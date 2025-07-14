Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2786 (2025), Security Council Renews Mandate of United Nations Mission to Support Hudaydah Agreement

The Security Council today decided to extend until 28 January 2026 the mandate of (UNMHA) to support the implementation of the Agreement on the City of Hudaydah and Ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa as set out in the 2018 Stockholm Agreement.

Through the unanimous adoption of resolution 2786 (2025), the 15-member organ reaffirmed its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen and its commitment to stand by the people of the country.

Reaffirming its endorsement of the Agreement reached in Sweden by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis on the City of Hudaydah and the Ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Ras Issa (the Hudaydah Agreement), the Council reiterated its call on the parties to work cooperatively to implement all its provisions.

The Council stressed the need to facilitate increased and unhindered UNMHA patrolling, noting, in line with the Secretary-General’s letter of 10 June 2025 (S/2025/371) that the evolving context within Hudaydah and across Yemen, as well as the wider region and internationally, could create opportunities for further efficiencies and structural coherence and coordination across United Nations missions in Yemen.

Council members also further requested the Secretary-General to present to the organ, before 28 November 2025, a further review of UNMHA with a view to delivering further efficiencies and structural coherence and coordination across the United Nations missions in Yemen. It expressed its intention to review the full range of options for UNMHA’s mandate, including sunsetting of the Mission, and make any necessary adjustments to gain efficiencies and reduce costs or otherwise as may be required to UN operations in Hudaydah by developments on the ground, including, inter alia, a durable nationwide ceasefire.

The United Kingdom’s delegate after the vote said that as the mandate of UNMHA approaches its expiry early 2026, London will continue to engage closely with the UN on its upcoming review to identify opportunities for greater efficiency, coherence, and coordination across UN missions in Yemen. She said she looked forward to leading further discussions in this Council on the full range of options for UN operations in Hudaydah, including assessing the future viability and potential sunset of UNMHA. The United Kingdom remains committed to ensuring that the UN can effectively support humanitarian needs, promote long-term stability and preserve the space for a future UN-led peace process.

“It is time to sunset UNMHA,” said the representative of the United States, emphasizing that the “the Mission is mandated to lead a committee that has not functioned since 2020, and its movements and patrols are subject to the whims of the Houthis”. Noting that the Council asserts its intention to assess UNMHA through today’s resolution, he said that his country “looks forward” to that assessment and urged the Secretariat to use the next six months to “consider how to reconfigure its options on the ground”. He also condemned the Houthis’ recent unprovoked attacks on two civilian cargo vessels in the Red Sea, calling on the Council to fully support UN mechanisms that “actually do make a difference in countering the Houthi threat” recognized by resolution 2216 (2015).

China’s delegate said that UNMHA has played a key role in monitoring the ceasefire and assisting parties in implementation. Its continued presence is vital to maintaining stability in the Hudaydah area. China is deeply concerned by recent air strikes that endanger the Mission and undermine Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The safety of UN personnel must be ensured. All parties should respect the Mission’s mandate, lift movement restrictions and fully cooperate with its work. China supports efforts to enhance coordination, improve working methods and increase the Mission’s effectiveness. He also stressed that a political solution remains the only path forward, urging Yemeni parties to resume dialogue with the support of the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy.