At 80, United Nations Must Be More Just, Effective, Leaders Tell General Assembly, Calling for Security Council Reform, Climate Justice and Education for Peace

Heads of State and Government gathering for the fifth day of the General Assembly’s annual general debate called for bold reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, so it can better respond to global crises and remain a genuine guarantor of peace and security.

Driving this point home, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, compared the Organization’s eightieth anniversary to “an embarrassing fiasco, a collective disappointment and a structural failure”. Africa, the cradle of humanity and home to over 1 billion people, remains excluded from the Council’s decision-making, he said.

This exclusion undermines multilateralism, echoed Lamine Zeine Ali Mahaman, Prime Minister of the Transitional Government of Niger, insisting that Africa “finally take its full place in decision-making bodies,” including the Council.

Rhetoric Must Match Results

“For 80 years this Assembly has been a harbour for hope,” said Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis. But “language must be matched by labour, pledges must be partnered by payment and rhetoric must be redeemed by results.” He urged great actors to transform their capacity into compassion.

“We must have the courage to acknowledge that the best years of our shared Organization may be behind us,” said Amara Camara, Minister of State, Secretary-General of the Presidency of Guinea, as he bemoaned the fact that for deadly conflicts around the world, “a mere denunciation of atrocities is far too often the ultimate level of international action”.

While acknowledging the Organization’s imperfections, Philip Edward Davis, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Bahamas, called it “the best multilateral tool that exists”. For it to be truly effective, Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, said there must be a greater focus on justice, peace and respect.

For this, said Abdulla Khaleel, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Maldives, “a rotating seat for [small island developing States] SIDs is where we must start.” Reform is about credibility. “We need a Council that does not hide under the threat of veto […] UN80 must repair the guardrails before they fail beyond repair.”

Regional Strides towards Peace, Prosperity

At the same time, several speakers focused on progress.

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, announced that peace has been achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan, crediting the mediation of United States President. He emphasized “unprecedentedly” positive dialogue with Türkiye, as well as the forging of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, strategic partnership with China, and political and trade-economic cooperation with India.

Sokhonn Prak, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia, likewise expressed gratitude for Washington, D.C.’s role in brokering a ceasefire that “effectively halted armed clashes that had caused deaths, injuries, and destruction, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians”. Yet, he warned, the peace remains fragile.

On this, Mohamad Hasan, Minister for Foreign Relations of Malaysia, said country has learned of the colossal efforts that peace requires. He expressed deep disappointment that ceasefires in Myanmar have been broken and that violence still endangers civilians. “Those in power have a responsibility to remember that Myanmar is part of a region, not an isolated country,” he said.

Turning to the war in Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said Moscow stood ready to discuss security guarantees and saw a desire in Washington, D.C. to contribute to realistic solutions.

Global Challenges: Climate, Education, Inequality

The urgency of climate action also reverberated throughout the Hall.

Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, called on developed countries to honour the pledge of $100 billion annually to support vulnerable nations. Small island developing States are particularly at risk, warned Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cuba. He denounced crushing foreign debt as a “new form of colonization” and cautioned against the “dictatorship of algorithms” imposed by transnational corporations.

Education, meanwhile, was championed as a driver of peace and resilience. Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada, speaking for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), described it as “the single greatest social, economic and creative equaliser”.

He stressed that if every child in low-income countries achieved basic literacy, 171 million people could escape poverty. “Let us protect classrooms as fiercely as we protect borders,” he urged, calling education “a right”, not “a privilege”.

The widening global divide was also highlighted by Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, who described two coexisting worlds: one advancing rapidly through artificial intelligence and the fourth industrial revolution, and another trapped in poverty and marginalization. This growing inequality presents “a difficult test for humanity” and requires collective solutions.

Buttressing this claim from the environmental angle, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand’s Minister for Foreign Affairs pointed out that climate change “is widening the gap between the haves and have-nots” and called for stronger international support to address this phenomenon.

