Security Council Meets on Situation in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Security Council meets this afternoon to discuss the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Expected to brief the Council are Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Head of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), and the representative of Sierra Leone as Chair of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo.