Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Meetings Coverage
9950th Meeting (AM)
SC/16107

Security Council Discusses Middle East Crisis

The Security Council will today discuss Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, pursuant to resolution 2334 (2016), which requests the Secretary-General to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the resolution’s provisions.  Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, is expected to brief the Council on the Secretary-General’s latest report.  However, speakers are also likely to address broader issues affecting the region, including aid delivery, military operations in Gaza, and regional spillover effects.

Middle East
Israel
State of Palestine
Palestinian issues