Luca Beccari, San Marino’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Digital Transition, drew attention to the “triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution”, saying the world must more speedily transition from fossil fuels and concurrently combat food loss and waste, especially in the light of conflict and climate change-driven malnutrition and imminent famine.

Guardrails for Artificial Intelligence

Minister Becarri further highlighted the role of the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance in advancing “scientific understanding of AI” and guaranteeing multi-stakeholder engagements for “meaningful human control” over these technologies.

“AI’s transformative force can aid conflict prevention, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, but it also requires guardrails so that it can be harnessed responsibly,” concurred Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, as he underlined the need for the Organization to prepare for the future by maximizing the potential of AI and other emerging information machineries.

Migrants: Gathering Point for Nations, Not Fault Line

The plight of migrants also came into focus today.

For Mohamed Ali Nafti, Tunisia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians abroad, the movement of people from one place to another must be voluntary as “we refuse to be a country of transit for irregular migrants that are victims of networks of human smuggling and human trafficking

For Maria Theresa Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, this movement through borders can be of immense value, if done properly, as it sustains growth not only in destination countries but also in origin and transit ones. “As migrants link our nations, their rights and dignity should be a gathering point, not a fault line, for Governments,” she said.

Below are full summaries of the speakers in today’s general debate

Bahamas: Philip Edward Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Philip Edward Davis, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Bahamas, said that United Nations, while not perfect, is the best multilateral tool that exists. “The flaw is not in the hammer, but in the hand that lets it fall,” he continued. Demonstrating its commitment to finding solutions, the Bahamas will run for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2032-33 term to be a voice for all small States. He addressed the “agony of the Middle East”, stressing that both the Palestinian people and Israel have the right to security, sovereignty and peace. The two-State solution remains the only pathway to justice and stability.

“We do not have the luxury of re-starting an esoteric conversation about the causes of climate change,” he said of the “existential” threat to his country. A tropical storm is currently heading towards his country and it cannot rely on luck. Though it must adapt, the island State has a population of 400,000 with a 12 billion-dollar economy and does not have the resources. To contrast, the Bahamas also has the “cleanest air in the world and emits far less than 1 per cent of carbon generated by human activity,” he said, calling for greater action. “Is it really too much to ask of those most responsible, to change their behaviour so that the rest of us might have a better chance at survival?” he asked.

He condemned the decades-long embargo on Cuba, declaring: “The time has come. Lift the embargo”. On Haiti, he said that, though important, the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) under Kenyan leadership needs support to stem the threat of “violence and lawlessness”. The world must act, he said, calling for a dedicated United Nations Support Office for Haiti. “We cannot claim fidelity to peace and, at the same time ignore Haiti,” he stressed.

“The lessons of history are clear,” he said, warning against isolationist protectionism “where might is right and the resources of the planet are plundered for the few”. Increasing sanctions and trade barriers will collapse supply claims, raise the cost of living for all, creating the same conditions that fuelled the rise of fascism during the Second world War. The security and prosperity of all in the world remains interconnected, he noted, adding that “even if we do not agree on the causes […] our storms and hurricanes are your fires and floods.”

Grenada: Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation

“Human beings [have never] had such access to innovation, creativity, and opportunity,” said Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation, and Minister for National Security, Home Affairs, Public Administration, Information and Disaster Management of Grenada, speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). “In one corner of the world, classrooms are reduced to rubble. In another, laboratories create breakthroughs in science and technology that can transform our future,” he observed. Education - “the single greatest social, economic and creative equaliser we possess” which “transforms circumstance into possibility” - is not a narrow path to employment, but a broad road to resilience, innovation, and peace.

“For me, education was a bridge from limitation to possibility,” he said, noting that his story is “echoed in the resilience of Caribbean families” who sacrifice for their children’s schooling - a story of people who have learned to adapt, innovate, and persist. For its part, Grenada has embarked on transformative reforms to strengthen its education system and expand opportunities for students at all levels, including by making education more affordable and inclusive. Also, through the Caribbean Future Skills Fund - conceived with Guyana - Grenada is pioneering an endowment model for education: where international contributions are matched by local investment. “When Grenada, Jamaica, or Dominica rebuilds a school after a hurricane, we are not just rebuilding classrooms; we are rebuilding futures,” he stated.

