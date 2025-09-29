General Assembly Concludes General Debate with Calls for Accountability, Inclusion, Placing United Nations at ‘Heart’ of Strong Multilateral System

Speakers warned of the dangers of unilateralism, emphasized the importance of the rule of law and appealed for more robust multilateralism, including through urgent reforms to the United Nations, as the General Assembly wrapped up its annual high-level general debate today.

Over six days, since 23 September, speakers from 189 of the UN’s 193 Member States — including 83 Heads of State, 41 Heads of Government and 45 ministers — took the rostrum, taking stock of the state of the world as the Assembly launched its eightieth session.

A Week of Electricity, Engagement

In closing remarks, Annalena Baerbock (Germany), President of the Assembly, said High-Level Week had witnessed moments of energy — even electricity — when participants felt the collective will to do better, reach further and choose the right path going forward.

“This is an energy — a moment in time — that we need to grab and run with,” she said, urging delegations to take this past week’s discussions back to their capitals and implement processes in ways that can help the UN deliver better.

“This week’s General Debate, with strong engagement and impassioned words, showed that we are capable of finding the strength to lift up our common leadership, to find collective solutions and to take the right path at the cross‑roads,” she said.

Calls for Inclusion

Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Zambia, reaffirmed his country’s faith in multilateralism, but noted how slow the UN has been to react to some conflicts, leading to serious humanitarian crises. Reforms are needed alongside “genuine inclusiveness, particularly for Africa”. That said, the pursuit of reforms “should not be at the expense of the United Nations’ reach and impact on the interests of developing countries”, he said.

Javier Bú Soto, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras, said the Security Council’s permanent members are using their veto power to allow war crimes to go on with impunity. “The norms of the international order cannot continue to be defined by the logic of war,” he said, adding that Honduras is successfully putting UN principles into practice, leading to a significant drop in poverty.

Retreat ‘Not an Option’

Anita Anand, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, warned that unilateralism and protectionism weaken international institutions and rule of law — the very bedrock of the post-war order. “Retreat is not an option. Canada will not turn inwards.” She emphasized Canada’s determination to safeguard its Arctic sovereignty, adding with regard to Ukraine that the President of the Russian Federation “cannot be permitted to redraw boundaries at his will”.

Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria, said that in today’s turbulent world, multilateralism is being manipulated by unilateral action and self-serving conflicts. “We must restore the United Nations as the beating heart of an international system based on the rule of international law.”

Edouard Bizimana, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation of Burundi, rejected any politicization of human rights and supported peace based on international law, dialogue and respect for sovereignty. UN reforms must be led by Member States in a spirit of geographical equity, transparency, multilingualism and respect for regional priorities. “A UN just reduced to a technocratic or budgetary logic? No,” he said.

Accountability, Transparency, Justice Will Win the Day

Vanuatu’s representative pointed to the International Court of Justice advisory opinion on climate change, which affirmed that States have legal obligations to protect the environment and human rights from the impacts of the climate crisis. “This opinion is a powerful affirmation of our long-standing call: that climate change is an existential threat, and the world has a legal duty to respond,” he said.

Similarly, Nepal’s representative said the climate crisis is not just a crisis of emissions, but one of equity, survival and justice. Multilateral institutions must deliver “not just promises, but results” that are representative, transparent and accountable. The UN, as a beacon of hope, “must shine brighter than ever”.

Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, which holds Observer status at the UN, said, “Isolationism leads to unpredictable instability, whereas unity fosters responsible resilience and shared progress.”

Below are full summaries of the speakers in today’s general debate

Eritrea: Osman Saleh Mohammed, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Osman Saleh Mohammed, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Eritrea, recalled the failure of the League of Nations to guarantee the objectives of peace, economic growth and prosperity for humanity; the opportunities lost even after the United Nations was formed in 1945 until the end of the cold war; and dangerous trends set in motion in the unipolar world order over the last 30 years. “The perennial challenges stem from modalities of wealth creation and accumulation and notably in relation to wealth and income sharing,” he stressed. “The cardinal challenge is how to bring about a new global order that promotes justice and fairness to supplant prevailing global governance architecture,” he said, whose defining contours remain domination, plunder, deceit and repression”.

He expressed serious concern over the appalling economic situation in the underdeveloped countries, and more specifically, on the marginalized African continent. “Africa remains a continent where raw materials are exported to the so-called ‘developed’ economies for nominal prices; in which manufactured/finished products are imported at highly inflated prices; presiding regimes lavishly waste borrowed money but cynically flaunt semblance of progress while burdened by mounting debt,” he emphasized. He described humanity’s mission as unsuccessful.

He said the timely and pressing task for all peoples is to strengthen their organizational and coordination mechanisms to prevail against the perennial injustices of domination, deceit, coercion, intimidation, plunder and monopolization. He called for the lifting of all unilateral coercive measures and sanctions imposed on countries, such as Eritrea, as well as the unjust 60-year embargo against Cuba and its arbitrary designation on the spurious “State Sponsors of Terrorism” list.

Saint Lucia: Alva R. Baptiste, Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs

Alva R. Baptiste, Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs, said the global economy is facing multiple shocks that are threatening to reverse Saint Lucia’s progress on its sustainable development agenda. The impact of these shocks is aggravated by an unfair global financial system that is short-term oriented and crisis-prone, which intensifies inequalities. “Not to mention that small island developing States like Saint Lucia face existential threats amplified by climate change,” he said, adding: “Climate action is a moral obligation to protect human life, uphold global stability and ensure a sustainable and equitable future for all of humanity.”

Turning to Gaza, he said Saint Lucia joins with most Member States in calling for de-escalation, dialogue and adherence to international law. “I speak to you as one who is conscious of how the transatlantic slave trade inflicted unimaginable suffering, dehumanization and economic exploitation upon millions of Africans,” he said. For this reason, Saint Lucia adamantly supports the just cause for reparations from Europe for the African slave trade. Reparations are a moral imperative rooted in justice and acknowledgment of profound historical injustices that have long-lasting consequences. “Unsurprisingly, Saint Lucia will sustain its condemnation of the atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people — rooted in decades of oppression — including the systemic undermining of Palestinian statehood,” he said.

Shifting to regional issues, he said Saint Lucia is extremely concerned that the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti (MSS) is “woefully short” of the personnel and equipment needed to pursue its mandate. Of the $900 million that the United Nations anticipates raising for Haiti, only 9.2 per cent has been received. In June, at the Brazil-Caribbean Summit in Brasília, Heads of Government reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the region as a zone of peace, as declared at the January 2014 meeting of the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC). Saint Lucia, like other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States, is concerned with regional developments that have aggravated tensions between Venezuela and the United States. “We pray that this tension does not degenerate into violence, hence maintaining our region as a zone of peace,” he added.

Zambia: Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Mulambo Hamakuni Haimbe, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Zambia, reaffirmed Zambia’s faith in multilateralism and underlined the UN’s successes in peace, health and development. But the UN has also been slow to react to some conflicts, leading to serious humanitarian crises, and there is a need for key reforms and “genuine inclusiveness, particularly for Africa”. The pursuit of these goals “should not be at the expense of the United Nations’ reach and impact on the interests of developing countries, particularly those facing the largest implementation gaps in the [Sustainable Development Goals] SDGs”. The UN80 initiative must strengthen delivery on the three pillars of the United Nations, he said, calling also for the preservation of mechanisms that function effectively, including the Resident Coordinator system.

The escalation of geopolitical tensions only exacerbates existing challenges and undermines multilateralism, he said, stressing that “a short period of war or crisis can erase decades of development gains”. He categorically condemned war and aggression, urging all parties in conflict to choose diplomacy over violence, adding: “Instability anywhere is instability everywhere.” Zambia has engaged in regional peace efforts, including support for mediation and peacekeeping efforts by the African Union and regional organizations. African nations count on the support of the international community to end violence. Zambia prioritizes education and health for all. He urged all Member States and development partners to prioritize health spending as a strategic investment, “because human capital is the greatest asset of any nation”.

Women are central to Zambia’s transformation. His country is taking measures to enhance women’s participation in decision-making and protect their careers and families. He called for urgent action on climate change. Looking to the thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), he said: “Let us summon the political will for bold action that safeguards the planet for future generations”. There must also be comprehensive reform of the global financial system, including financial institutions, to prevent structural inequalities and include developing countries in decision-making. Zambia is both a least developed and a landlocked developing country, meaning that it must be proactive and self-reliant to be resilient. “Landlocked need not mean isolated and encased,” he said, stressing that these nations can become “land-linked”.

Canada: Anita Anand, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Anita Anand, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, said her country has always been an innovative leader on global issues. “Canada does not retreat from duty; it does not walk away from building and strengthening peace. It remains a stable and reliable partner, both in business and in collective security.” Unilateralism and protectionism weaken the international institutions and rule of law that are the very bedrock of the post-war order. “Retreat is not an option. Canada will not turn inwards,” she said, emphasizing that it will work to reform and strengthen multilateral institutions, including the United Nations.

In the Arctic, Canada will safeguard its sovereignty, modernize the North American Aerospace Defense Command with the United States, bolster the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with its fellow members and work with indigenous peoples to ensure that the region remains a place of peace, cooperation and sustainable development. Turning to the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, she said that “Putin cannot be permitted to redraw boundaries at his will”. Ukraine is not backing down, nor will its friends, including Canada, she said, adding that to support Ukraine is to support sovereignty, dignity and peace.

On Gaza, she called on Hamas to lay down its weapons and release all remaining hostages immediately, and for Israel to protect civilians, open land corridors for unimpeded humanitarian assistance and ensure the security of healthcare facilities. Canada’s recognition of the State of Palestine reflects its commitment to the two-State solution, and it will participate “in every way we can” to achieve a ceasefire and support the political processes that should follow, she said. In Haiti, Canada supports the Security Council’s efforts to create a new mission to tackle gang violence, re-establish governance and open the way to a stable democracy. She went on to detail Canada’s steps to deepen its partnerships with Europe, the Indo-Pacific region, the Americas and Africa, including, last week, a strategic defence partnership with the European Union.

Honduras: Javier Bú Soto, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras

Javier Bú Soto, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras said, “the genocide in Gaza, the devastation in Ukraine, persistent and violent crises — especially in the Middle East, Africa, and Haiti — and the dangerous weapons business of global capitalism all show the failure of the multilateral system […] to achieve peace.” Moreover, the five permanent members of the Security Council paralyze action on the matter by prioritizing their own interests and using the veto, which allow war crimes to continue with impunity. “It is morally unacceptable that while billions are spent on weapons, funds for peace operations, humanitarian aid and sustainable development are being slashed,” he said, calling for reform of the Council, including its expansion for regional representation and the elimination of the veto.

“Honduras is not accepting any more excuses,” he said. “The norms of the international order cannot continue to be defined by the logic of war.” In Honduras, democracy has been restored under the leadership of President Xiomara Castro Sarmiento after 12 years of “narco-dictatorship” under Juan Orlando Hernández, whose tenure was marked by corruption, violence and institutional deterioration. The current Government has put UN principles into practice with success, he said, highlighting a significant drop in poverty, scrutinizing public financing with audits to reduce corruption and a tax reform to redescribe wealth to bolster social protections. Further, Honduras is working to restore its forests through an initiative which will protect them with military patrols.

Turning outward, he rejected “the way that migration is becoming criminalized,” noting that the approach denies international responsibility and creates problems. People migrate because their systems have failed them — not by choice. “Criminalizing them means punishing them twice: first to poverty and then to exile,” he said. Denouncing unilateral coercive measures as an attack on the sovereignty of nations, he called for an end to those imposed on Cuba, condemning all forms of foreign occupation in the Southern hemisphere. “No rhetorical justification can legitimize the violation of sovereignty or the subjugation of nations,” he underscored, reaffirming Honduras’ recognition of the State of Palestine and support for the two-State solution.

Burundi: Edouard Bizimana, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Edouard Bizimana, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Development Cooperation of Burundi, said his country, which was once a beneficiary of international solidarity, is now an active contributor through its peacekeeping troops, diplomatic engagement and voice within multilateral forums. “Burundi is a living example of resilience and the restoration of peace,” he stressed, adding that it was able to turn the page on conflict and has chosen the path of reconciliation, stability and mutual respect.

Underscoring that Burundi will stand against any politicization of human rights, he denounced the special mechanisms that are imposed on some countries, including Burundi, for subjective reasons. “This is why I reiterate Burundi's request to withdraw the initiative to extend the mandate of the famous special rapporteur on human rights in my country,” he said, who for 10 years has published subjective and biased reports on his country, “as if Burundi and time stood still for the last 10 years”.

He urged the Assembly not to close its eyes to tensions, ongoing or latent conflicts, horrors in Gaza or events in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, the Sahel and many other areas. Burundi wants to see peace based on international law, dialogue and respect for State sovereignty. Advocating for a more just representation of Africa in decision-making bodies, particularly the Security Council, he stressed: “It is essential that this reform be Member States-led, in a spirit of geographical equity, transparency, multilingualism and respect for regional priorities.” He added: “A more efficient UN, yes; a UN just reduced to a technocratic or budgetary logic, no.” He also reaffirmed the importance of recognizing the genocide against the Hutu people of Burundi in 1972.

