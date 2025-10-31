General Assembly Takes Up Human Rights Council Report, Continues Debate on International Court of Justice

The General Assembly today considers the report of the Human Rights Council (document A/80/53), with Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, and Jürg Lauber, President of the Human Rights Council, expected to deliver remarks, followed by more than 45 delegations.

In the afternoon, the Assembly will continue its debate on the report of the International Court of Justice (document A/80/4) covering the period from 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2025, and the report of the Secretary-General on the trust fund established to assist States in settling disputes through the Court (document A/80/338).

The Assembly is also expected to take action on a draft oral decision proposed by its President in her letter dated 28 October and related to the “Doha Political Declaration of the ‘World Social Summit’ under the title ‘the Second World Summit for Social Development’”.