Amid raging wars, children bear the heaviest burden: “When a school is reduced to rubble, when a teacher is silenced, when a family is forced to flee in fear, education becomes the first casualty of conflict.” And when education is taken away, “it is not only opportunity that dies but hope itself”, he said, emphasizing that “a child deprived of learning today becomes an adult deprived of dignity tomorrow; and a society deprived of educated citizens becomes a society deprived of peace.” Whether that child is in Palestine, Haiti, Sudan, or Ukraine, their right to learn is as sacred as the right to life itself, he asserted, urging the Assembly to come to the table in a shared realization that “no child’s classroom should be traded for a battlefield”, and “no young mind should be collateral damage of political disputes”.

He underscored that, if every child in low-income countries left school with basic reading skills, 171 million people could be lifted out of poverty. If all girls completed secondary school, child marriage would fall by two-thirds, and maternal deaths would drop by almost half. Indeed, education shapes economies, democracies and peace itself. He called for equipping the next generation with the wisdom to discern, the courage to question and the empathy to choose what is right. “Let us protect classrooms as fiercely as we protect borders. “Let us value teachers as highly as we value treaties. Let us treat education not as a privilege for the few, but as a right for all.”

Burkina Faso: Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, Prime Minister

Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, Prime Minister of Burkina Faso, said the 80th anniversary of the United Nations is akin to looking at an “embarrassing fiasco, a collective disappointment and a structural failure.” He asked: “How can we understand the fact that Africa, the cradle of humanity and where there are so many conflicts, and which represents more than one billion human beings, remains excluded from the Security Council’s decision-making bodies?” Peacekeeping missions, financed with billions of dollars, leave their countries with more frustration and suffering than tangible results. “What is even worse is that this Council, whose role today is misused, is in fact a troublemaker, as a result of tacit, underhand and sometimes active complicity of some of its permanent members, who are themselves major actors and financiers of the crises of our time,” he continued, describing it as “a pernicious body” with “predatory behaviour” among some of its permanent members. He called for bold reforms “without which the Security Council will remain an anachronistic institution.”

He said his country, like other Sahel nations, is going through one of the most testing times in its history. “For almost a decade now, Burkina Faso has been attacked by terrorists supported by dark forces – these groups are coveting our resources, they are trying to shatter our sovereignty and impose the law of chaos,” he emphasized, adding that more than 72 per cent of his country’s territory has been recovered, thousands of internally displaced persons are returning home, schools are reopening and social services are resuming. “This is why we are astonished by the condescending stance of certain UN agencies who feel it is within their rights to meddle in our national debate using biased narratives that are debossed from the reality on the ground,” he said, firmly rejecting the report entitled "Children and Armed Conflict in Burkina Faso" whose very title demonstrates semantic manipulation.

While Burkina Faso is confronted with terrorists who are troops of predatory foreign armies, some States are publicly proclaiming their support to these criminals, he stressed. “The Macron regime’s public media, in addition to the daily disinformation it offers, has become a mouthpiece for the communication of these criminals, perpetrators of cowardly, barbaric attacks committed against our peaceful citizens,” he stated, adding that some members of the Security Council continue to flout the binding resolution 1373 (2001) mandating the suppression of terrorist financing, the strengthening of border controls, and enhanced international cooperation.

He noted that for eight decades, Africa has legitimately demanded its rightful place on the Security Council. “It is high time to deeply reform our Organization,” he said, deploring the blockade against Cuba, the sanctions against Venezuela and the impasse in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “The UN is now in the same situation as the defunct League of Nations,” he underscored, calling on the Secretary-General to make the UN a true guarantor of peace and security worldwide, instead of an instrument of domination in the hands of the most powerful nations.

