United Nations Palestinian Rights Committee Strengthens Engagement in Chile to Advance Just, Lasting Solution for Question of Palestine

The following statement was issued today by the Bureau of the General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People:

In the margins of the Second Consultations in 2025 between the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and Civil Society, held on 12 November 2025 at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago, Chile, the Committee delegation also held a number of bilateral meetings to strengthen cooperation and advance efforts towards a just and lasting solution on the question of Palestine.

On 11 November, the Committee delegation met with current and former Chilean Parliamentarians — Francisco Chahuán, Sergio Gahona, Ximena Rincón and Marcela Sabat — as well as the President of the Palestinian Community in Chile, Maurice Khamis, to learn about the engagement of the Palestinian community vis-à-vis the question of Palestine and efforts in Parliament, such as the proposed law banning the import of goods produced in illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

On 13 November, the delegation met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren. The conversation centred around the role of Chile, in the region and at Headquarters, in support of a political solution on the question of Palestine and in particular the implementation of the “New York Declaration”, i.e. the outcome document of the 2025 High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

At the Permanent Forum on Foreign Policy, the delegation met with former Chilean diplomats and current international affairs practitioners — Sergio Bitar, Constanza Jorquera, Fernando Reyes-Matta and Juan Somavía — focusing on the situation of the multilateral world order and its impact on the question of Palestine.

The delegation also held discussions with students of the Institute of International Studies of the University of Chile, centring around the work of the Committee, the situation in Gaza and the wider Occupied Palestinian Territory, efforts to use the current momentum to make progress on the implementation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, as well as entry points for students to get involved in international affairs, in their own countries and on a regional and global level.

The delegation was led by Coly Seck, Chair of the Committee and Permanent Representative of Senegal, and included Ernesto Soberón Guzmán (Vice-Chair and Permanent Representative of Cuba), Ahmad Faisal Muhamad (Rapporteur and Permanent Representative of Malaysia), Pendapala Andreas Naanda (Permanent Representative of Namibia) and Vera Baboun (Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Chile).