Marine Biodiversity Treaty to Enter into Force in January 2026

New York, 19 September — Today, an important milestone for the ocean and our planet was reached as the conditions for entry into force of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction were met.

Adopted in June 2023 and applying to over two thirds of the ocean, the Agreement is a major victory for the ocean, as well as for multilateralism and the United Nations. Its adoption marked a historic achievement in efforts to ensure the health and resilience of ocean ecosystems and to level the playing field in the capacity to participate in and benefit from ocean activities. This is critical for addressing the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and to meet various ocean-related global goals, including Sustainable Development Goal 14.

“The Agreement went from adoption to entry into force in just over two years”, noted António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. “This rapid pace underscores the continued commitment of States to multilateralism”, he added. “It also confirms that we can only face global challenges through collective efforts.”

The Agreement will enter into force, in accordance with its article 68(1), on 17 January 2026, which is 120 days after the deposit of the sixtieth instrument of ratification, approval, acceptance or accession.

Background

The Agreement’s overall objective is to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction. It establishes a framework for the fair and equitable sharing of benefits from activities related to marine genetic resources and sets out modalities for the establishment and implementation of measures such as area-based management tools, including marine protected areas, with input from various sectors. The Agreement also elaborates a process for assessing the environmental impacts of various activities. Finally, it provides for modalities to effectuate capacity-building and the transfer of marine technology with a view to assisting parties, particularly developing States parties, in its implementation.

The Agreement also includes a number of enabling provisions, including institutional arrangements, a financial mechanism and provisions for the settlement of disputes.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, through the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat, currently performs the secretariat functions in relation to the Agreement, until such time as the permanent secretariat to be established thereunder commences its functions.

In April 2024, the General Assembly adopted resolution 78/272 in which it established a Preparatory Commission to prepare for the entry into force of the Agreement and the convening of the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Agreement. As set out in the Agreement, the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties will be convened by the Secretary-General of the United Nations no later than one year after its entry into force.

The Preparatory Commission established by resolution 78/272 held its first and second sessions in April and August 2025, with a third session scheduled to take place from 23 March to 2 April 2026. A number of governance issues critical to the implementation of the Agreement are under consideration by the Commission.

Information on the Agreement is available at: www.un.org/bbnjagreement.

Information on the status of the Agreement is available at: treaties.un.org.

Media contact: Julia Hagl, Department of Global Communications, at hagl@un.org.

Substantive contact: Charlotte Salpin, Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs, at doalos@un.org.