Saint Kitts and Nevis: Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister

“For 80 years this Assembly has been a harbour for hope,” said Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis,but stressed that “language must be matched by labour; pledges must be partnered by payment and rhetoric must be redeemed by results”. He urged great actors to transform their capacity into compassion, to change “the calculus of comfort for the calculus of climate justice”. Describing the human face of the climate crisis – a fisherman watching reefs die away until there is nothing left to catch but memories - he underscored: “these are not metaphors for us; these are our fears at the turn of every hurricane season.”

Noting that emissions heating the planet are largely produced by industrialized nations, while small island developing States bear the brunt of the consequences, he stressed: “That is not merely an accident of geography — it is a failure of stewardship, a moral failing we must name and a responsibility we must repair.” He welcomed the International Court of Justice landmark ruling on the responsibility of States for climate change, declaring: “We must do better!” His country has chosen to “script a different future for survival and growth” through its Sustainable Island State Agenda, a blueprint to 2040. Built on seven pillars, this roadmap reimagines energy to light homes and not darken another nation’s future; invests in water as a right, not a luxury; and builds homes and schools that will shelter hope in the time of storm.

On gender equality, he highlighted that Saint Kitts and Nevis co-facilitated a resolution that revitalises the Commission on the Status of Women and that his country’s Parliament – led by a woman speaker - “boasts the highest number of female members in our nation’s history”. “When women lead, nations rise,” he said. Welcoming adoption of the multidimensional vulnerability index, he urged its institutionalization across global financial institutions, calling it “lifesaving” for small island developing States.

He underscored the historic significance of the recent Africa-CARICOM Summit, calling it a moment of remembrance, reconnection and solidarity in the pursuit of reparatory justice. “Reparatory justice is not just about giving money, it is about correcting a moral wrong,” he emphasized. On peace, he said it “is not the absence of noise; peace is the presence of safety,” stressing the need of the Caribbean nations for concrete measures in the areas of maritime security, youth employment and illicit weapons. “Partnership, not pity; prevention, not punishment,” he stressed, adding that those who suffer the sharpest edges of insecurity must have a seat at the Security Council where peace is forged.

Niger: Lamine Zeine Ali Mahaman, Prime Minister of the Transitional Government

Lamine Zeine Ali Mahaman, the Prime Minister of the Transitional Government of Niger, emphasized that his people and those of the Sahel have a great tradition of living together in diversity and solidarity. They “naturally support all initiatives which support international cooperation and solidarity so as to achieve our common objectives of peace, development, and the wellbeing for all”. They oppose actions undermining peace and development. Therefore, Niger’s people “unreservedly condemn the Israeli genocide in Gaza,” as well as Israeli aggression against Iran and Qatar. They protest the trivialization of violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and the Sahel, “while the international community looks on indifferent”. In fact, some international powers are “complicit in what’s happening on the African continent”, he asserted, denouncing the inaction of those with power in the face of attacks on truth and peace.

Niger and the Sahel face such indifference, as well as destabilizing actions and violent campaigns of disinformation in their fight against imported and sponsored terrorism. Western powers and armies set up shop in the Sahel, particularly in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, supposedly to help them deal with terrorism, yet there has been an expansion of it. The true terrorist leaders are from outside the region, have significant resources and display unprecedented violence totally foreign to the local geography and culture. The region has “never seen such bloody, gratuitous, indiscriminate violence on the scale that we are experiencing now”. He denounced France for its destabilizing efforts against Niger, including training terrorists, fomenting inter-ethnic conflict, creating a campaign of disinformation, fuelling tensions with neighbouring countries, and waging economic and financial war.

From the nineteenth century to today, France has waged total war against his country, evidenced in assassinations, the threat of military intervention and the sponsoring of terrorism. It has plundered Niger’s resources. “Following half a century of exploitation, uranium has brought our people nothing but misery, pollution, rebellion, corruption and despair, while the French prospered and bolstered their power.” Despite this, since 2023, when the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland took power, Niger has cast away forces that hindered its sovereignty and prevented its security forces from building strength. It has broken all unfair conventions, treaties and laws that did not serve Niger’s interests. “This is a strong sign for of all those who are accustomed to looting Niger, that now our country will defend its interests unashamedly.”

