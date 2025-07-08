Security Council 2653 Sanctions Committee Adds 2 Entries to Its Sanctions List

On 8 July 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2653 (2022) approved the addition of the entries specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

B. Entities and other groups

HTe.001 Name: GRAN GRIF

Name (original script): na

A.k.a: a) Gran Grif de Savien b) Savien gang c) Baz Gran Grif F.k.a.: na Address: Haiti Listed on: 08 Jul. 2025 Other information: Luckson Elan (HTi.007) is the leader of the Gran Grif gang. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

HTe.002 Name: VIV ANSANM

Name (original script): na

A.k.a: a) Living Together b) G-9 c) G9 Family and Allies d) G9 Fanmi e Alye e) The Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies f) Fòs Revolisyonè G9 an Fanmi e Alye g) G-Pèp h) G-People F.k.a.: na Address: Haiti Listed on: 08 Jul. 2025 Other information: Jimmy Chérizier (HTi.001) is the leader of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

Press releases concerning changes to the Committee’s Sanctions List may be found in the “Press Releases” section on the Committee’s website at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/2653/press-releases.

The updated version of the Committee’s Sanctions List, available in HTML, PDF and XML format, may be found at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/2653/materials.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee’s Sanctions List and is accessible at the following URL: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.