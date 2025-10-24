United Nations Palestinian Rights Committee Bureau Welcomes Advisory Opinion by International Court of Justice

The following statement was issued today by the Bureau of the General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People:

The Bureau of the Committee recalls that the request for the Advisory Opinion was initiated by the General Assembly in pursuit of accountability and justice for the Palestinian people. The Court’s conclusions reaffirm the rule of law as a cornerstone of the international order and underscore the permanent responsibility of the United Nations with respect to the question of Palestine.

The Bureau welcomes the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice of 22 October 2025, which reaffirmed Israel’s binding obligations, as the occupying Power, under international law. While advisory opinions are not binding per se, the obligations identified by the Court, including those under the Fourth Geneva Convention, are legally binding on Israel and all States parties.

The Court found that the Palestinian population in Gaza is “inadequately supplied” and that Israel is in violation of its obligations under international humanitarian law to facilitate humanitarian relief and ensure that the essential needs of the population are met. The Court stressed that security claims cannot justify obstructing humanitarian relief or suspending humanitarian activities in the occupied territory.

The Court further recognized the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East’s (UNRWA) indispensable and impartial humanitarian role in Gaza, noting that the Agency remains the backbone of humanitarian response since October 2023. Israel must therefore allow and facilitate humanitarian aid by the United Nations and its entities, including UNRWA. The Bureau underscores the imperative of full respect and compliance by Israel with its international legal obligations and reiterates its call for the protection of UN personnel and facilities, as well as the unimpeded delivery of life-saving assistance to Palestinian civilians.

The Bureau deplores the continuing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, including the collapse of essential services, and reiterates that humanitarian access must not be subject to political or security conditionalities. It urges Israel, the occupying Power, to immediately facilitate rapid and unimpeded humanitarian relief; restore full cooperation with UNRWA and other UN agencies; respect UN privileges and immunities; ensure the safety and free movement of UN personnel; and refrain from any measures that could further endanger civilians or force displacement.

The Bureau calls upon all States to ensure respect for international humanitarian law, in accordance with their obligations under common Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions, and to refrain from any measures that may imply recognition or assistance to the unlawful situation resulting from the occupation. It further urges the Security Council to take appropriate measures, consistent with the Court’s findings, to bring the occupation to an end and to ensure accountability for violations of international law.

The Bureau calls on the General Assembly, which requested the advisory opinion, to urgently consider the specific measures needed to end this unlawful occupation as rapidly as possible. The Bureau also calls on all Member States to support the United Nations in discharging its permanent responsibility for the question of Palestine, including through sustained, flexible and predictable funding for UNRWA and other humanitarian actors.

This advisory opinion should mark a turning point. The Bureau reiterates its unwavering support for the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, independence and return.