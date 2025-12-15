General Assembly Adopts 20 Texts of Its Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian, Cultural), Defying Procedural Delays Threatening to Derail Day’s Agenda

The General Assembly took action on dozens of draft resolutions and decisions emerging from its Third (Social, Humanitarian, Cultural), Second (Economic, Financial) and Sixth (Legal) Committees today, defying slowdowns caused by protracted procedural wrangling that threatened to reshape the day’s proceedings.

Amid the delays, the UN’s 193-member deliberative body adopted 20 resolutions of its Third Committee by recorded vote before postponing action on all other Third Committee drafts, as proceedings were bogged down by extensive procedural objections over an amendment introduced to a text related to the rights of persons with disabilities.

The Assembly had before it 56 Third Committee draft proposals — 55 resolutions and one decision. The texts span a broad spectrum of the United Nations’ normative work in human rights, social development, the advancement of women and gender equality, the protection of vulnerable groups — including children, refugees and persons with disabilities — as well as a range of cultural questions.

Committee Rapporteur Edna Stephanie Williams (Ghana), introducing the body’s report (document A/80/545), said the Committee held 52 plenary meetings and heard introductory statements from 80 special procedures mandate holders, chairs of treaty bodies and other experts and 16 United Nations officials during the interactive dialogues under the agenda items. She said that 41 of the proposals were put to a vote before they were approved.

“The eightieth session has been marked by a liquidity crisis that tested the rhythm and resources of our work,” she said, adding that adjustments were made to its working methods. However, “at every step, we were guided by the conviction that human dignity must remain central to the international agenda,” she said, declaring: “The impact of our work reaches far beyond this hall. It is felt in the lives of people who may never know our names.”

Many texts that had previously been adopted by consensus were put to a vote this year. Explaining his delegation’s position, the representative of the United States said Washington, D.C., had engaged “selectively”, focusing its efforts on negotiating resolutions “only where we saw opportunities to advance US priorities”. He said his country disengaged from negotiations and voted against texts that, in its view, recycled “performative, divisive and irrelevant issues year after year”. He added that numerous resolutions proposed amounted to little more than “a globalist wish list” of divisive cultural causes, citing issues such as climate change, sexual and reproductive health, gender, and what he described as a “perverse donor–recipient industrial complex”.

The representative of Denmark, speaking for the European Union, expressed regret that “this year, almost all previously consensual resolutions have been called to a vote”, voicing concern that “this undermines our collective efforts and the constructive spirit of striving for consensus that has been a tradition in this Committee — a spirit that the EU and its member States are committed to uphold”.

While no brand-new draft resolutions were tabled during the current main session, the Assembly remained seized of global challenges, such as ongoing conflicts and occupations in various regions, by adopting several texts aimed at promoting and protecting the right to self-determination — a fundamental principle enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

The draft resolution “The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination” (document A/C.3/80/L.26) was adopted by a vote of 164 in favour to 8 against (Argentina, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, United States) with 9 abstentions (Cameroon, Ecuador, Fiji Marshall Islands, Panama, Samoa, South Sudan, Togo, Tonga).

By the text, the Assembly reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine, and urged all States and the specialized agencies and organizations of the United Nations to continue to support and assist the Palestinian people in the early realization of their right to self-determination.

The draft resolution “Use of mercenaries as a means of violating human rights and impeding the exercise of the right of peoples to self-determination” (document A/C.3/80/L.42) was adopted by a vote of 121 in favour to 53 against with 5 abstentions (Fiji, Palau, Paraguay, Switzerland, Tonga).

By the text, the Assembly urged, once again, all States to take the steps necessary and exercise the utmost vigilance against the menace posed by the activities of mercenaries and ensure that their nationals do not take part in the recruitment, assembly, financing, training, protection or transit of mercenaries for the planning of activities designed to impede the right of peoples to self-determination.

Follow-up to Landmark Conferences

Several recurrent texts drew renewed attention, including “Implementation of the outcome of the World Summit for Social Development and of the twenty-fourth special session of the General Assembly” (document A/C.3/80/L.12/Rev.1) and “Follow-up to the Fourth World Conference on Women and full implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the outcome of the twenty-third special session of the General Assembly” (document A/C.3/80/L.59).

This year marked the thirtieth anniversary of these landmark 1995 global conferences — the World Summit for Social Development in Copenhagen and the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing. The former produced the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action, which set out a comprehensive framework to advance social development. At the latter, States adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, an outcome widely regarded as the most ambitious global blueprint for achieving women’s rights and gender equality.