Niger has embarked on new governance, adopting a Charter of Refoundation, building institutions, opening new diplomatic missions, starting a vast agricultural programme to ensure food self-sufficiency and undertaking macroeconomic reforms. Niger is committed to honest governance and invites international investors to support its economic development. Despite Niger’s significant challenges, it is enjoying a renaissance and on the road to recovery. It is not breaking with the international community but rather reaffirming Niger’s sovereignty and dignity. Niger understands that it must rely on its own strength, not that of a powerless UN, which is hampered by the veto of Western powers. “The UN has to be reformed,” he said. “We still believe in multilateralism as the way to overcome global challenges,” he said. But the UN must be reformed to become more inclusive. “It must be fairer”, he said, with Africa having a full place in decision-making bodies, including the Council.

Lao People's Democratic Republic: Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister

Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Lao People's Democratic Republic, evoked threats to international peace and development such as the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, voicing support for the UN80 initiative, as well as making the Organization and its mechanisms more efficient through comprehensive reforms. Reaffirming his country’s commitment to the “objectives of the UN”, he welcomed the outcome the High-level Meeting on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. The Lao People's Democratic Republic “sincerely hopes that the long-overdue question of Palestine […] will be resolved through peaceful means,” he said, calling for greater international support for reconstruction to enable a “return to normalcy”.

“Drawing from our own experience, Lao People's Democratic Republic believes that war is never the answer,” he said, “and the only path toward resolving conflicts is through diplomatic means, mutual understanding, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to the principles of international law”. He called for the lifting of the embargo on Cuba and the country’s removal from the “State Sponsors of Terrorism” list — as well as the “elimination of all unilateral coercive measures imposed on sovereign countries”. In its determination to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he urged greater support for his country’s “unique circumstances” with unexploded ordonnances — specifically through implementing the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lao People's Democratic Republic continues to meet the thresholds to graduate from its least developed country status. It remains “firmly committed to fostering self-reliant capacity” through enhancing economic structures and developing human capital. Welcoming the Awaza Programme of Action adopted at the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, he emphasized that his country has prioritized connectivity to change from a “landlocked, to a land-linked country”, notably through the Lao-China railway and the Lao-Vietnam international seaport in Vung Ang.

Turning to climate change, he called on the international community to redouble efforts on implementing the Paris Agreement and on climate-change adaptation. He highlighted his country’s national strategy on climate change, noting that adequate financial support, technology transfer and capacity building will be required for its implementation. “We call on the international community to fulfil its obligations, particularly by providing $100 billion annually to support global climate action and assist the most vulnerable countries” he said.

Armenia: Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, stated that since his last address, significant developments have occurred in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. Both countries ratified regulations governing the joint activities of the demarcation commissions. “This is the first bilateral international document signed and ratified between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he underscored, recalling the Alma-Ata Declaration of 21 December 1991 as the guiding principle for border demarcation. In March 2025, the two sides agreed on a draft agreement to establish peace and interstate relations. Announcing that peace has now been achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he credited the role of United States President Donald J. Trump, noting that “[his] dedication, consistency, and principledness made possible what seemed to be impossible.” In recognition of his contribution, the Presidents of both countries decided to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

However, he cautioned that, despite these achievements, the President of Azerbaijan continues to speak in various forums of Armenia’s alleged capitulation. “I do not understand, in the presence of such a huge positive content, achieved through joint efforts, why engage aggressive subtexts that are not connected to objective reality,” he said, asking: “Doesn't peace bring enough joy and satisfaction?”

Turning to regional cooperation, he highlighted the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity project announced in Washington on 8 August, under which a railway, highway, pipelines, and electricity transmission lines will traverse Armenia, linking East and West, and, by extension, North and South. He also emphasized the unprecedentedly positive dialogue established in recent years with Türkiye, noting his regular meetings with President Erdogan “with a continuously growing level of trust.” He further underlined Armenia’s expanding foreign relations, including the establishment of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and a strategic partnership with China, alongside active political and trade-economic cooperation with India. “A balanced and balancing foreign policy opens up new horizons for us,” he said, pointing to deepening engagement with Japan, Mongolia, the Middle East, and Central Asian countries.

