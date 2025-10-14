General Assembly Endorses Awaza Political Declaration of Commitment to Landlocked Developing Countries, Elects 14 Members to Human Rights Council

No nation should be left behind due to its geography, the General Assembly heard today as it endorsed a declaration reaffirming the international community’s commitment to landlocked developing countries.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution titled “Endorsement of the Awaza Political Declaration” (document A/80/L.4). “This resolution stands as the formal outcome of a landmark gathering: The third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, this past August”, the representative of Bolivia noted, as he introduced the text, on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries.

He underscored that the challenges faced by these countries are not merely logistical, but represent fundamental constraints on development, prosperity and resilience. The lack of territorial access to the sea — compounded by high transit costs, inadequate infrastructure and distance from global markets — creates a unique set of obstacles. These nations, he noted, bear a disproportionate burden in a world confronting overlapping crises, from climate change and biodiversity loss to economic instability and geopolitical tensions.

He added that the draft resolution endorses the Awaza Political Declaration, which offers a powerful, collective response to these challenges, building on the legacy of the Almaty and Vienna Programmes of Action, learning from past shortfalls and charting a renewed, ambitious and action-oriented course for the next decade.

Sao Tome and Principe Granted Voting Rights under Article 19 Exemption

In other business, the Assembly also adopted a draft resolution contained in the report of the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) on "Scale of assessments for the apportionment of the expenses of the United Nations" (document A/80/401). By its terms, the Assembly agreed that the failure of Bolivia and Sao Tome and Principe to pay the full minimum amount necessary to avoid the application of Article 19 of the UN Charter was due to conditions beyond their control.

According to that Article, a Member State in arrears in the payment of its financial contributions to the Organization shall have no vote in the Assembly if the amount of its arrears equals or exceeds the amount of the contributions due from it for the preceding two full years. The Assembly may, nevertheless, permit such a member to vote if it is satisfied that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the Member.

In additional terms, the Assembly decided that Bolivia and Sao Tome and Principe shall be permitted to vote in the General Assembly until the end of its eightieth session. It also urged all Member States requesting exemption under Article 19 to submit as much information as possible in support of their requests and to consider submitting such information in advance of the specified deadline.

Failure to Grant Article 19 Exemption to Afghanistan Deeply Concerning and Disheartening’

Speaking in explanation of position, the representative of Afghanistan said the failure to grant his country an exemption under Article 19 of the Charter for two consecutive years and reinstate its right to vote “is both deeply concerning and disheartening”. While acknowledging the importance of Member States meeting their financial obligations to the United Nations, he emphasized that Afghanistan is enduring extraordinary political, social and economic challenges that severely constrain its ability to do so. “These challenges stem largely from the Taliban’s failure and unwillingness to address the ongoing crisis,” he said, stressing that “circumstances beyond our control” warrant an exemption under Article 19.

14 Member States Elected to Human Rights Council Beginning 1 January

Also today, the Assembly elected Angola, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, India, Iraq, Italy, Mauritius, Pakistan, Slovenia, South Africa, United Kingdom and Viet Nam to the Human Rights Council, for a three-year term of office beginning on 1 January 2026.

Financing UN Support Office in Haiti

It also decided to include in the agenda of its current session an additional item entitled “Financing of the United Nations Support Office in Haiti” and allocated the item to its Fifth Committee.