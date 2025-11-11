International Criminal Court President Presents Annual Report to General Assembly

Judge Tomoko Akane (Japan), President of the International Criminal Court, this morning presents the tribunal's 2025 report (A/80/342) to the General Assembly.

Assembly President Annalena Baerbock (Germany) will open the meeting, which will hear from over 50 delegations.

Delegates are expected to adopt a resolution containing the Court's report (A/80/L.9).

They will also consider the Secretary-General's related reports on expenses incurred and reimbursement received by the UN in connection with assistance provided to the Court (A/80/343) and information relevant to the implementation of article 3 of the Relationship Agreement between the UN and the Court (A/80/344).

