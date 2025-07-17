Security Council Holds Briefing on Situation in Syria

Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations Mohamed Khaled Khiari will give an emergency briefing to the Security Council this afternoon on the situation in Syria.

The meeting was requested by Syria in a 16 July letter (document S/2025/470). Council members Algeria and Somalia supported the meeting request.

Hakan Fidan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, as well as representatives of Syria, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Tunisia, Iran and Jordan will participate in the meeting under rule 37 of the Council’s provisional rules of procedure.

Syria requested the meeting following a series of airstrikes launched by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on its territory, which it claimed resulted in the killing and injury of a number of civilians and military personnel.

Since 14 July, the IDF has conducted several airstrikes against Syrian military forces in the southern governorates of Daraa and Suweida.

On 16 July, heavy IDF airstrikes hit the headquarters of the Syrian Ministry of Defence and there were reports of a strike near the presidential palace in Damascus.