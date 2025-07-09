Security Council Press Statement on Signature of Peace Agreement between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Asim Iftikhar Ahmad (Pakistan):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the peace agreement signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda on 27 June, and expressed their deep appreciation to the United States, Qatar and the African Union for their facilitation efforts.

The members of the Security Council urged the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda to honour in good faith their obligations and commitments for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, including those related to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and resolution 2773 (2025).

The members of the Security Council expressed their determination to actively support the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in the implementation and follow-up of this agreement.