General Assembly to Elect and Appoint Members to UN Development Programme, Appeals and Dispute Tribunals, Fifth Committee Subsidiary Bodies
(Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meeting will be available at a later date.)
The 193-member Assembly meets to elect members to the Committee for Programme and Coordination (document A/80/385) and Committee on Conferences (document A/80/85); confirm the appointment of the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (document A/80/526); appoint members of the Joint Inspection Unit (document A/80/531) and judges of both the United Nations Appeals Tribunal and the United Nations Dispute Tribunal (documents A/80/152 and A/80/339/Rev.1).
Taking up the report of its Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) (document A/80/516), it will appoint members of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions; Committee on Contributions; Board of Auditors; International Civil Service Commission and Independent Audit Advisory Committee, as well as confirm the appointment of members of the Investments Committee.
...
Complete Live Blog coverage of today's meeting can be found here.