Algeria: Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs

Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, said today’s global reality is turbulent, as conflicts accumulate and settlements are absent. Technological revolutions have proliferated as the development gap has expanded between the North and South. “Treaties are abundant, but implementation and commitment to their spirit are scarce,” he said, adding that multilateralism is being manipulated by unilateral action and self-serving conflicts. Member States are obliged to restore respect for international law and effectiveness within multilateralism. “We must restore the United Nations as the beating heart of an international system based on the rule of international law,” he said.

The question of Palestine is as old as the Organization, and its legitimacy has been recorded in more than 900 Assembly resolutions and nearly 100 Council resolutions. Today, Palestine faces the greatest threat ever “through the threat of erasure, through annexation and displacement”, he said, and the suffocation of legitimate institutions. “The Israeli occupation is loud and proud,” he said, referring to its calls for a greater Israel. The international community must uphold its responsibility and preserve the two-State solution and build a Palestinian State that is sovereign and independent, according to the 1967 borders. He appreciated the increasing recognition of the State of Palestine, which must be empowered with full-fledged United Nations membership.

Turning to the Western Sahara, he said it has been 50 years since the Council adopted its first resolution on the decolonization of this region. “The people are entitled to the right of self-determination,” he said, calling for a resolution created by the parties during direct negotiations and aligned with UN principles on colonization and justice. He called for an end to foreign intervention in the Libyan crisis, which has deepened over 14 years. Algeria is fully committed to the stability of the Sahel region and good relations with its neighbours. He noted that for the second year in a row, a member of the coup regime in Mali dares to attack Algeria from this rostrum. “It is the height of rudeness and vulgarity by which this failed poet has spoken and this coup plotter,” he said. “It is only the illusion of a soldier and lowly conduct that does not deserve anything but condemnation.”

Nicaragua: Denis Rolando Moncada Colindres, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Denis Rolando Moncada Colindres, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, said the Assembly “claims to represent the peoples and Governments of the entire world”. He defended Nicaragua’s principles and values, including the sacred right to be free and to choose its own social, cultural and economic model, which the colonialists and imperialists have attacked and tried to steal. The “never-resolved conflict” is apparent, between peace and war, life and death and “the supremacist attempt to annihilate, subjugate and appropriate our cultures, and our duty to defend our spiritual, social and material heritage”. The “human family” demands respect, peace and solidarity, he said, adding that human beings are equal and complementary in every way. “The human family demands respect for all of those agreements made 80 years ago, when the United Nations was established, in order to stop wars and build lasting peace and justice”.

He described priorities – climate justice and compensation or reparations to the victims of colonialism, imperialism, racism and other forms of oppression - condemning the xenophobic discrimination and brutality “with which we have been and are still treated by countries whose wealth is built on looting our wealth”. He denounced the hateful policies of “criminal economic blockade,” aggression by means of coercive, arbitrary unilateral measures, and migration policies, which ignore human rights and reflect the selfishness and contempt of those who believe they own the world. Imperialist powers, via economic, cultural and trade policies, seek to continue to dominate and intimidate countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean. He denounced such policies and all “insulting aggression”. Nicaragua has unequivocal solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela, he said.

He underscored the “outlandish” accusations of imperialist powers, which are attempts at yet more interference, along with threats of more invasions and occupations. This includes the far-fetched accusations of drug trafficking, which is a plague and trade of rich countries where millions of consumers live. He denounced hunger as a weapon of domination, the genocide of the Palestinian people and all the “savage, brutal massacres that are perpetuated and spreading”, with the complicity of the entire world. Nicaragua condemns Israel, as it condemns other colonial, imperial, neo-colonial and fascist powers. He called for more programmes and policies for security, health, education and a dignified life – which includes water, housing and technologies – for the good of everyone. Hands and hearts must be united. “We all need to work in a sustainable, capable, ingenious and creative union,” he said.

Holy See: Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States

Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, said that the international community must act collectively to prevent and end conflicts, fight poverty and advance human rights. “Isolationism leads to unpredictable instability, whereas unity fosters responsible resilience and shared progress.” The United Nations must adapt to a transformed world and remain effective in the face of environmental degradation, technological disruption and other emerging threats that no country can tackle alone.

