General Assembly Demands Immediate Return of Ukrainian Children, Adopting Resolution amid Sharp Divides in Resumed Emergency Special Session

In a sharply divided vote today, the 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding an end to the Russian Federation’s forced relocation of Ukrainian children, as it resumed its eleventh Emergency Special Session for the first time since February.

By the terms of the resolution “Return of Ukrainian children” (document A/ES.11/L.16/Rev.1) — which was adopted by a recorded vote of 91 in favour to 12 against with 57 abstentions, and therefore obtained the two-third majority needed to pass — the Assembly demanded that Moscow ensure the immediate, safe and unconditional return of all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred or deported from occupied territory.

It further urged the Russian Federation to cease such actions without delay, and to end the practices of family separation and the “change of [children’s] personal status” through citizenship, adoption, foster placement or indoctrination.

The Assembly also requested the Secretary-General to engage with Moscow on the immediate, safe and unconditional return of all Ukrainian children who have been forcibly transferred or deported; ensure unimpeded access for the UN and other relevant international monitoring and humanitarian organizations; and ensure the effective coordination of UN bodies on this issue.

Delegations took the floor throughout the afternoon to provide explanations of vote and make general statements. At the meetings’ outset, the President of the General Assembly also delivered impassioned opening remarks.

International Law Bans Forcible Transfer, Deportation of Children from Occupied Territory

“Imagine you’re a 16-year-old going about your day […] when suddenly soldiers armed with machine guns wearing balaclavas to mask their faces burst into your home,” said Annalena Baerbock, President of the Assembly’s eightieth session. “They force you into your vehicle and drive you away in an unknown direction, and you find yourself stuck for months in a nightmare, with a different name, not allowed to speak your own language, cut off from contact with your loved ones.”

Sharing that specific story of a single Ukrainian child — just one of thousands who have been forcibly located, adopted or sent to military training by the Russian Federation — she said those children may not know the role played by the General Assembly. However, they understand the core responsibility the UN bears: “To heed the call of the people — especially the most vulnerable, children.” International law is crystal clear in Article 49 of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits the forcible transfer or deportation of children from occupied territory under any circumstances. “What we are witnessing therefore is not merely a tragedy of some children, but a violation of international law,” she said.

“This resolution is not about politics,” stressed Ukraine’s representative, introducing the text. “[It] is about humanity.” There can be no doubt that every child deserves a home where they feel loved, supported and taken care of. Amid the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine, children have been killed, injured, raped, separated from their families and deported.

“It is unimaginable that someone could view children as war trophies,” she said, cautioning that Moscow’s so-called “rescue operations” are in fact cynical missions to take Ukrainian children. As of today, the Russian Federation has deported at least 20,000 Ukrainian children, and while some have been returned, many still have not been located.

Recalling that the International Court of Justice issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials for these crimes, she said the occupying Power bears full responsibility for the return of Ukrainian children. “Not a single child should be separated from their family,” she stressed, adding: “Let this Assembly speak for them.”

Delegations Condemn Forced Transfers, Ukrainian Identity Erasure, Demand Access for Human Rights Monitors

“The human toll of this unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression is staggering,” said Canada’s representative. Ukrainian children have been killed, wounded and forcibly transferred, and their schools and hospitals bombed, while Russian children are also suffering the consequences of a war they did not choose. Noting that Canada co-sponsored today’s “concise, humanitarian-focused” resolution, he emphasized: “The Russian Federation can end this war today.”

Germany’s delegate — another main sponsor of today’s resolution — noted that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is the most widely ratified international human-rights treaty, signed by 196 countries — “including, I may add, by the Russian Federation”. Article 8 is explicit: “States parties respect the right of the child to preserve their identity, including nationality, name and family relations.” Therefore, the deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children is a gross violation of international law, and every country has a shared obligation to end the suffering of Ukrainian children.

The representative of Georgia echoed other speakers in voicing deep concern over thousands of children who have been separated from their families, deprived of their identity, denied access to their native language and culture and subjected to indoctrination. “Such actions amount to an attempt to erase their very sense of belonging and nationhood,” he stressed, adding that the “the return of these children is a moral imperative, a humanitarian priority and an essential condition for achieving” peace in Ukraine. Georgia, having itself experienced the trauma of occupation and forced displacement, stands in full solidarity with Ukraine.

