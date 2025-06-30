Security Council Renews Democratic Republic of Congo Sanctions Regime, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2783 (2025)

The Security Council today renewed the sanctions regime concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo until 1 July 2026 and extended the mandate of the corresponding Group of Experts until 1 August 2026.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2783 (2025) (to be issued as document S/RES/2783(2025)) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council decided to renew measures relating to arms, finances and travel relating to the Democratic Republic of the Congo until 1 July 2026.

The representative of France, whose delegation submitted the text, thanked all Council members for their engagement and said the sanctions regime and Group of Experts are central tools in combating violence and destabilization in the eastern part of the country. He noted the 27 June Council meeting, during which Council members marked the signing of a draft peace agreement by the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the auspice of the United States Government. “What we are doing shows that improvement in the Great Lakes region can occur,” he said. “We must do all that we can to support peace and security in the region.”

The resolution reiterated that the armed and security forces of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo are exempt from the embargo on the supply of military equipment and assistance, as agreed on 2 May 2024, and from any notification procedure, as set out in paragraphs 1 and 2 of the resolution.

By other terms of the text, the Council decided to extend until 1 August 2026 the mandate of the Group of Experts, as set forth in paragraph 6 of resolution 2360 (2017), and expressed its intention to review the mandate and take appropriate action regarding further extension no later than 1 July 2026. It also requests the Group of Experts to provide the Council, after discussion with the Committee, a mid-term report no later than 30 December 2025 and a final report not later than 15 June 2026, as well as monthly updates.

The resolution also recalled the Secretary-General’s commitment that the United Nations will do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators of the killing of the two members of the Group of Experts and the four Congolese nationals accompanying them are brought to justice and stressed the importance of a follow-up in assisting the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the national investigation, within existing resources.

The representative of Guyana, President of the Council for June, speaking in her national capacity, noted her delegation’s appreciation to all Council members and the Secretariat staff for their support, which let the Council rally to consensus on several important issues. She extended her best wishes to the incoming Council President from Pakistan.