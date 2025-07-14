Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Discusses Expert Panel’s Final Report

On 1 July 2025, the Panel of Experts on South Sudan briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015), in connection with the Panel’s final report submitted in pursuance of paragraph 18 of resolution 2731 (2024).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Panel’s report, noting inter alia the current volatile political and security situation in South Sudan, including serious clashes between the armed forces of the principal signatories to the peace agreement, as well as the ongoing humanitarian and economic crises.

Following the Coordinator’s presentation, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views regarding the findings and recommendations contained in the final report.