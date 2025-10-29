General Assembly Overwhelmingly Adopts Resolution Calling on United States to End Cuba Embargo, Launches Annual Debate on International Atomic Energy Agency Report

(Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available on Thursday, 30 October.)

The General Assembly today adopted — by an overwhelming majority, though short of the near-unanimous support seen in previous years — a resolution calling for an end to the decades-old United States embargo against Cuba, before turning its attention to the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the complex challenges it faces in an increasingly divided world.

The 193-member Assembly adopted the resolution “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba” (document A/80/L.6), by a recorded vote of 165 in favour to 7 against (Argentina, Hungary, Israel, North Macedonia, Paraguay, Ukraine, United States), with 12 abstentions.

Support Wavers as More Nations Oppose, Abstain

In 2024, the 193-member Assembly had adopted the same annual resolution (document A/79/L.6) by 187 votes in favour to 2 against (United States, Israel), with 1 abstention (Republic of Moldova). The decline in affirmative votes and the increase in opposing and abstaining delegations marked a departure from previous years’ near-universal backing of the resolution.

By this year’s text, the Assembly reiterated its call upon all States to refrain from promulgating and applying laws and measures, such that promulgated on 12 March 1996 known as “the Helms-Burton Act”, in conformity with their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law. It also urged States that have and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the steps necessary to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible in accordance with their legal regime.

During yesterday’s debate on the subject, the representative of the United States urged delegates to vote against the resolution or abstain. He stated that Cuba “conspires and collaborates with enemies and adversaries of the United States”, adding that it supports terrorist organizations around the world, allows mercenaries to fight in the war in Ukraine, props up the Venezuelan regime, and engages in trafficking of people, drugs and weapons.

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Urges United States to ‘Withdraw Military Threat’

Introducing draft “L.6”, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba’s foreign minister, denounced the United States’ “criminal policy” that has left his country “viciously deprived” of access to financing and technology essential for food and health care. Infant mortality, once below 5 per 1,000 live births, reached 8.5 in the first half of 2025, he said, adding that between March 2024 and February 2025 the blockade caused $7.5 billion in damages. Calling Washington, D.C.’s, designation of Cuba as a State Sponsor of Terrorism “unfair”, he said it hampers banking, trade and investment, while “terrorist acts against the country have been and are still being organized and financed from US territory.” He urged the United States to “withdraw the military threat and accept a civilized dialogue”.

Support for Resolution Meets Rebuke over Repression

After the vote, Denmark’s delegate, speaking for a group of countries, said they supported the text, noting that the embargo restricts Cuba’s access to essential goods and that lifting it could bolster reforms. Expressing concern over human rights, she urged Havana to grant full freedoms and prevent its nationals from joining the Russian Federation’s war in Ukraine. The United States representative said his country “will continue to promote accountability for the communist regime”, stressing that Cuba’s economic crisis stems from “the failings of its regime”, and condemning its “repression of the Cuban people”. He also denounced the Cuban delegation’s interruption of the United States’ statement the previous day as “crude and disrespectful”. calling it an attempt to silence the truth.

...