukrainian cities, delegates in the Security Council emphasized the urgent need for renewed diplomatic efforts and an immediate ceasefire.

Called by the Russian Federation to discuss “the prospects of a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict”, today’s meeting was met with scrutiny by numerous Council members, who stressed that it does not represent a genuine step towards renewed diplomacy, but rather serves as a distraction from Moscow’s continued violations of international law.

Among them was Denmark’s representative, who said that the meeting was convened “not to seek resolution, but rewrite reality; not to protect human lives, but promote a false narrative” — one that accuses the West of prolonging the war in Ukraine by supplying arms to Kyiv for its self-defence against the Russian illegal armed aggression.

Picking up that thread, Greece’s representative said that the wording of the request for today’s meeting is misleading. “What is described as ‘Ukrainian conflict’ is in fact a war of aggression against Ukraine, going on for the last three and a half years,” he said. This meeting takes place in the aftermath of another wave of severe drone and missile strikes against Kyiv and other residential areas.

Describing today’s meeting as both “cynical and morally repugnant”, Ukraine’s representative said it was requested by the very State that launched the largest war of aggression in Europe since the Second World War to portray itself as a victim of so-called “Western interference”.

Death Toll Rising Due to Russian Federation Air Strikes Unleashed Last Night

There are no two parties attacking civilians, she underscored, recalling that, last night, the Russian Federation unleashed yet another ruthless assault on Ukraine with 309 uncrewed aerial vehicles and 8 cruise missiles. As of now, nine people have been killed in Kyiv, with the death toll rising.

In this century alone, she said, the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine twice — in 2014 and 2022 — adding: “At this very moment, Russia is still trying to illegally occupy more Ukrainian territory.” Its war machine is now being sustained by Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and receives dual-use goods and equipment from Chinese companies. “This enables Moscow to prolong its war and escalate the suffering of the Ukrainian people,” she warned.

Thanking Kyiv’s partners and allies, she said: “Your military support is not only a lifeline for Ukraine, [but also] a defence of international law and the rules-based order, where aggression is not rewarded.” Denying the idea that “no one will win” in this war, she said that international law and the UN Charter must win. “Let us make sure that a year from now, we are not gathered here to count more victims, but to mark the restoration of peace, justice and security — not only for Ukraine, but for the entire international system,” she said.

Western Actions Prolonging the Conflict

While many in the West — who have been arming Kyiv to the teeth — are putting on “the sheep’s clothing of diplomacy,” said the Russian Federation’s representative, they do not seem to want to close this “very dangerous chapter” of international peace and security. Moscow has never denied the potential of diplomacy, he asserted, recalling the coup in Kyiv in 2014 and its aftermath. Yet, its appeals to find mutually acceptable ways of resolving the European crisis were ignored, leaving no choice but to initiate the special military operation in February 2022.

The conflict has morphed into a full-scale proxy war of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) against the Russian Federation, within which Ukraine is just taking the role of “a private military company”, defending Western interests with Western weapons. This “fatal strategic mistake” by Kyiv has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers; besides Crimea, that country has lost four additional regions, whose people spoke in favour of joining the Russian Federation.

“What remains of Ukraine today has become a corrupt dictatorship of one person in which the Ukrainians have no rights,” he stated, adding that people are being captured on the streets and sent to the front lines “against their will”. “Ukrainians have completely lost their voice” — otherwise, they would have spoken against the continuation of the war. Ukrainians no longer want to fight; and those who fight find the nearest opportunity to surrender or flee. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no intention of conducting elections, he noted.

For its part, Moscow will continue exchanging hors de combat soldiers, he continued, also citing its proposal for humanitarian pauses on the front lines. However, Moscow will not agree to an unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as any pause in fighting will be used to rearm the Ukrainian units, rotate the personnel and prepare their army to resume hostilities against his country. “We intend to continue the negotiations in Istanbul,” he pledged, stating: “Our national interests, our right to live in peace and not be threatened by our nearest neighbours, is not something we will ever give up.”

Condemnation of Attacks on Civilians, Military Escalation

Sounding the alarm over “the mounting civilian casualties in this war”, Guyana’s delegate said equally alarming is the fact that civilian infrastructure — schools, hospitals and critical energy systems — continues to be targeted in violation of the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution.