The war in Ukraine must end now, he said, renewing Pope Leo XIV’s appeal for an immediate ceasefire paving the way to sincere and courageous dialogue. Reiterating the Holy See’s support for a two-State solution, he echoed the pontiff’s call for a permanent ceasefire, the release of hostages and full respect for international humanitarian law. Any unilateral decision or action that alters Jerusalem’s special status and the status quo is morally and legally unacceptable, he added. On Syria, he stressed the importance of a peaceful and just transition, as well as the protection of the rights of Syrians of all ethnic and religious backgrounds, without discrimination.

More support must be given to diplomatic and political efforts to ensure that parties to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo fulfil their commitments, pending a stable and appropriate solution. He warned against actions in the Caribbean Sea that might destabilize coexistence among nations and undermine international law. With international support, social and institutional conditions can, hopefully, be established towards peace and security in Haiti. In Southeast Asia, concerted international efforts are needed to address transnational crime, including trafficking in persons. On the future of the United Nations, the Holy See calls for a recommitment to the original principles enshrined in the Charter. “It is important to resist the temptation to replace those commitments with new ideas or programmes that risk diluting the UN’s mission,” he said, emphasizing the need to strike a balance between the promotion of human rights, international peace and security, sustainable development and upholding the rule of law.

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea: Kim Son Gyong, Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs

Kim Son Gyong, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, recalled the UN’s successes in development, facilitated by “accelerating decolonization worldwide and leading the codification of universal norms of international law”, while underscoring that “disgraceful pages” are also written in the Organization’s history. “We should not feel relieved nor congratulate ourselves on the non-occurrence of a Third World War for the past 80 years,” he continued, calling for measures to prevent its increasingly present threat. Today, the sovereignty of States is openly violated as never before, he said, condemning the “indiscriminate tariff war” which has destabilized the global economy.

In that vein, he called for strengthened representation of developing countries within the UN “to correct the Western-led inappropriate structure in the Security Council”, to end “high-handed and double-dealing practices”. Stability in the Korean peninsula is challenged by the United States’ military alliances with the Republic of Korea and Japan, whose trilateral cooperation targets Pyongyang, staging war exercises and increasing military buildup in the region. However, his country’s proportional response contains “the will of the enemy States to provoke a war”. To maintain balance, “nuclear” is enshrined in the constitution as a “sacred and absolute thing,” he said. Consequently, the “imposition of denuclearization on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is tantamount to demanding it to surrender sovereignty and the right to existence”, he stressed.

Turning to internal affairs, he noted that, in line with its five-year economic development plan, 50,000 residential houses in Pyongyang will be completed ahead of schedule and hospitals are being built for rural populations. Development initiatives throughout the country are “brilliant fruition[s] of the unshakable spirit of independence and correct leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea and the Government of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.” His country will “promote multifaceted exchanges and cooperation with the countries that respect and take friendly approaches towards it”, he concluded.

The representative of the Republic of Moldova said that a day earlier, the citizens of Moldova made their choice in the most important election in his country’s history. “Despite unprecedented pressure, disinformation and interference from the Kremlin, the Moldovan people defended democracy through free and fair elections,” he said. “This was not merely a political contest, it was a test of resilience — of whether a small nation can withstand relentless attempts to destabilize, divide and erode trust in its institutions,” he said. “Moldova passed this test.”

The Moldovan people have given a strong mandate for European integration, he said, stressing that the European Union has been indispensable in Moldova’s progress. This democratic choice was made against the backdrop of hybrid warfare. “Russia has sought to undermine Moldova’s sovereignty through illicit financing, disinformation cyberattacks and intimidation of voters,” he noted. “Democracies everywhere are being tested by increasingly sophisticated tools designed to manipulate information, erode trust and distort elections,” he observed, calling for stronger cooperation to safeguard democracies and urging UN members to join forces in protecting democracies from novel threats with novel means.

With a 1,200-kilometre border with Ukraine, which continues to resist the Russian Federation’s brutal aggression, Moldova can stand today in peace because Ukraine stands, he said, condemning the Russian Federation’s war of aggression. “Every missile that strikes homes and civilian infrastructure violates international law,” he underscored. “This war is not only against Ukraine — it is a war against Europe, against freedom and against the international order established by the United Nations Charter,” he said, also calling for the complete, unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and ammunition from Moldova’s territory, in line with Moscow’s own international obligations. “This withdrawal must be transparent and under international monitoring,” he added.

