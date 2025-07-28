Independent Audit Advisory Committee Holds Seventy-First Session, 23-25 July
The United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee held its seventy-first session from 23 to 25 July at United Nations Headquarters in New York. The session was chaired by Anton Kosyanenko. In attendance were all Committee members, namely: Vice-Chair Suresh Sharma, Dorothy Bradley, Jeanette Franzel and new member Eric Osae.
During the session, the Committee reviewed the activities of various oversight bodies — external, internal and management oversight — and deliberated on the preparation of its annual report for the period 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2025.
In addition, the Committee held meetings with:
- The Secretary-General, regarding the activities of the Committee.
- The Joint Inspection Unit (JIU), on:
- Key features of its 2025 annual report and the programme of work for 2026;
- Coordination among oversight bodies; and
- Status of acceptance and implementation of its recommendations.
- The Audit Operations Committee of the Board of Auditors, on:
- Issues and trends from recent external audit engagements;
- Implementation status of the Board’s recommendations; and
- The approach used by the board of auditors for reporting on fraud and presumptive fraud.
- Fatoumata Ndiaye, Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, and other senior managers, on a range of matters, including:
- The Office of Internal Oversight Services’ (OIOS) approach to risk assessment in developing the work plans of its three divisions;
- The upward trend in complaints received by the Investigations Division and OIOS’ analysis of its caseload to identify possible root causes; and
- The status of implementation of OIOS recommendations by management.
- Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support, on:
- Enterprise Risk Management, including treatment plans for critical areas;
- Mechanisms in place to prevent and detect fraud; and
- Status of implementation of oversight body recommendations.
- Chandramouli Ramanathan, Assistant Secretary-General and Controller, on:
- Emerging risks in light of the Organization’s financial situation;
- Key features of the 2024 Statement of Internal Control and related processes and mechanisms; and
- Outcomes, key observations and recommendations from the Board of Auditors’ current audits.
- Senior management from the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, on:
- Alignment of Enterprise Risk Management with the Statement of Internal Control;
- Status of implementation of recommendations from recent oversight reports and coordination between oversight bodies and management; and
- Highlights from the Board of Auditors’ reports A/79/5 Vol. II and A/80/5 Vol. I.
- Juraj Strasser, Director of the Ethics Office, on:
- Activities of the Ethics Office, including its annual report for July 2024 to June 2025;
- The role of ethics awareness related to trends in reporting potential misconduct; and
- Ethical culture and accountability mechanisms across the Organization.
- Next Session: The Committee’s seventy-second session is scheduled to take place from 2 to 5 December at United Nations Headquarters in New York.
For further information on the Committee’s work, please visit its website at www.un.org/ga/iaac, or contact the Committee’s Executive Secretary, Moses Bamuwamye, at e-mail: bamuwamye@un.org, or tel.: +1 212 963 0788.