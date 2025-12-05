General Assembly Adopts 40 Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) Texts, Addressing 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, Aid to Palestine Refugees

The General Assembly today adopted a total of 40 texts — half of them taking recorded votes — recommended by its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), addressing the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories and assistance to Palestinian refugees, among other topics.

Noteworthy among the adoptions today were the resolutions concerning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which were negotiated against the backdrop of the war and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

Adopted by a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 10 against (Argentina, Fiji, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, North Macedonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, United States) with 18 abstentions, “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” (document A/C.4/80/L.16) affirmed the Assembly’s full support for the mandate of that Agency and condemned the killing and injury of its personnel, including over 300 staff members.

Further, it strongly warned against any attempts to diminish its operations and mandate and called upon the Israeli Government to respect the Agency’s privileges and immunities. The Assembly also urged immediate efforts to address the financial and operational crises affecting UNRWA.

By the terms of the draft resolution on “Assistance to Palestine refugees” (document A/C.4/80/L.17), the Assembly commended the Agency for its provision of vital assistance to the Palestine refugees and its role as a stabilizing factor in the region and decided to extend its mandate until 30 June 2029. That text was adopted by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 10 against (Argentina, Fiji, Hungary, Israel, North Macedonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, United States) with 14 abstentions.

Luxembourg’s delegate, speaking for the countries that form the Core Group of the “Shared Commitments” in Support of UNRWA, highlighted the New York Declaration which underlines its indispensable role, as well as the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice which reaffirmed Israel’s obligations as an occupying Power to allow the Agency to operate. Expressing concern about its financial challenges, he added that UNRWA “enjoys public trust” and called on Israel to reverse legislation restricting its operations.

China’s delegate, highlighting the “historic injustice” done to the Palestinian people, said his country will provide $100 million to help alleviate the crisis in Gaza and support its recovery.

Adopted by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 10 against (Argentina, Fiji, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, United States) with 9 abstentions (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Marshall Islands, Panama, Samoa, South Sudan, Togo, Tuvalu), the draft on “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” (document A/C.4/80/L.18) reaffirmed that they are entitled to their property and the income derived therefrom.

Drafts on Israeli Practices in Occupied Territories

The draft resolution “Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories” (document A/C.4/80/L.19) was adopted by a recorded vote of 88 in favour to 19 against with 64 abstentions.

By its terms, the Assembly commended the work of its Special Committee tasked with investigating those practices and activities “in spite of the obstruction of its mandate”. It deplored Israeli policies and practices that violate the human rights of Palestinians in the occupied territories and expressed grave concern over the critical situation there resulting from unlawful Israeli practices and measures.

The Assembly also adopted “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/80/L.20) by a recorded vote of 146 in favour to 13 against with 17 abstentions, which reaffirmed that these settlements are illegal. It reiterated its demand for the immediate and complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in those territories — which it deemed essential to salvaging a two-State solution — and, among other things, called for targeted measures against extremist settlers and against entities and organizations which support them.

Similarly, by the terms of a resolution titled “The occupied Syrian Golan” (document A/C.4/80/L.21) — which it adopted by a recorded vote of 146 in favour to 6 against (Israel, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, United States) with 23 abstentions — the Assembly called upon Israel to desist from changing the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan and especially to desist from establishing settlements there.

While welcoming these adoptions, Iran’s delegate expressed reservations towards any elements that may not align with his country’s principled positions on the question of Palestine, and dissociated from any language that could be interpreted, explicitly or implicitly, as constituting recognition of Israel.

Implementation of Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples

The Assembly also adopted a number of texts under its flagship agenda item of decolonization. The draft resolution “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/80/23, chap. XIII) was adopted by a recorded vote of 132 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States) with 40 abstentions.

By its terms, the Assembly reaffirmed that the existence of colonialism — in any form or manifestation, including economic exploitation — is incompatible with the UN Charter. It called on the administering Powers of the world’s 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories to cooperate fully with the Special Committee on Decolonization to develop and finalize a constructive programme of work on a case-by-case basis for those Territories.

Establishment of International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations

New this year, the Assembly adopted a text on “International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations” (document A/C.4/80/L.5), by which it decided to proclaim 14 December as the International Day against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations, to be observed annually beginning in 2025. That text was adopted by a recorded vote of 116 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States) with 54 abstentions.

The Assembly adopted, without a vote, the draft resolution titled “Question of Western Sahara” (document A/C.4/80/L.4), by which the 193-member organ welcomed the commitment of the parties to continue to show political will and work in an atmosphere propitious for dialogue, in order to enter into a more intensive phase of negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions.

Also under decolonization, the Assembly adopted texts on “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations”, “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories”; “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations”; and “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non-Self-Governing Territories”. It also adopted territory-specific resolutions concerning the questions of American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands, as well as a decision on Gibraltar.

Information in Service of Humanity, Reforming UN Global Communications Department

Turning to questions related to information, the Assembly adopted draft resolution A, titled “Information in the service of humanity” contained in the report of the Committee on Information on its forty-seventh session (document A/80/21, chapter IV) without a vote.

By the text, the 193-member organ urged all countries, organizations of the United Nations system and all others concerned, to cooperate to reduce disparities in information flows by increasing assistance for developing countries’ communications infrastructures and capabilities and ensure journalists can perform their professional tasks freely and effectively.

Also acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution B, titled “United Nations global communications policies and activities” contained in the same report. The text covers the whole gamut of the Department of Global Communications’ activities and makes numerous recommendations to the Department.

By the text, the Assembly underlined that the reform of the Department with a view to adapting its capacity and work to the current trends of global communication should continue to consider the priorities set out by the Committee. It also underlined the importance of continuing the process of consultation with Member States.

Among its calls to action, the Assembly requested that the Department — “as a matter of priority” — proactively explore options for delivering daily press releases in all six official languages.

Review of Special Political Missions

The draft resolution on “Comprehensive review of special political missions” (document A/C.4/80/L.14) was adopted by a recorded vote of 169 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States) with two abstentions (Paraguay, South Sudan). By its terms, the Assembly encourages those missions to continue fostering inclusive partnerships with regional and subregional organizations and to work closely with host Governments and UN country teams.

Explaining position after adoption, Türkiye’s delegate said it is crucial to consider the responsibilities of all stakeholders and the different dynamics of individual settings. The resolution adopted fell short of this, he said, dissociating from its preambular paragraph 19.

Effects of Atomic Radiation, Assistance in Mine Action

The Assembly also adopted resolutions on “Effects of Atomic Radiation”, “Assistance in mine action”, “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space” and “Space science and technology for promoting peace”. It also adopted four decisions concerning “Increase in the membership of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space”. And looking towards the next year, it adopted the “Proposed programme of work and timetable of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee) for the eighty-first session of the General Assembly”, adopting a total of 34 resolutions and 6 decisions.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dávid Tamas Sz Nagy (Hungary), Rapporteur of the Fourth Committee, introduced its report (document A/80/537), noting that it held a total of 28 plenary meetings during the main part of its session. It heard 465 statements, as well as speeches by five representatives of Non-Self-Governing Territories and 171 approved petitioners — “demonstrating the sustained interest of the international community in the important matters before the Committee”.