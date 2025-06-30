Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2782 (2025), Security Council Renews Mandate of Force Monitoring Israel-Syria Disengagement Agreement

The Security Council today renewed the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights for six months until 31 December 2025 and requested the Secretary-General to ensure that the Force has the required capacity and resources to fulfil its mandate “in a safe and secure way”.

UNDOF was established immediately following the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria, with a mandate to maintain the ceasefire and supervise the area of separation — a demilitarized buffer zone — as well as the area of limitation — where Israeli and Syrian troops and equipment are restricted — in the Golan Heights.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2782 (2025)(to be issued as document S/RES/2782(2025)) — submitted by the United States and the Russian Federation — the 15-member organ called on the concerned parties to immediately implement its resolution338 (1973) of 22 October 1973 and stressed both parties’ obligation to scrupulously and fully respect the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.

Further, the Council called on the parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation. It underlined that UNDOF remains an impartial entity, stressing the importance of halting all activities that endanger United Nations peacekeepers on the ground.

Speaking after the adoption, the representative of Alegria said that the renewal was the necessity to preserve the “fragile” stability. However, he criticized the “narrow technical approach” to updating the resolution, pointing out that some references in the text are outdated, including a call to lift COVID-19 restrictions and the mentioning of the Arab armed forces that have “not been in existence for five months”. “This approval reflects the paralysis of the Council,” he stressed, adding that the text does not show the new situation in the region of operations for the Force. “How can the Council adopt a resolution which does not take into account the Israeli violations?” he asked, highlighting Israel Defense Forces (IDF) activities in the buffer zone and the daily destruction of houses and livelihoods. It is essential to align UN forces with the situation on the ground and UNDOF is not an exception to this rule, he concluded.