By the terms of “L.12/Rev.1”, which was adopted a vote of 180 in favour to 3 against (Argentina, Israel, United States) with 0 abstentions, the Assembly welcomed the convening of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha from 4 to 6 November 2025 and urged Member States to strengthen social policies, as appropriate, paying particular attention to the specific needs of disadvantaged and marginalized social groups, inter alia, women, children, youth, persons with disabilities, people living with HIV/AIDS, older persons, Indigenous Peoples, refugees, internally displaced persons, migrants and other persons in vulnerable situations.

By the terms of “L.59”, which was adopted a vote of 179 in favour to 3 against (Argentina, Israel, United States) with 0 abstentions, the Assembly called upon Governments and all other stakeholders to systematically mainstream a gender perspective into the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in contribute to the full, effective and accelerated implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Some resolutions have been controversial, including “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance” (document A/C.3/80/L.2), which was adopted, as amended, by a vote of 119 in favour to 51 against with 10 abstentions (Bahamas, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Fiji, Myanmar, Samoa, Switzerland, Tonga, Türkiye, Tuvalu).

Before the text was adopted as a whole, the Assembly approved an insertion of a provision by which the 193-member organ noted “with alarm that the Russian Federation has sought to justify its territorial aggression against Ukraine on the purported basis of eliminating neo-Nazism, and underlines that the pretextual use of neo-Nazism to justify territorial aggression seriously undermines genuine attempts to combat neo-Nazism”.

The representative of the Russian Federation expressed regret that Western countries sought to transform the Russian initiative into a politicized, country-specific document by such a provocative amendment. The aim of the original text was simple, she said, emphasizing that ideologies of racial superiority and other forms of exceptionalism, as well as discrimination on ethnic, religious and other grounds, have no place in the modern world.

The proceedings were stalled when an amendment (document A/80/L.40) to the draft resolution “Implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Optional Protocol thereto: amplified barriers in diverse contexts” (document A/C.3/80/L.44/Rev.1) was introduced. The amendment resulted in a tie vote, with 74 votes in favour to 74 against with 18 abstentions. Following a lengthy and contentious procedural debate, the Committee decided to postpone further action by a vote of 76 in favour to 75 against, with 2 abstentions (Haiti and Nepal).

The Assembly will take action on the remaining drafts at a later date.

Second Committee Texts Adopted by Recorded Vote Despite Procedural Slowdowns

Acting on the recommendations of its Second Committee (Economic and Financial), the General Assembly today adopted 41 resolutions — all of them by a recorded vote — and two decisions on topics ranging from Palestinian natural resources, communications technologies for sustainable development, international trade, adverse climate impacts and global tax cooperation.

Javad Momeni (Iran), Rapporteur of the Committee, introduced that body’s report (document A/80/555), which contained the 41 draft resolutions and two draft decisions recommended to the Assembly. “The session took place in a challenging environment,” he said. “Nevertheless all delegations demonstrated a strong commitment to achieving the best possible outcome in support of our common goal,” he added.

International Financial System

The Assembly first voted on a draft titled “Information and communications technologies for sustainable development” by a recorded vote of 181 in favour to 2 against (Argentina, United States) with 1 abstention (Israel).

Next, by a recorded vote of 179 in favour to 3 against (Israel, Paraguay, United States) with no abstentions, the Assembly adopted a text titled “Consumer product safety” (document A/C.2/80/L.42). By its terms, the body decided to adopt the United Nations principles for consumer product safety and requested all organizations of the UN system to distribute them to the appropriate bodies.

By a recorded vote of 127 in favour with 14 against and 38 abstentions, the Assembly adopted “Unilateral economic measures as a means of political and economic coercion against developing countries” (document A/C.2/80/L.10/Rev.1), urging the international community to adopt effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral economic, financial or trade measures that are not authorized by relevant organs of the UN or that are inconsistent with the principles of international law or the Charter of the United Nations.

Sustainable Development and Investments

The Assembly adopted a text titled “Financial inclusion for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/80/L.44), calling for increased international cooperation to enhance access to capacity-building, digital government and business services and the leveraging of digital financial tools to expand inclusion for micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises.

By the terms of the text “Promoting investments for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/80/L.46), which the Assembly adopted with the recorded vote of 181 to 2 against (Argentina, United States) with no abstentions, the body called for the promotion of investment in developing countries for technical and vocational training, skills and digital literacy, expanding access through digital technology, and implementing financial literacy programmes.

