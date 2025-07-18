Security Council Holds Briefing on Situation in Colombia

Special Representative and Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia Carlos Ruiz Massieu will brief the Security Council this morning on recent developments in the country and the Secretary-General’s latest report on the Mission (document S/2025/419), which covers the period from 27 March to 26 June. The report highlights major developments in the country, implementation of the Final Peace Agreement and the Mission’s coordination with the country team, among other matters.

Colombia will participate in the meeting under rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure.