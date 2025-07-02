Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2784 (2025), Security Council Sets November Election Date to Fill Vacancy on International Court of Justice

The Security Council met today to set the date of an election to fill an upcoming vacancy on the International Court of Justice. The election will be to fill the seat of Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf (Somalia), who informed the President of the International Court of Justice of his resignation as a member of the Court, effective 30 September 2025.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2784 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2784(2025)), the 15-member organ — in accordance with Article 14 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice — decided that the election to fill the vacancy will take place on 12 November 2025 at a meeting of the Security Council and at a meeting of the General Assembly at its eightieth session.

Article 14 of the Statute of the Court provides that vacancies shall be filled by the same method as that laid down for the first election, subject to the following provision: the Secretary-General shall, within one month of the occurrence of the vacancy, proceed to issue the invitations provided for in Article 5, and the date of the election shall be fixed by the Security Council.