The representative of Malawi, said her country is committed to preventive diplomacy that promotes conflict resolution as an essential strategy for fostering stability. This commitment is seen in its engagement and unwavering support for peace initiatives led by the United Nations, African Union and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). “We believe that collaborative efforts are essential in addressing multifaceted challenges that threaten global peace and the rules-based order,” she stressed. Women’s participation in peacekeeping operations is a priority, she said, recognizing women’s unique ability to meet the needs and experiences of women in conflict zones. “I am proud to say that Malawi stands among nations that have registered significant strides towards gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls,” she added.

Turning to climate change, she said erratic weather patterns threaten the country’s agricultural backbone, pushing vulnerable communities into food insecurity and economic despair - conditions ripe for discord. “It is therefore important that our discussion on peace must be intrinsically linked to climate resilience, sustainable agriculture and food sovereignty,” she said. “Sovereignty, just like peace, is threatened by food insecurity.” She called for greater investments in early warning systems, climate-smart agriculture and social safety nets. “A world that is food-secure is a world [that is] more peaceful,” she added. Malawi reaffirms its unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the Organization’s central role in addressing contemporary challenges. “Let us match our ambition with the resources required to deliver,” she said.

The representative of Nepal said the recent protests by Nepalese youth were a “resounding reminder that the aspirations of this generation are nothing less than a fair, just and prosperous Nepal”. Now, an interim Government has been formed, and for the first time in the country’s history, it is led by a woman prime minister. General elections are scheduled for March 2026, strengthening Nepal’s democracy through fresh mandates. Rebuilding institutions, restoring trust and healing society “will take time, resources and solidarity”. He added: “Nepal stands at a historical cross-roads,” and it appreciates the continued support of the international community as it moves forward. The world also stands at a cross-roads. The UN, as a beacon of hope, must “shine brighter than ever”.

Nepal has long stood by the UN, in providing peacekeepers and upholding a rules-based order. He highlighted the crisis in Ukraine, while also expressing deep concern over the innocent civilians held by Hamas and calling for the immediate release of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali student. More broadly, he denounced “skyrocketing” defence budgets and “shrinking” development cooperation, making an “urgent call to reassess, strengthen and revitalize our multilateral institutions and to fortify global solidarity and action”. Multilateral institutions must deliver “not just promises, but results”. They must be representative, transparent and accountable. He called for faster action on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the timely, effective implementation of the Compromiso de Sevilla. In addition, there must be climate justice and climate action. Nepal has first-hand experience of glaciers melting and is deeply concerned about the disproportionate impact of climate change, particularly in mountain regions. This is not just a crisis of emissions, it is a crisis of equity, of survival, of justice. Polluters must take responsibility — and action. Digital transformation must also be inclusive.

The representative of Djibouti, noted the devastating consequences of geopolitical and geoeconomic fragmentation, stressing: “Conflicts are proliferating; they are dragging on in Ukraine, in Sudan, as well as in the Sahel.” Citing bombings, raids and extraterritorial assassinations committed by Israel, he condemned the terrorist aggression against Qatar. He welcomed the progress made in Somalia in implementing its national priorities but expressed concern over the continuing threat posed by the terrorist militia Al Shabab. “We emphasize the crucial importance of guaranteeing that African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AAUSOM) forces are endowed with predictable, sufficient resources so that they can fulfil their mandate under the best possible conditions,” he said, also expressing concern about hostilities in Sudan.

“The most devastating conflict, as old as the United Nations itself, is Israel’s ongoing aggression and occupation of the Palestinian land,” he underscored. Turning to the dispute concerning the Ras Doumeira area, Doumeira Islands and Mount Doumeira on the land and maritime border with Eritrea, as well as the situation of its prisoners of war held incommunicado, which both remain unresolved, he renewed Djibouti’s readiness to work with its neighbors to find a peaceful and negotiated solution based on international law. This includes his country’s proposal to negotiate either through bilateral means, mediation, conciliation, recourse to the International Court of Justice or arbitration to settle the dispute in a legal and definitive manner.

The representative of Denmark said that when the Security Council is “unable or unwilling to act, the costs are felt across the world”. She spotlighted violence across the globe including war in Sudan, the erasure of women’s rights in Afghanistan and “the horrible situation” in Gaza. “What is going on in Gaza right now has nothing to do with self-defence,” she said, decrying a man-made famine and the killing of thousands of civilians. She called on Israel to comply with international law, underscoring that the two-State solution remains the only path to peace for both peoples — who each deserve security and dignity.

