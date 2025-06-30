Security Council Discusses Middle East Crisis

The Security Council will today discuss Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, pursuant to resolution 2334 (2016), which requests the Secretary-General to report to the Council every three months on the implementation of the resolution’s provisions. Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, is expected to brief the Council on the Secretary-General’s latest report. However, speakers are also likely to address broader issues affecting the region, including aid delivery, military operations in Gaza, and regional spillover effects.