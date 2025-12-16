General Assembly Speakers Push to Close Digital Divides, Transform Promise of World Summit on Information Society into Real-World Gains for All

Ministers from around the world today underscored the role of the UN in creating a people-centred, inclusive and development-oriented digital future as the General Assembly took stock of the implementation of commitments made at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS).

The Summit is an evolving multi-stakeholder platform that addresses issues raised by information and communications technologies. It was first held in two phases, in Geneva in 2003 and in Tunis in 2005. The WSIS Forum is an annual multi-stakeholder event, and in 2025, it took the shape of the WSIS+20 High-Level Event, held in July in Geneva, Switzerland.

Solly Malatsi, Minister for Communications and Digital Technologies of South Africa, who chaired that event, said there was widespread support for the continuation of the WSIS architecture, “provided that the process and the way we work evolves with changing times”. “We must close the remaining digital divides”, address affordability, and equip people — especially women, youth, persons with disabilities and communities in the Global South — to participate meaningfully in the information society. WSIS has been a compass for his country’s digital journey. In 2005, fewer than 1 in 10 South Africans were online. Today, almost 8 in 10 are connected, 4G coverage is at 99 per cent “and more than a million kilometres of fibre knit our country together”. But 13 million South Africans are still offline.

Digital Divides as Development Divides

Many speakers from the Global South highlighted this disconnect — despite concerted efforts to adopt technology, it is challenging to keep pace. The representative of Lesotho highlighted the WSIS+20 outcome document’s focus on closing persistent digital divides, which is crucial for remote communities in landlocked least developed countries such as hers. Lesotho has achieved over 95 per cent mobile coverage across mountainous terrain; integrated non-geostationary orbit satellite services to extend high-speed broadband and is leveraging “its unique high-altitude location, natural quietness and cold climate to attract investments in energy and data centers”, she said. However, she expressed concern about technology connectivity concentration. This is fueling an emerging artificial intelligence (AI) and data divide in which “smaller nations risk being sidelined”, she said.

Tunisia’s delegate recalled the historic Tunis Phase of WSIS and said it is essential to promote technology transfer on mutually agreed terms, enabling developing countries to move from consumption to innovation. He called for strengthening capacity-building and digital skills, including institutional and regulatory capabilities, and mobilizing sustainable financing for connectivity and digital infrastructure.

“We must confront the reality that 2.2 billion people remain offline in an era where connectivity is a prerequisite for dignity,” said the United Arab Emirates’ delegate, adding: “This isn't just a digital divide; it is a development divide.” “Technology for the next 20 years will move much faster than the last twenty years,” he told delegates, adding that Abu Dhabi’s telecommunications policy is the “backbone of its transformation”.

Artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing and advanced connectivity are reshaping economies, Iraq’s delegate said, on behalf of the Group of 77 developing countries and China. These technologies could help developing countries accelerate transformation but many continue to face structural digital divides in access, affordability, skills, infrastructure and meaningful connectivity. Therefore, financing remains a central challenge. Also noting the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures, he said “no single country or stakeholder” should be allowed to monopolize the Internet infrastructure.

Calls to Make Internet Governance Forum Permanent UN Body

Several speakers stressed the need for an inclusive approach where multiple stakeholders can participate freely. Guy Ryder, Under-Secretary-General for Policy, speaking on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres, said it is crucial to align WSIS implementation with the wider UN digital agenda, including sustainable development. This means closing persistent digital divides, reinforcing digital governance and protecting rights in a volatile online environment. He pointed to a concrete institutional step that would signal seriousness — “your consideration to make the Internet Governance Forum a permanent forum of the United Nations will be a key achievement of this review”.

The representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as an observer, also highlighted the importance of this. “We have long advocated for its institutionalization so that it continues to be the cornerstone of inclusive digital governance,” he pointed out, adding that the multi-stakeholder model has enabled cooperation and demonstrated innovation and inclusion. Calling on all States to join consensus in adopting the WSIS+20 review outcome document, he said it provides both “stability to protect what works” and “flexibility to adapt to new challenges”. Europe will promote digital sovereignty within the continent and outside, he promised, adding: “Where others are retreating”, Europe will continue to promote a free, global, interoperable Internet.”