On “the many reports” about weapons transfers to Ukraine and the Russian Federation, she expressed particular concern about the use of anti-personnel landmines and cluster munitions. “Landmines are inherently indiscriminate, while cluster munitions, when used in or near populated areas, are prone to indiscriminate effects,” she stressed, noting their devastating impacts on the lives of civilians long after the war ends. “Especially reprehensible” is the reported use of drones to intentionally target civilians, she continued, calling for an independent investigation into all such allegations.

“The situation is unbearable,” concurred France’s delegate, condemning Moscow’s large-scale aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities last night. The primary obstacle to peace is that country’s determination to strike Ukrainian cities with growing intensity, she added.

“How is it that Russia can sit here and claim its commitment to diplomacy while simultaneously ramping up missile and drone strikes on Ukraine,” asked the United Kingdom’s delegate, adding that a six-year-old boy was among those killed last night.

He then highlighted the consequences of Moscow’s war for the international system: “While Council [members] discuss how to bring peace to Sudan, Russia tries to leverage access to a naval base. While we discuss peace in Mali, Russia has pushed out the UN to secure an advantage for its private military contractors. While we discuss sanctions to prevent nuclear proliferation on the Korean peninsula, Russia tries to undermine those sanctions to access military supplies for its war machine.”

Calls for a Ceasefire

The representative of the United States recalled the 14 July announcement by President [Donald J.] Trump that his country will sell its defensive weapons to NATO allies, “who can then send them on”. “Our support for Ukraine’s defence cannot be compared to the supply of arms and materials to Russia,” which enables the aggressor to continue its full-scale invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory, he said, citing the support given by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran and China. The Russian Federation and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and a durable peace. “It is time to make a deal,” he urged, declaring that “this must be done by 8 August”. Washington, D.C., is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace.

However, countered China’s delegate, “the Security Council has not imposed sanctions on parties to the conflict”. China maintains normal trade with Ukraine and the Russian Federation and is not in violation of international law. “The United States is also conducting trade with Ukraine, so why can’t China do that,” he asked, adding that it is not Beijing but Washington, D.C., that should feel uncomfortable and “out of tune with the rest of the members here to resolve the Ukraine crisis”. Urging that country to “stop attacking [others], and instead, work towards a ceasefire,” he stated: “We need unity and cooperation rather than division and confrontation”.

“For months, we have heard nothing but excuses and ultimatums from one country, while its drones are destroying Ukrainian cities,” said Slovenia’s delegate, pointing to the latest aerial attack on Kyiv. It targeted multiple urban areas with over 100 drones, causing civilian casualties. “The unabated death and destruction must stop,” she stated, adding: “We need a ceasefire and we need it now.”

Citing the ongoing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, the speaker for the Republic of Korea said that “this illegal partnership” not only prolongs the war in Ukraine, but threatens the security of the Korean Peninsula and beyond. “Every day that passes without a ceasefire means more civilian lives lost and further destruction,” he warned.

Istanbul Talks, Renewed Diplomatic Engagement

Numerous delegates called for renewed engagement at the highest political and diplomatic levels to achieve an immediate cessation of hostilities, with Sierra Leone’s representative welcoming the three rounds of talks held in Istanbul. “Dialogue and diplomacy must be the primary tools for resolving this conflict, he stated, adding that the international community — including this Council — must remain committed to supporting efforts towards a just and sustainable peace, in line with resolution 2774 (2025).

Also taking note of the meetings in Istanbul regarding prisoner exchanges between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Somalia’s delegate observed that these talks, however challenging, are an essential step forward on humanitarian grounds. Accordingly, he called for a revival of comprehensive peace negotiations aimed at ending the war. He urged all parties to return to the negotiating table in good faith, and the international community to “support every effort at diplomacy and the pursuit of a just and lasting peace”.

In the same vein, Panama’s representative expressed hope that the ongoing talks in Istanbul will continue in “a more genuine spirit” and will not be torpedoed by counterproductive machinations. He called on Member States to refrain from fanning the flames of conflict by sending weapons to the front lines, where “dialogue is emerging as the only plausible solution to the crisis”.

Warning that the current situation may drag the region into “a spiral of conflicts and crises”, Algeria’s delegate stressed that developing countries continue to be most affected by disruptions in food and energy markets. Accordingly, he underscored the need to “choose the path of dialogue over confrontation, understanding over escalation” and “create the right conditions to facilitate direct negotiations”.

Echoing that sentiment, the representative of Pakistan, Council President for July, spoke in his national capacity to underscore that “the only viable path towards sustainable peace is that of dialogue and diplomacy”.