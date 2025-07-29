Security Council Extends Sanctions Regime Targeting Non-State Armed Groups, Individuals in Central African Republic for One Year, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2789 (2025)

The Security Council today extended, until 31 July 2026, the sanctions targeting non-State armed groups and individuals operating in the Central African Republic.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2789 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2789(2025)), the 15-member organ decided that all Member States shall take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel of all types to armed groups and associated individuals operating in that country. It also extended the travel bans and asset freezes targeting individuals undermining peace.

The Council also extended until 31 August 2026 the mandate of the Panel of Experts tasked with monitoring the implementation of the sanctions.

A year ago, by adopting resolution 2745 (2024) (document S/RES/2745(2024)), the Council lifted the arms embargo on the Central African Republic Government and its security forces. However, the embargo has remained in place for non-State actors, along with travel bans and asset freezes.

“This renewal is identical to resolution 2745 (2024),” said the representative of France, which led the drafting of the text. He highlighted that “serious changes” had been made under the previous text, allowing for the Council’s unity on the issue for the first time since 2020. “France wanted to build on this collective success by proposing this year a technical roll-over,” he added.

Algeria’s delegate, speaking also for Sierra Leone, Somalia and Guyana, welcomed the unanimous adoption of resolution 2789 (2025), stating: “This marks the second consecutive year this Council has demonstrated such unity on this file.” This consensus reflects the positive momentum on the ground — the dissolution earlier this month of two armed groups, which signed a peace agreement with the Government. He expressed gratitude to Chad for its successful mediation between the Government and the two groups, namely “Retour, Réclamation et Réhabilitation” and “Unité pour la paix en Centrafrique”.

“These are promising steps towards lasting stability in the Central African Republic, particularly in light of the critical local and general elections scheduled for next December,” he said.