“We all have an obligation to protect children and must not allow Russia to use them as pawns of war,” stressed the representative of the United Kingdom. Citing violations against Ukrainian children documented by Ukrainian officials, independent mechanisms and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, he described efforts to force children under occupation to study Russian curricula as a “despicable attempt to systematically erase Ukrainian identity, and with it, Ukraine’s future”.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, underlined the need to ensure accountability for those who commit violations against children in conflict situations — “because if we don’t, they will continue doing it”. Stressing that evidence of the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children “speaks for itself”, he said that this has been credibly corroborated by various UN entities. Yet, the Russian Federation “today, in this room, had the gall to call [these UN collaborations] lies”, he said, also pointing to certain senior Russian Federation officials’ public boasting of their efforts to illegally deport children from Ukraine. “Shameful,” he declared.

Latvia’s delegate — also speaking for Estonia and Lithuania and echoed by the representatives of the Czech Republic and the Republic of Moldova — declared: “Make no mistake, this is not just an unintended side effect of Russia’s aggression, this is a deliberate and integral tactic of Russia’s warfare, aimed at erasing Ukraine’s future.” The Russian Federation must provide information on all the children and their locations and allow them to return home, he said, adding that it must also grant access to the International Committee of the Red Cross and human rights monitors.

Russian Federation Rebukes Claims, as Others Question Resolution’s Neutrality

The representative of the Russian Federation strongly rebuked the many allegations levelled against her country, pointing to ongoing concrete steps to establish peace in Ukraine. Stating that today’s meeting runs counter to that goal, she said that the “European-Canadian-Kyiv triumvirate” today has chosen a “particularly cynical lie” with which to derail peace efforts — namely, assistance to children. She described today’s resolution as a “litmus test” for those who have positioned themselves as champions of children’s rights, emphasizing: “The purpose of this text, clearly, is not to help children.” Instead, its purpose is to advance the false narrative about Moscow’s alleged deportation of children.

Venezuela’s delegate, speaking for the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter, expressed concern about the timing and content of the draft resolution, which “risks derailing dialogue, politicizing a deeply humanitarian matter” and instrumentalizing the Assembly for narrow geopolitical ends at a time when a small window has opened to settle the conflict. Children must never become objects of political theatre, he stressed, adding that the non-paper circulated recently by the Russian Federation provides factual clarifications on the issue at hand, including on the absence of a verified list of missing minors and inconsistencies in the publicly circulated figures.

Iran’s delegate echoed those sentiments, agreeing that the well-being and dignity of children must remain above geopolitical conflict. The rights of children in armed conflict are enshrined in international law. However, today’s resolution lacks neutrality and balanced methodology and “treats contested claims as settled facts”, he said, adding that this is not a constructive approach.

Calls to Respect ‘Inviolable’ Principles of Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

The representative of Bahrain, speaking for the Gulf Cooperation Council, called for commitment to the “basic principles” of international law, including maintaining Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as non-interference in its internal affairs. The Council’s members abstained on today’s text due to “ongoing political and humanitarian efforts made by several [Council States] to mediate between the Ukrainian and Russian sides”, she said.

Brazil’s delegate was among those speakers reiterating her firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressing the importance of repatriating children who are deported or transferred in the context of this conflict. However, her delegation decided to abstain because the tone of the text does not contribute to fostering dialogue. Brazil favours a strictly humanitarian approach oriented towards practical solutions, she said.

The representative of China, also explaining his delegation’s decision to abstain in the vote, said China has consistently called for full respect for countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity and for all countries legitimate security concerns to be taken seriously. It has long stood firmly on the side of dialogue and peace, ready to work with all parties to advance a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States remain inviolable,” said South Africa’s delegate. Deeply regretting the displacement of children in all conflicts, including this one, she called on all parties to refrain from actions that may displace and abuse children and demanded the expeditious return of displaced children to their families or a designated welfare system.

“We remind the global community that all children everywhere […] have inherent rights that must be respected and protected,” she said. On the specific contents of the resolution, however, she said some of its inferences remain unclear and all allegations must be fully verified by the UN. “We must not create further obstacles in finding an end to the conflict,” she said, warning that children must not be politicized or used as bargaining tools.

Complete Live Blog coverage of today's meeting can be found here.