The Assembly then turned to the draft text “International trade and development (document A/C.2/80/L.13/Rev.1), adopting it by a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 3 against (Argentina, Israel, United States) with 47 abstentions, after voting against draft a related amendment (document A/80/L.38).

The Assembly also adopted the text “External debt sustainability and development” (document A/C.2/80/L.12/Rev.1) with a recorded vote of 132 in favour to 2 against (Argentina, United States) with 49 abstentions after voting against draft a related amendment (document A/80/L.39). By terms of that text, the Assembly stressed the need to continue to assist developing countries in avoiding a build-up of unsustainable debt and in implementing resilience measures so as to reduce the risk of relapsing into another debt crisis, taking into account the risks for debt sustainability in a growing number of developing countries.

Agriculture and Food Security

The Assembly also adopted the text titled, “Agricultural technology for sustainable development” (document A/C.2/80/L.7/Rev.1) by a recorded vote of 138 in favour to 27 against with 11 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly called upon Member States to include sustainable agricultural development as an integral part of their national policies and strategies. It also acknowledged the positive impact of international development cooperation, including North-South, triangular and South-South cooperation.

The Assembly went on to adopt a text titled “Agriculture development, food security and nutrition” (document A/C.2/80/L.29/Rev.1) by a vote of 180 in favour to 1 against (United States) with 2 abstentions (Israel, Paraguay).

Middle East

On the topic of the Middle East, the Assembly adopted, by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 8 against (Argentina, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, United States) with 10 abstentions (Cameroon, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Panama, Samoa, Togo, Tonga), the text titled “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources” (document A/C.2/80/L.34).

By its terms, the Assembly demanded that Israel, the occupying Power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

Another text related to the Middle East, titled “Oil slick on Lebanese shores” (document A/C.2/80/L.26/Rev.1), was adopted by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 9 against (Argentina, Canada, Israel, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, United States) with 8 abstentions (Cameroon, Ecuador, Fiji, Marshall Islands, Panama, Samoa, Togo, Tonga). That text reiterated, for the twentieth consecutive year, its deep concern about the adverse implications of the destruction by the Israeli Air Force of the oil storage tanks in the direct vicinity of the Lebanese Jiyah electric power plant for the achievement of sustainable development in Lebanon. The oil slick has heavily polluted the shores of Lebanon and partially polluted Syrian shores and consequently has had serious implications for livelihoods and the economy of Lebanon, the text said.

Climate-Related Texts

The Assembly also adopted a draft titled “Disaster risk reduction” (document A/C.2/80/L.22/Rev.1) by a recorded vote of 181 in favour to 1 against (United States) with 0 abstentions, and by which it reiterated its call for the prevention of new and the reduction of existing disaster risk through the implementation of integrated and inclusive economic, structural, legal, environmental and institutional measures that prevent and reduce hazard exposure and vulnerability to disaster, increase preparedness for response and recovery and thus strengthen resilience.

In that field, the Assembly also adopted resolutions titled “Protection of global climate for present and future generations of humankind” (document A/C.2/80/L.37/Rev.1) and “Implementation of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in Those Countries Experiencing Serious Drought and/or Desertification, Particularly in Africa” (document A/C.2/80/L.54), with two identical votes of 181 in favour to 1 against (United States) with 0 abstentions.

Smooth Sailing for Sixth Committee Texts

After a day marked by recorded, contentious votes, the Assembly was able to continue the tradition of consensus observed in its Sixth Committee (Legal), adopting 14 draft resolutions and 4 draft decisions without a vote.

Many of those texts concerned the role of the General Assembly — which, in turn, was entrusted to its Sixth Committee — to promote the progressive development and codification of international law, as well as to facilitate knowledge-sharing, capacity-building and wide appreciation of the importance and workings of international law.

By adopting one such text, the draft resolution titled “The rule of law at the national and international levels” (document A/C.6/80/L.16), the Assembly reaffirmed its own role in encouraging the progressive development and codification of international law. It reaffirmed the important role played by the International Law Commission towards these ends, stressing the need for the Commission to be given sufficient time to fulfil its mandate. Additionally, it recognized the importance of the UN Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law, which contributes to meeting the pressing need for wider knowledge of international law as a means of strengthening peace and security and promoting friendly relations and cooperation among States.

