Security Council Press Statement on Houthi Detention of United Nations and International Non-governmental Organization Workers

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett (Guyana):

A year after the wave of detentions in June 2024, following more recent detentions and against the backdrop of past detentions, Council members reiterated their strong condemnation of the ongoing detentions by the Houthis of personnel from the United Nations, national and international non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions. The Council reiterated their strong condemnation of the tragic death of a World Food Programme (WFP) member of staff on 10 February in Houthi captivity.

Council members acknowledged that this Eid Al-Adha will be particularly difficult for those detained, their families, and for many others who now live in fear of being themselves detained. Council members, again, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained by the Houthis and reiterated that all threats to those delivering humanitarian aid and assistance are unacceptable, further exacerbating the dire humanitarian crisis and the suffering of the Yemeni population. Council members reiterated their demand that the Houthis ensure respect of international humanitarian law with regard to safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access to ensure assistance can reach civilians in need.

Council members welcomed the continued work of the United Nations through all possible channels to secure the safe and immediate release of those detained. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen, and their commitment to stand by the people of Yemen. They reiterated their support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led and Yemeni-owned political settlement based on the agreed references and consistent with relevant Security Council resolutions.