Turning to the Russian Federation’s “horrific and illegal war of choice” in Ukraine, she underlined that “Denmark will continue to support Ukraine, for as long as it takes. Kyiv is fighting to defend the “very principles that define the UN-based world order: territorial integrity, national sovereignty and the right to political independence”. Moreover, the Russian Federation has made clear its intentions to continue on “the path of war” with repeated violations of European airspace. The grim situation must not give way to a “world ruled by brute force”, she said. She reiterated support for the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals, voicing concern over the widening financing gap and calling on Member States to provide official development assistance (ODA).

The representative of Benin said this year’s session is heavily overshadowed by multiple political and humanitarian crises, an increase in inequality and an erosion of trust in multilateral institutions. “These challenges, which are unfolding on a global scale, profoundly challenge our collective capacity to preserve peace, promote shared prosperity and protect human dignity,” he said. As a new geopolitical order emerges, Benin sees its place as an actor of stability and cooperation with a foreign policy based on respect for international law and the primacy of peaceful dispute resolution. “Preventive diplomacy must again gain its rightful place in conflict resolution,” he said. Benin reaffirms its support for the two-State solution as the only viable option for a final settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in accordance with relevant Council resolutions.

He described the threats of terrorism and trans-border crime, stressing that Benin is addressing attacks in the northern region decisively, including through reinforced border security and assistance to internally displaced persons and refugees. “Terrorism is a transnational threat and national efforts alone are insufficient,” he said. “Peace can only be preserved if underpinned by justice.” Noting that the global Goals remain off track, he said Benin has undertaken profound reforms and made investments to transform its economy. Today, more than 60 per cent of 49 targets are on track to be met. He called for renewed multilateral action to implement the Seville Compact, adopted at the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development.

The representative of Vanuatu said the lesson of the last 80 years is that no nation can meet myriad complex challenges alone. Multilateralism is not a choice; it is a necessity. Solidarity is precious. Vanuatu has experienced cyclones and an earthquake in recent years. “The cumulative effect of these disasters is huge,” he said, setting back economic and social progress. As a small island developing State, Vanuatu faces resource limitations. Foreign investments have been flat due to factors including unjust blacklisting imposed by some development partners and, in turn, difficulty in accessing funds. The consequences are severe. He called on the international community, financial institutions and regulators to recognize the unintended consequences of de-risking on small economies and work with countries affected. He highlighted the Pacific Resilience Facility’s support projects for resilience to climate change, established this year, one of the first regional initiatives of its kind.

He also pointed to the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on climate change, affirming that States have clear legal obligations to protect the environment and human rights from the impacts of this crisis. “For vulnerable nations, including small island developing States, this opinion is a powerful affirmation of our long-standing call: that climate change is an existential threat, and the world has a legal duty to respond.” Vanuatu will submit a follow-up resolution this year to the Assembly to affirm the Court’s findings and propose actions for the opinion’s operationalization. The International Court of Justice is “only one tool to get us closer to the end goal of a safe planet for humanity”, he said, calling on all States to join nations proposing to include ecocide as the Rome Statute’s fifth independent crime. International criminalization of the severest environmental destruction can play a crucial role in deterring harm and protecting the rights of present and future generations.

Timor-Leste: Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation

Dionísio da Costa Babo Soares, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste, declared that in a context where “the world seems to be willingly walking toward self-destruction”, the “multilateral system is […] a necessity”. International law is “the only guarantee of justice, sovereignty and national independence” for small countries, he said, recalling its role in securing his country’s natural resources and the recent International Court of Justice advisory opinion on the obligations of States with climate change.

For its Part, Timor-Leste aligned the Sustainable Development Goals with its development policy, focusing on renewable energy and the “blue economy”. But the goals cannot be achieved by any one country. Less-developed countries depend on development assistance, solidarity and international cooperation to achieve them. It is necessary to recognize the special circumstances of small island developing States as reflected in the Seville Commitment and the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Island Developing States.

He stressed that “climate change is undermining already fragile food security, striking our countries with natural disasters that divert vital resources to reconstruction and humanitarian relief”. Industrialized countries and major polluters must respect their commitments to the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Glasgow Climate Pact. The thirtieth UN Climate Change Conference, in Belem, Brazil, will provide an opportunity to do so. Similarly calling for greater international cooperation to develop AI and digital capabilities for least developed countries, he highlighted how such investment would foster growth through the implementation of e-government frameworks.

