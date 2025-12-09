General Assembly Adopts 4 Resolutions on Ocean Governance amid Stark Divisions over Omnibus Text

The General Assembly today adopted four resolutions on governance of the world’s oceans, with delegations starkly divided on whether to include references to sustainable development conferences in its annual omnibus resolution — one that typically enjoys consensus support from all Member States.

The 193-member Assembly adopted three texts by recorded votes, including one that was altered at the last minute by a proposed amendment. It also concluded its 8 December debate on items related to oceans and the law of the sea. (See Press Release GA/12740.)

In its most contentious action today, the Assembly adopted its annual omnibus resolution, titled “Oceans and the law of the sea” (document A/80/L.22), as amended, by a recorded vote of 166 in favour to 1 against (Türkiye) with 4 abstentions (Argentina, Colombia, El Salvador, United States). That text has historically enjoyed consensus and is not typically subject to a recorded vote.

Amendment Welcoming Climate Conference Adopted with Ease, Despite Dissent

The amendment itself (document A/80/L.29) was adopted by the Assembly by a recorded vote of 135 in favour to 3 against (Israel, Tonga, United States) with 24 abstentions.

Introduced a day earlier by the representative of Brazil, the proposed amendment added language welcoming the convening of the Thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) — held in Belém, Brazil, in November — among other recent conferences. Delegations in favour of the amendment widely noted that omission of such wording resulted solely from the objection of a single delegation during negotiations, leaving the text factually outdated.

Delegates Endorse Key Marine Biodiversity Treaty, Set 2028 Ocean Conference in Republic of Korea

The Assembly also adopted a resolution titled “Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction” (document A/80/L.13) by a vote of 168 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation) with one abstention (United States).

By its terms, the Assembly welcomed the work of the Preparatory Commission for the entry into force of the 2023 treaty on the sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction — considered by many to be a landmark agreement and a multilateral success story — and requested the Secretary-General to convene the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Agreement for at least 10 working days by 17 January 2027.

A resolution titled, “2028 United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development” (document A/80/L.14) was adopted by a recorded vote of 169 in favour to 2 against (Argentina, United States) with no abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly decided to convene that Conference in the Republic of Korea, in June 2028.

Member States also adopted a resolution titled, “Sustainable fisheries” (document A/80/L.17), without a vote. By its terms, the Assembly recognized the significant contribution of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture to food security and nutrition, income, wealth and poverty alleviation for present and future generations.

Debate Spotlights ‘Existential’ Need for Rules as Countries Eye Deep Sea Resources

Ahead of the action, the Assembly concluded its debate on the agenda item and heard briefings by two relevant UN officials.

Namibia’s representative welcomed the omnibus resolution’s spotlight on capacity-building, especially for developing, least developed, landlocked and small island developing States, as well as coastal African nations. He also voiced strong support for the recently adopted treaty on marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, adding: “The treaty is key, as it is aimed at protecting the ocean, promoting equity and fairness, tackling environmental degradation, fighting climate change and preventing biodiversity loss in the high seas.”

The representative of Fiji described the ocean as “our home, our history and our identity”. Noting that the Assembly’s annual omnibus resolution “Oceans and the law of the sea” has long enjoyed consensus support, he stressed that the international community must recognize the health of the ocean as inseparable from that of the planet. It is crucial that small island developing States have an active role in climate governance, he added.

Tomas Heidar, President of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, updated the Assembly on the two cases on the court’s docket — namely, one between the Marshall Islands and Equatorial Guinea and another between Luxembourg and Mexico. In its advisory capacity, the Tribunal issued an advisory opinion in May 2024 in response to a request from the Commission of Small Island States on Climate Change and International Law.

Noting that the International Court of Justice referenced the Tribunal’s work in its own landmark Advisory Opinion on the Obligations of States in respect of Climate Change, in July 2025, he said that opinion underscored the value of the Tribunal’s work “in the context of one of the most pressing global challenges of our time”. Among other updates, he also provided information on the Tribunal’s various capacity-building activities, including workshops and courses on the law of the sea and maritime law.

Leticia Reis de Carvalho, Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, said her organization is one of the clearest expressions of the Law of the Sea Convention. “Any unilateral attempt to exploit resources of the Area outside [that] framework undermines multilateralism and risks breaching binding international obligations,” she stressed, noting that when concerns arose in March about potential activities outside the Authority’s supervision, Member States responded with unity and clarity.

She noted that one of the Authority’s central tasks remains the completion of the draft exploitation regulations — the Mining Code. During its thirtieth session, States completed the full reading of the revised consolidated text. “The deep sea needs rules,” she said, and adopting the Mining Code is therefore of existential importance.

The representatives of Singapore, United States, Palau (on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States), Türkiye, El Salvador, Japan, Russian Federation, Argentina, Venezuela, New Zealand (also for Canada and Australia), Mexico, United Kingdom, Norway, Viet Nam, Philippines and Saudi Arabia spoke in explanation of position, either before or after today’s votes.