Japan’s delegate added his voice to support strengthening the Internet Governance Forum as a platform for dialogue, including on emerging technologies. His country hosted its Kyoto meeting two years ago, where AI governance was one of the key topics and “we endorse not only its continuation, but also its institutionalization as a permanent UN forum”, he said.

From Promise to Action on Governance, Rights, Inclusion

“The real test now is delivery”, said Switzerland’s delegate. He called for putting commitments into action through stronger, better-funded digital governance, a more coordinated UN system and broad multi-stakeholder participation. WSIS+20 reaffirmed that the digital space must remain open, free, globally connected, interoperable and deeply rooted in human rights, he said.

Venezuela’s delegate, on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, however, expressed concern about the limitations on the WSIS mandate as well as the Internet Governance Forum’s limits for public-policy decision-making. “Mandate-wise, it is not in a position to enable Governments, on an equal footing, to carry out their roles and responsibilities, in international public policy issues pertaining to the Internet,” he said. He also warned that unilateral coercive measures remain among the “greatest obstacles to the equitable development of information and communications technologies”.

“We must build upon existing initiatives rather than duplicating efforts”, the representative of Canada, also speaking for New Zealand and Australia, said. “We must also recognize that a significant divide exists between public and private, with the vast amount of digital infrastructure in the world being in private hands,” he added, stressing the need for meaningful participation of Global South countries, including small island developing States, in digital governance discussions.

National Initiatives in the Spotlight

Delegates, including the representative of Ghana, also highlighted their Governments’ digital public infrastructure efforts. Platforms such as “Ghana.gov” and e-procurement and financial management systems boost efficiency, transparency and equitable access to public services. Ghana is also working to ensure that trust and safety are reinforced through stronger cybersecurity and data protection frameworks, and a national strategy to guide responsible use of AI. Universal access is fundamental to sustainable development, he said, highlighting his country’s investments in 4G coverage and rural telephony.

The representative of Kyrgyzstan said Bishkek’s national digital policy is anchored in practical legal and infrastructure reforms — he highlighted the adoption of a “digital codex” that has systematized digital legislation, cleared away legal barriers, and created a transparent normative basis for digital services. Some 98 per cent of cities in Kyrgyzstan have 3G networks, and 99 per cent have 4G networks, he shared. Kyrgyzstan is also building a basis for the “safe and ethical use of AI”, he emphasized.

For India, that country’s delegate said, “digital transformation has been a lived experience at population scale”. Over the past decade, it has built digital public infrastructure as a public good: open, interoperable, secure and affordable by design. Digital identity, instant payments, digital documentation, telemedicine, online education, and grievance redressal today serve people across geographies, languages, and income levels, he said, expressing support for the multi-stakeholder model of Internet governance, “except on matters of national security”.

Estonia’s delegatewarned that moves towards centralized or State-led control would endanger openness and risk fragmentation. Digital transformation must be rooted in human rights, and “the same rights that apply offline must also apply online”, he added. He, too, called for strengthening the Internet Governance Forum with sustainable funding while better linking WSIS with the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Digital Compact to reinforce an open, secure, and human-centred digital future.

Singapore, that country’s delegate said, will ensure that “digital access, digital services and digital skills” are available to all Singaporeans. Ninety-nine per cent of the country’s households are connected to the Internet. The Government provides low-income families with subsidized broadband and is ensuring that public digital services are user-friendly and accessible. Also highlighting Singapore’s contributions to the UN's Global Digital Compact, she said her country convened a platform for small States to work together on a common digital future. “This collaboration resulted in the AI playbook for small States” launched last year, she said.

Don’t Count Women Out

Annalena Baerbock (Germany), President of the General Assembly, highlighted the gender digital divide and the importance of responsible governance of emerging technologies. “As many as 96 per cent, so almost all, of deepfake videos online are of women engaging in sexual acts,” she pointed out. When innovation outpaces regulation and ethical safeguards, gender bias is amplified even more. In contrast, “when women are online, societies grow stronger, more prosperous and more resilient”.