Adopting the draft resolution titled “Report of the International Law Commission on the work of its seventy-sixth session” (document A/C.6/80/L.21), the Assembly — again emphasizing the importance of furthering the progressive development and codification of international law — decided that the Secretariat shall take no exceptional measures affecting the duration of the Commission’s seventy-seventh session without consultation with the Sixth Committee’s Bureau. It also requested the Secretary-General to continue to provide the International Law Seminar with adequate services, including interpretation, as required.

In adopting the draft resolution titled “United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law” (document A/C.6/80/L.15), the Assembly authorized the Secretary-General to carry out the following activities in 2026, to be financed from provisions in the regular budget: the International Law Fellowship Programme, the UN Regional Course in International Law for Africa, for Asia-Pacific and for Latin America and the Caribbean; the continuation and further development of the UN Audiovisual Library of International Law; and the dissemination of the Library’s legal publications and lectures to developing countries to the extent that there are sufficient resources.

United Nations Legal Publications

Some texts focused on ensuring that various legal publications offered by the United Nations remain updated and available.

By the terms of the draft resolution titled “Report of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization” (document A/C.6/80/L.17), the Assembly called on the Secretary-General to continue his efforts to updating two publications — the Repertory of Practice of United Nations Organs and the Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council — and making them available electronically in all their respective language versions. It also encouraged the continued updating of both publications’ respective websites.

And, through the draft resolution titled “Strengthening and promoting the international treaty framework” (document A/C.6/80/L.11), the Assembly called on the Secretary-General to ensure the expedited publication of the United Nations Treaty Series through the prompt provision of editorial and translation services to enable effective dissemination of, and access to, treaties. Further, it decided to undertake a regular thematic debate in the Sixth Committee to foster a technical exchange of views on practice relating to the strengthening and promoting of the international treaty framework.

International Legal Instruments

Other texts illustrated the process by which international law is made, as they concerned international legal instruments at varying stages of gestation.

Through the draft resolution titled “Report of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law on the work of its fifty-eighth session” (document A/C.6/80/L.10), the Assembly endorsed the Commission’s conviction that the implementation and effective use of modern private-law standards in international trade are essential for advancing good governance, sustained economic development and the eradication of poverty and hunger and that the promotion of the rule of law in commercial relations should be an integral part of the broader UN agenda to promote the rule of law at the national and international levels.

In that context, the draft resolution titled “United Nations Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents” (document A/C.6/80/L.8)” saw the Assembly adopt that Convention conscious of the important role played by negotiable transport documents in facilitating trade finance and the sale of goods in transit. It authorized a ceremony for the opening for signature of the Convention to be held as soon as practicable in the second half of 2026 in Accra and recommended that the Convention be known as the Accra Convention on Negotiable Cargo Documents. Further, the Assembly called on those Governments and regional economic integration organizations that wish to modernize their legal frameworks on negotiable transport documents to consider becoming parties to the Convention.

Through the draft resolution titled “United Nations Conference of Plenipotentiaries on Protection of Persons in the Event of Disasters” (document A/80/456, Section III), the Assembly decided to convene the Conference, which will meet from 25 January to 12 February 2027 in Manila — and for a further two weeks in August 2027 if necessary — to elaborate and conclude a legally binding instrument on the protection of persons in the event of disasters. It also decided to convene a preparatory committee for the Conference, which will meet from 31 August to 4 September 2026.

Similarly, through the draft decision titled “Preparatory Committee for the United Nations Conference of Plenipotentiaries on Prevention and Punishment of Crimes Against Humanity” (document A/C.6/80/L.9), the Assembly decided that the Preparatory Committee’s second session shall be held from 12 to 15 April 2027.

Adopting the draft resolution titled “Measures to eliminate international terrorism” (document A/C.6/80/L.22), the Assembly decided to recommend that the Sixth Committee establish a working group at its eighty-first session with a view to finalizing the process on the draft comprehensive convention on international terrorism, as well as discussions concerning the convening of a high-level conference under UN auspices in this context.

At the afternoon meeting’s outset, the Assembly took up the draft resolution titled “Political declaration of the fourth high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being” (document A/80/L.34). The text, adopted by a recorded vote of 175 in favour to 2 against (United States, Argentina) with 1 abstention (Paraguay), saw the Assembly adopt the political declaration included in the text’s annex as the outcome of intergovernmental negotiations in advance of, and considered by, the fourth high-level meeting of the Assembly on the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being, held on 25 September 2025.

