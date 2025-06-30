Security Council Committee Pursuant to Resolution 2745 Holds Meeting to Consider Midterm and Final Reports of Its Panel of Experts

The Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2745 (2024) held informal consultations on 11 June 2025 to consider the midterm and final reports of its Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 7 of the same resolution.

The Coordinator of the Panel, joined by the other experts, presented an overview of the principal findings contained in the midterm and final reports after which Committee members engaged in an interactive discussion with the members of the Panel. The Committee members thanked the Panel for its rigorous work under challenging conditions and reiterated their commitment to supporting peace and stability in the Central African Republic and the wider region.

Following the Panel’s submission of its midterm and final reports to the Security Council no later than 15 June 2025, the reports will be issued as documents of the Security Council, and they will be available in all official languages on the 2745 Committee’s webpage: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/sanctions/2745/panel-of-experts/reports.