Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Discusses Group of Experts’  Final Report

On 2 July 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo was briefed by the Group of Experts on its final report.

The Coordinator of the Group presented the report’s main findings on conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, including the ongoing support to armed groups, continued violations of the arms embargo and international humanitarian law, and human rights violations and abuses. The briefing also addressed the illicit exploitation of natural resources and the impact of regional dynamics on peace and security.

Members of the Committee exchanged views with the Group and took note of its findings and recommendations.