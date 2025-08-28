As Gaza Faces Famine, United Nations Committee on Palestinian Rights Urges World Leaders to Back Two-State Solution at General Assembly’s High-Level Session

Famine is a reality in Gaza and this “crime against humanity” must be stopped, the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People heard today, as speakers underscored the importance to demonstrate solidarity with the Palestinian cause ahead of the General Assembly’s high-level session in September.

The discussion underscored the importance of the Assembly’s segment on 22 September in New York, where the presence of Heads of State and Government will be vital to endorse the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

Peace Is Good for Us; Peace Is Good for Everyone

Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine, citing the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report, stressed: “For the first time, in connection with the United Nations, famine is in fact taking place in the Gaza Strip.” He called this “a crime against humanity that must be stopped”, and urged large-scale food delivery through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which “has the capacity and the network in all corners of Gaza to do the job they have been doing for a long period of time”.

Mr. Mansour also condemned Israel’s new military campaign, saying: “The Government of the occupying authority approved a dangerous plan to unleash massive military force to control completely all parts of Gaza”. He warned this would demolish Gaza City, forcibly displace half a million people and “expel them completely out of the Gaza Strip in the direction of Sinai”. He further emphasized: “We all condemn such a plan, and we are united in demanding it be cancelled and not implemented.”

Turning to the situation in the West Bank, he decried Israel’s settlement-expansion: “The illegal approval of thousands of settlement units, known as the so-called E1 project around occupied East Jerusalem, and the annexation of significant portions of the West Bank must be condemned”. The international community must respond with “consequences and accountability for the Israeli occupying authority”.

Turning to the International Conference co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, he said the outcome document and annex “reflect a peace plan in line with the historic opinion of the International Court of Justice, which characterized the occupation as illegal and demanded its termination”. He also urged all countries to endorse the outcome ahead of the September summit: “We need to reach as many endorsements as possible before resumption of the International Conference”.

He concluded with urgent demands: “What we need is an immediate ceasefire, immediate and permanent.” He also highlighted that 14 Security Council members had already called for unimpeded humanitarian access and rejected Israel’s military escalation. “Peace is good for us, peace is good for everyone, including the Israelis. It would allow the release of hostages and prisoners, and within 15 months, make the two-State solution a reality on the ground,” he said.

We Cannot Allow Sanctioning the Destruction of Palestine

“The situation remains desperate gravely serious,” said the representative of France on the preliminary outcomes of the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. Famine in Gaza and the ongoing issue of settlements in E1 is “dire enough” to prompt most States to say that the Israeli policy must cease immediately. “We cannot allow the sanctioning of the destruction of the State of Palestine,” he said. This is a “key moment” to take long-awaited historical measures, such as the recognition of the State of Palestine, expected in September from several States, including his own. “It is resoundingly clear that without entering into a political process to support the two-State Solution, it risks never coming to pass,” he said, highlighting the work of 17 participants in eight working groups that presented reports in support of Palestinian sovereignty. Ahead of the 22 September conference, he voiced hope that more States will support the political declaration put forth at the end of July.

We cannot underscore the crucial importance of rallying countries to endorse the outcome document and its annex, added the representative of Saudi Arabia. He expressed hope that the pivotal meeting, scheduled for 22 September, will be held at a high level. “It is important not just to rally support, but also keep the momentum going,” he stressed.

Taking the floor for a second time, Mr. Mansour stressed that it is “extremely crucial” that all Heads of State and Government attend the 22 September high-level segment to show solidarity and endorse the New York Declaration on the Two-State Solution, urging “every seat possible filled at the highest level” and wider endorsements beyond the 125 countries and key organizations already on board.

UNRWA Faces Unprecedented Financial Crisis

Mourad Wahba, Director ad interim, UNRWA Liaison Office in New York, briefing the Committee on the latest developments in Gaza, recalled the words of his predecessor, who said last February that the rights of Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories have never been so jeopardized and violated, and the very Agency which was established by the General Assembly was also in great danger. UNRWA’s current financial crisis is “of a magnitude we have not seen,” he said, adding: “Even if the Agency manages to maintain its operations through the end of 2025, the ability to operate in 2026 is at serious risk.”

In this context, he called for the pushing back against the implementation of the Knesset legislation aimed at the Agency, and against any violation against the privileges and immunities of an UN organization. He also called for a political path forward that delineates UNRWA’s role as a provider of education and healthcare. “The Agency is essential for ensuring a viable political transition.” As well, he called for ensuring that a financial crisis does not abruptly end UNRWA’s life-saving work, adding: “The Agency cannot continue to operate in the face of extraordinary challenges without adequate resources.”

Re-taking the floor, Mr. Mansour hailed UNRWA as “a true success story of United Nations multilateralism”, noting that, for millions of Palestinians and Palestinian refugees, “we know what UNRWA has done for our survival, health, lives and education.” He stressed the Agency’s unique General Assembly mandate, emphasizing it must be allowed to continue its work until a just solution enables refugee return.

Despite “impossible conditions” in Gaza and relentless pressure from the Israel, UNRWA remains the largest organization on the ground, with most of its staff being Palestinians. He also underscored its vital role in Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, serving refugee communities across the region. He added that his team had just completed the written submission to the International Court of Justice to support judges in delivering their advisory opinion on the situation in the Strip.

In other matters, the Committee adopted the annual report of the Committee for submission to the General Assembly (document A/80/35), with Jaime Hermida Castillo (Nicaragua), Vice-Chair of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, presenting the annual report.

The updated draft, he said, reflects recent developments, including “the approval of more illegal settlements in the E1 area of the occupied West Bank”, the confirmation of famine in Gaza and outcomes of the Cairo ministerial conference on humanitarian response. The report further condemns Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, urges an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access, and calls on Member States to pressure Israel to lift the blockade and end actions that violate international law.