SC/16112
Expert Panel Briefs Security Council Yemen Sanctions Committee
On 17 June 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) considered the programme of work of the Panel of Experts, whose mandate was extended until 15 December 2025 pursuant to resolution 2758 (2024). During the same informal consultations, the Committee heard a presentation, delivered via VTC, on the midterm update of the Panel. Interactive discussions took place among Committee members and the Panel.