In closing remarks, Annalena Baerbock (Germany), President of the General Assembly, said that if high-level week is any indication, the United Nations is still relevant. “Over the past week we heard from 189 Member States, including 83 Heads of State, 41 Heads of Government and 45 Ministers,” she said. On the issue of peace and security, she said the message was clear: “Member States must do more to stem the tide of war and violence: to protect and feed starving civilians in Gaza, to return to peace to Ukraine, to protect women and girls in Sudan.” The High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine demonstrated clearly that what happens in the General Assembly Hall matters.

“The real test now is whether the momentum generated here can be translated into tangible, short-term measures in and for Gaza,” she said: an immediate ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid for civilians and the immediate release of the remaining hostages. The realization of the two-State solution is the only way to achieve lasting peace, security and dignity for both Israelis and Palestinians. She said dozens of delegations spoke on the impacts of climate change and the “ticking clock” to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals. “If we work together to tackle climate change, we can capitalize on the benefits all together.”

She said financing is the clear obstacle. Financial reform was mentioned repeatedly throughout the General Debate and discussed in detail during the First Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy. “The commitment made in 2015 — repeated last year in the Pact for the Future — must be met,” she stressed. She commended delegations for engaging in challenging discussions around the High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health, the thirtieth anniversary of the World Programme of Action on Youth and the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence. “AI is a tool that must be harnessed for all of humankind, equally and in a controlled manner,” she said, emphasizing that 99 per cent of sexually related deep fakes target women and girls.

“If women are not free, eventually no one will be free,” she said. Estimates show that closing the gender gap would add $7 trillion to the global GDP. Yet, few words drew applause as often as the mention of a possible “Madame Secretary-General.” Throughout the week, there were moments of energy — even electricity — when participants expressed the collective will to do better, reach further and “choose the right path at the crossroads”, she said, adding that this is a moment that “we need to grab and run with”. Reform is not only about trimming budgets. It is about strengthening delivery and priorities. She urged delegations to take the discussions this week back to their capitals to implement these processes in a way that improves UN performance.

Right of Reply

The representative of Mali, speaking in exercise of the right of reply, responded to “condescending attacks” by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria “to correct the untruths we heard”. He said that current tensions between the countries are rooted in “unacceptable interference of the Algerian regime” in Malian internal affairs, including disputes regarding a communique issued by Algeria claiming destruction of a Malian drone which purportedly violated Algerian airspace - allegations that are “absurd”. The “Algerian regime is sponsoring international terrorism in the Sahel”, is “clearly guilty before the world” and should end support for terrorist groups destabilizing the Sahel.

The representative of Morocco, also addressing Algeria, sought to “restore some truth” – noting that “it was Morocco that listed the issue of Sahara on the Decolonization list – “this didn’t happen all of itself”, Morocco has reiterated its claims since 1956, and the Moroccan Sahara “cannot be reduced to the establishment of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO)”, he stated. He affirmed that a Security Council resolution reiterates the preeminence of the Moroccan autonomy plan, and the reality in Moroccan Sahara today “is billions in investment”. While Algeria sits on the Council, the Sahara is not being addressed there, he said, calling for settlement of the dispute, “which has gone on all too long”.

The representative of Algeria, responding to Mali, said “we are surprised” when that representative “talks about decorum” – as he should rather teach decorum to “the representative of the junta”. The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria had refuted the claims and provocations “by the representative of the putschists in Mali”, he stated. Meanwhile, Algeria will not “succumb to desperate attempts to provoke us” out of respect to the “neighbourly, brotherly Malian people”, and will not succumb to distortions “led by a putschist junta” whose representative “came here to settle his personal scores with my country”.

Responding to the representative of Morocco, he noted the intervention by the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria this morning abided strictly by historic parameters “agreed by all at the United Nations”. Stating that “there is no such thing regarding the Western Sahara as a non-self-governing territory,” he affirmed that the issue is registered under the decolonization agenda. On addressing it as a matter of international peace and security, he noted all Council resolutions state that the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), the Special Committee on Decolonization and the General Assembly shall continue to consider it as a decolonization issue. He further called for direct, unconditional negotiations “in good faith” between the Frente POLISARIO and Morocco to settle the issue.

The representative of Mali, in a second intervention, said the root of the problem lies in Algeria’s unacceptable interference in its internal affairs, compounded by the destruction of a Malian security drone by the Algerian regime. He called on Algeria to “consent to our application instituting proceedings with the [International Court of Justice]” and provide any evidence withheld. Algeria must cease its hostile acts against Mali and instead embrace a constructive approach, he added.