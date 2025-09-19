Eighty Years of Multilateral Treaty Making at United Nations Focus of Upcoming High-level Event at Headquarters

Areas of global concern including human rights, protection of the environment, trade, terrorism and the law of the sea are at the centre of this year’s treaty event, taking place during the United Nations General Assembly high-level week marking the UN’s eightieth anniversary. Themed “Eighty Years of Multilateral Treaty Making at the United Nations”, this year’s treaty event at UN Headquarters from 23 to 26 September comes at a pivotal moment to renew global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and shared action for people and planet.

During the treaty event, Member States are invited to sign, ratify or accede to any of the more than 600 multilateral treaties deposited with the United Nations Secretary‑General. For many of these treaties, the goal of universal participation is within our collective reach.

“One of the greatest successes of the UN since its creation is without any doubt in treaty-making,” said David Nanopoulos, Chief of the Treaty Section of the United Nations Office of Legal Affairs, speaking to press in New York on 18 September.

The 53 multilateral treaties to be highlighted at this year’s event cover areas of global concern including the protection of the ocean. This includes the historic Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Agreement, which two years after opening for signature is nearing its entry into force.

The Agreement is an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention of Law of the Sea to address the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction. These areas cover over two thirds of the ocean. The Agreement marks a major leap for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity.

The Agreement will enter into force 120 days after ratification by at least 60 States.

The full list of multilateral treaties to be highlighted at the 2025 treaty event is available on the website of the UN Treaty Section in English, French and Spanish.

Background

In September 2000, the United Nations invited world leaders attending the landmark Millennium Summit to take advantage of their presence at UN Headquarters to join a wide range of major international treaties. By signing multilateral conventions or depositing their instruments of ratification, accession or through other instruments establishing the consent to be bound, the Member States contribute significantly to the advancement of the rule of law in international relations and the cause of peace. Since then, the Treaty Event has been held annually, usually coinciding with the general debate of the General Assembly in September. Since 2000, the United Nations treaty events have resulted in more than 2,000 treaty-related actions, including signatures, ratifications and accessions.

Media

The treaty event will take place at the Kuwaiti Boat area by the delegates’ entrance. Interested journalists should request an escort from the Media Accreditation and Liaison Unit.

Resources

On demand video of the 18 September press briefing by Mr. Nanopoulos can be found at webtv.un.org/en/asset/k19/k19cj1a80l.

The 2025 Treaty Event guide is available in English and French:

publication-english.pdf

publication-french.pdf

A complete list of the multilateral treaties deposited with the United Nations is available on the website of the Treaty Section of the Office of Legal Affairs at list_english.pdf.