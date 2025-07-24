Security Council Discusses UN Cooperation with Organization of Islamic Cooperation

The Security Council is convening this morning to discuss cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The meeting, chaired by Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, will feature briefings by Mohamed Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, and Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Dubaie, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs.