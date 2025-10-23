United Nations Department of Global Communications, World Federation of United Nations Associations Launch Model UN Mini-Simulation Toolkit

The United Nations Department of Global Communications and the World Federation of United Nations Associations announced today the launch of a new Model United Nations Mini-Simulation Toolkit to mark United Nations Day 2025 and the eightieth anniversary of the UN Charter.

The toolkit, developed jointly by the Department’s Education Outreach Section and the World Federation, is designed to make Model UN simulations more accessible, inclusive and adaptable for schools, universities and youth organizations worldwide. The first edition focuses on the United Nations Environment Assembly and the urgent issue of marine plastic litter and microplastics, a challenge that affects communities and ecosystems across the planet.

Bringing the UN to Classrooms

The mini simulation is designed for use in classrooms or clubs and allows educators and organizers to conduct a complete simulation. The toolkit includes: 1) the UN Environment Assembly mini-simulation toolkit; 2) educators guide; 3) student worksheets; and 4) an annex of complementary materials. The content of the toolkit engages students in real UN processes and prioritizes consensus-building during negotiations to contribute to a more sustainable and peaceful world.

“As we mark 80 years of the United Nations, this new Model UN toolkit empowers young people to step into the role of global leaders — cultivating diplomacy, negotiation and consensus-building skills,” said Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications. “It teaches them that collaboration across borders is not just how the UN works — it’s how solutions to the most complex problems are found.”

“The toolkit helps students understand how the UN makes decisions and why cooperation across countries matters,” added Aziel-Philippos Goulandris, Secretary-General of the World Federation of United Model Associations. “By simulating the United Nations Environment Assembly, young people see how real-world challenges like plastic pollution are addressed through dialogue, negotiation and consensus.”

Looking Ahead

The Model UN Mini-Simulation Toolkit is currently available in English, with plans to expand to additional UN official languages. Educators, students and Model UN organizers can now access the full toolkit and accompanying materials at: www.un.org/en/mun/toolkit.

The toolkit complements existing resources on the Model UN website, including the Getting Started Guide and the Model UN Guide (available in English, French and Portuguese).

This initiative reflects the mandate adopted by the General Assembly in 2023, which recognized the vital role of Model UN in fostering diplomacy, international cooperation and youth capacity-building in global affairs.

Media Contact: Jayashri Wyatt, Chief of the Education Outreach Section, Department of Global Communications, email: wyatt@un.org.