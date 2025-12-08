General Assembly Showcases Law of the Sea as Delegates Introduce Key Texts on Ocean Governance, Fisheries, Biodiversity in Areas Beyond National Limits

The General Assembly today underscored the vital role of oceans in global connectivity, sustainability and climate action, as it was presented several resolutions on the matter, with the 193-member body’s President highlighting that nearly all international internet traffic relies on undersea cables.

“Oceans are not only a natural resource, they are a digital one, as well,” said Annalena Baerbock, President of the Geneal Assembly. Some 99 per cent of global internet traffic runs through undersea cables, keeping the world connected.

In addition, more than half of the oceans’ surface lies in areas beyond national jurisdiction, making the Assembly a natural forum to support their governance, she said. Spotlighting the role played by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the International Seabed Authority and the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, among other crucial treaties and bodies, she declared: “Only together can we sustainably manage the world’s oceans and seas.”

Member States Debate Key Resolutions on Ocean Governance, Fisheries, Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction

Against mounting pressures from climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, Member States reaffirmed the centrality of the Convention and welcomed continued progress on the new global treaty for marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Norway’s delegate, introducing the draft “Sustainable fisheries” (document A/80/L.17), said the text recognizes the significant contribution of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture to food security and nutrition, income, wealth and poverty alleviation for present and future generations. “Fisheries provide a vital source of food, employment, trade and economic well-being for people throughout the world,” she said. “Negotiating sensitive topics on a consensus basis requires substantive and meaningful exchanges based on good-faith negotiations between delegations,” she emphasized.

The representative of Singapore, introducing the draft resolution titled “Oceans and the law of the sea” (document A/80/L.22), said this year’s omnibus resolution reaffirms the universal character of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and advances its implementation through related agreements, while also underscoring the importance of capacity-building and assistance for developing countries. The text introduces a more efficient approach by having references to national and regional ocean-related events reported in the Law of the Sea Bulletin, he added, rather than in the resolution itself, thereby streamlining what is traditionally the General Assembly’s longest text.

Singapore’s delegate also introduced the text on the “Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction document,” (document A/80/L.13) — welcoming sessions of the Preparatory Commission for the Entry into Force of the Agreement under that convention and document.

By the terms of the text titled “2028 United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development” (document A/80/L.14), the Assembly would decide to convene that Conference in the Republic of Korea, in June 2028. Jaesoo Chun, Minister for Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea, introducing the draft, noted that the Oceans Conference has served as platform where “political will is mobilized and voluntary commitments are transformed into momentum”. The 2028 Ocean Conference will allow stakeholders to catalyse more effective collaboration, he said.

Diverging Views on Proposed Amendment, amid Alarm over ‘Red Lines’, Calls for ‘Good Faith’ Negotiations

Brazil’s delegate proposed an amendment (document A/80/L.29) to the omnibus text “L.22”, which would replace operative paragraph 200 with text welcoming the convening of the Thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), among others, held in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025. The omission of this wording, he said, had resulted solely from the objection of a single delegation during negotiations, leaving the text factually outdated.

Speakers then delivered general statements, with Palau’s representative, on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States, expressing alarm over recent findings affirming that the health of the ocean is deteriorating at an unprecedented rate. “Despite those challenges, 2025 has been a year of opportunity for the world’s ocean,” she said. “Yet, [today’s] omnibus resolution does not go far enough to reflect the legal clarity we now have, particularly on climate change,” she also stressed.

Solomon Islands’ speaker, on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum, reaffirmed the Law of the Sea Convention as the overarching legal framework. She further stressed the importance of sustainable fisheries for Pacific economies, food security and culture, and welcomed strengthened implementation of the UN Fish Stocks Agreement. She also hailed regional efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and called for capacity-building for small island developing States.

Speaking in his capacity as observer, the European Union’s delegate stressed the vital role of the Convention, which now has 171 parties. States, including non-parties, must exercise their rights and jurisdictions in a manner that does not constitute an abuse, he stressed. He expressed disappointment that the omnibus resolution does not include several important updates and other references that his delegation had wished to see. “The value of agreeing to this resolution by consensus arises from delegations engaging in results-oriented negotiations” and good faith discussions, he said, expressing concern that some delegations are exploiting and undermining this process “by coming into the negotiations with red lines and uncompromising positions”.

The United States’ delegate said that as a non-party to the Convention, her Government does not consider itself to be bound by restrictions on seabed mining. It advocates for regulations that maintain an “even playing field” for the private sector and other ocean industries and which protect the United States’ marine environment as an adjacent coastal State. “International agreements must not be performative and must not unduly or unfairly burden the United States,” she stressed, describing such agreements as an “unnecessary distraction” from resolutions related to oceans and the Law of the Sea. Such references do not belong in Assembly resolutions, she said, adding that while Washington, D.C., has demonstrated flexibility — and will vote on the drafts as they currently stand — it is not prepared to vote in favour of any proposed amendments.

Geopolitical Tensions Surface as Delegates Address Regional Disputes

For his part, Cameroon’s delegate welcomed progress made during the International Seabed Authority’s thirtieth session to draft a draft regulation on the exploitation of mineral resources in the Area. “A robust and complete regime for exploitation, including rules on sharing, equitable benefits and advantages, and the implementation of all mechanisms provided for under the Convention, should be developed and made operational before the Area is established,” he said. “Let us hold true to this course.”

France’s speaker expressed support for the development of a road map for phasing out fossil fuels and called for the immediate establishment of a precautionary moratorium on deep-sea mining. The date of the first Conference of Parties of the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement) should enable the necessary political impetus. “September 2026, we believe, would be the most appropriate,” he said.

Some speakers spoke about their specific experiences, with the Philippines’ delegate voicing serious concern over “illegal, coercive, aggressive and dangerous actions in the South China Sea”. Reaffirming that her country abides by the Convention, “as reinforced by the binding 2016 Arbitral Award”, she said the Award definitively affirms her country’s maritime entitlements and that recent national legislation on maritime zones and archipelagic sea lanes further upholds its sovereignty and jurisdiction. Emphasizing diplomacy and the peaceful settlement of disputes under international law, she said that “only a rules-based international order can guarantee peace, security and prosperity in our oceans and seas.”

In turn, China’s delegate said the Assembly “is not an appropriate forum for discussing the South China Sea issues”, rejecting erroneous remarks made by some countries. China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and its adjacent waters, he said, adding that the South China Sea arbitration case “is a political farce disguised as a legal proceeding”. The Philippines’ maritime zone act infringes upon Chinese territorial sovereignty, he said, pointing out that China has always respected freedom of navigation and the South China Sea is one of the world’s safest and freest sea lanes.

The Russian Federation’s delegate advocated for a “delicate balance of principles, norms and interests” reflected in the Convention. He categorically rejected the external limits of the Continental Shelf unilaterally established by Washington, D.C., which contravened established procedure.

The representatives of Philippines and China also exercised the right of reply.

