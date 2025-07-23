Security Council Convenes to Debate Recent Developments in Middle East

The Security Council is holding its quarterly open debate on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”. Chaired by Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, the meeting covers recent developments in Gaza, the West Bank and the wider Middle East region — including in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and the Red Sea. Members will hear a briefing by Mohamed Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations.