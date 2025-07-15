Adopting Resolution 2787 (2025), Security Council Extends Reporting Requirement on Houthi Attacks against Merchant, Commercial Vessels in Red Sea

The Security Council today extended the request to the Secretary-General to provide written monthly reports through 15 January 2026 on any further Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Adopting resolution 2787 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2787(2025)) with a vote of 12 in favour to none against, with 3 abstentions (Algeria, China, Russian Federation), the Council extended the reporting request in paragraph 10 of resolution 2722 (2024), while also recalling all its relevant resolutions on the situation in Yemen and the Red Sea, including resolutions 2216 (2015), 2722 (2024), 2739 (2024) and 2768 (2025).

Acts of Terrorism by Houthis

In the ensuing discussion, the representative of the United States, who served as co-penholder of today’s resolution, said that the recent Houthi attacks on two civilian cargo vessels — the MV Magic Seas and the MV Eternity Sea — are yet another stark reminder of the Houthis’ terrorist tactics and their blatant disregard for civilian life. These attacks have also disrupted the free flow of global commerce through the Red Sea and, according to some reports, more than doubled the cost of operating commercial vessels in the area. “The United States strongly condemns these acts of terrorism, which threaten freedom of navigation and undermine regional economic and maritime security,” she said, calling for the immediate and permanent cessation of all Houthi attacks against vessels transiting the Red Sea. Demanding the unconditional release of the crew of the MV Eternity Sea, who remain in Houthi custody, she also reiterated condemnation of Iran’s ongoing violations of Council resolution 2216 (2015), which continue to “enable Houthi terrorism” — including these latest attacks.

No Justification for Any Attack against Innocent Seafarers

The representative of Greece, also co-penholder of today’s resolution, said that the recent, unprovoked attacks against two commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea region “provide a clear testimony of the Houthis’ continued aggression and destabilizing role, as well as the need to keep the reporting mechanism in place”. Underscoring that there is no justification for any attack against innocent seafarers — “whose contribution to international maritime trade is irreplaceable” — he stressed that, if the Red Sea region “becomes even more degraded, it will expose the international community to more acute security risks and economic uncertainty”. He therefore called on all Member States to respect and implement the arms embargo established by resolution 2216 (2015).

As a nation deeply invested in the stability of the Red Sea, Somalia’s delegate said that he supported the resolution as a reflection of an unwavering commitment to maritime security. “We recognize the gravity of the current threats and their far-reaching implications, from economic disruption to environmental risks,” he said. While this resolution is a constructive step forward, its effectiveness will depend on a thoughtful approach that accounts for regional realities and sensitivities. Security in the Red Sea cannot be separated from the stability of its coastal States or the broader peace process. Lasting solutions must tackle the root causes of instability while upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations in the region. “We must avoid actions that risk further escalation and instead focus on addressing the legitimate concerns of all stakeholders,” he said.

Nexus between Attacks in Red Sea and Aggression against Palestinians in Gaza

The representative of Algeria said that his delegation’s abstention “comes in line with its principled position”, including abstentions on resolutions 2722 (2024), 2739 (2024) and 2768 (2025). He stressed, however, that this abstention must not be interpreted either as a reservation regarding the Secretary-General’s monthly reports or as a justification for the attacks targeting commercial vessels or cargo carriers. Rather, it is a “reflection of our deep concern” over the implementation of resolution 2722 (2024), he said, noting that such resolution has been misused to justify attacks on the territory of sovereign States. He added that the Council cannot disregard the “clear nexus between the attacks in the Red Sea and the aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

The representative of the Russian Federation — whose delegation also abstained — noted with concern that the text represents a direct continuation of resolution 2722 (2024) — an instrument that, despite its stated aim of ensuring freedom of navigation, has “raised serious concerns on our side” regarding its interpretation and application in practice. While the resolution’s original intent is commendable, namely safeguarding maritime security around Yemen, the broad and ambiguous language has opened the door to arbitrary interpretations, including its use as justification for unilateral military actions on the sovereign territory of Yemen. “We emphasize that such misinterpretations are unacceptable and undermine the authority of the Security Council,” he said. Stabilization efforts in and around Yemen must be pursued exclusively through political and diplomatic means, in full respect of international law. Moreover, it is impossible to decouple the Red Sea’s security from the wider instability across the region — most notably the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said. Achieving sustainable peace requires immediate steps: a ceasefire, the release of hostages and detainees, and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza.

Council Resolutions Should Not Be ‘Misinterpreted or Abused’

The representative of China — whose delegation also abstained — recalled its similar abstention on resolution 2722 (2024). “Following the adoption of that resolution, certain countries took military actions against Yemen, which seriously impacted Yemen’s peace process and exacerbated tensions in the Red Sea,” he recalled, adding that the “negative effects” of such actions “continue until today”. He underscored that Council resolutions should not be “misinterpreted or abused”, and that Yemen’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected. Adding that tensions in the Red Sea are a “major manifestation of the spillover from the Gaza conflict”, he said that issues in the Red Sea and Yemen cannot be resolved without easing tensions and de-escalating the overall situation in the region.

Red Sea Corridor for Global Trade, Vital Channel for Humanitarian Aid

The representative of Pakistan, Council President for July, having voted in favor of resolution 2787 (2025) and speaking in his national capacity, reaffirmed “our principled and longstanding commitment” to upholding maritime security and unequivocally condemning attacks on all commercial shipping. He denounced the recent assaults on vessels in the Red Sea and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained crew members. In the current context, the extension of the reporting mandate is a necessary and timely step. “We underscore the strategic significance of the Red Sea maritime corridor — not only as a critical artery for global trade, but also as a vital channel for humanitarian aid to Yemen,” he said. All attacks on merchant and commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden must cease immediately and permanently, in full compliance with international law.