On the European track, he recalled that in March 2025, Armenia’s National Assembly adopted the Law on Initiating the Process of Armenia’s Accession to the European Union. In May, Armenia will also host the eighth Summit of the European Political Community, a vital platform for European political dialogue. “Its format enables us all to act as a large team, connected by a shared responsibility for European and global harmony,” he concluded.

Cambodia: Sokhonn Prak, Deputy Prime Minister

Sokhonn Prak, Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia, said that for decades, war and genocide traumatized his people and destroyed his country, but peace was finally achieved through the win-win policy of Samdech Techo Hun Sen that ended 30 years of conflict without a single bullet being fired. “This peace allowed us to rebuild from complete ruin,” he stressed, citing the average 7 per cent annual growth that positioned Cambodia to graduate from least developed country status by 2029. “Through this development, millions have been lifted out of poverty in the past decades,” he said.

With “complete peace” at home, Cambodia has been able to offer its contribution to peacebuilding and peacekeeping around the world. “From a country once hosting a UN peacekeeping mission, Cambodia has become a steadfast contributor to global security,” he noted. Since 2006, it has deployed over 10,000 peacekeepers – more than 800 of them women – to 10 UN missions across the globe. “Cambodia’s transformation embodies the UNGA-80 theme, namely countries once in need can now become providers of peace and stability for others,” he said, warning that the hard-won peace is threatened “not by internal division, like in the past, but by a border conflict with a neighbour.”

“We are grateful that a ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump, effectively halted armed clashes that had caused deaths, injuries and destructions, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands innocent civilians,” he said. The ceasefire remains fragile. He expressed concern over the forced eviction of Cambodian civilians and threats to evict hundreds more from the lands they have lived on for decades. “As recently as this morning, there was an unprovoked attack near a sensitive site, following an allegation that our forces had opened fire first,” he said, underscoring that Cambodia’s troops had not - and had even refrained from any retaliatory action, as Cambodia is committed to peace. He reaffirmed calls for dialogue and the peaceful settlement of all outstanding issues, urging strict and sincere adherence to the agreed terms of the ceasefire.

Russian Federation: Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said the Charter continues to serve as “a shining beacon of international cooperation” and all Member States must adhere to its principles. However, he noted that this is not happening in practice, with violations of sovereignty leading to crises and conflicts. The root of the problem lies in attempts to divide the world into “us and them”; into autocracy and democracy; into the chosen ones, who are allowed everything, and the rest who are obliged to serve the interests of the “golden billion”. He advocated strict adherence to the principle of equality, stressing that all countries must be allowed their rightful place in the world order. The West has repeatedly violated the principle of the non-use of force and threat of force, for instance, in Yugoslavia, Iraq and, today, in Israel’s attacks against Palestinians. Recently, some Western countries have recognized Palestinian statehood. “Why did they wait so long? It seems that they had hoped that soon … there would be nothing, and no one, left to recognize”. He condemned the strikes on Iran and Qatar.

He denounced Western countries’ policy of sabotaging constructive solutions at the Security Council, which was exposed by their rejection of China and the Russian Federation’s proposal to extend the 2015 agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme and allow time for diplomacy. The West has also undermined sovereignty and shown gross interference in internal affairs in the Balkans. The unilateral recognition of Kosovo’s independence was essentially an attack on Serbia’s State structure. The West has set a course for the collapse of the statehood of Bosnia and Herzegovina by sabotaging the Dayton Peace Agreement. Serbian Orthodox rights are being attacked in both Kosovo and Bosnia, against the rights of the Serbian people. Similarly, the regime in Ukraine has set a course for eliminating the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the legislative eradication of the Russian language in all spheres, against the UN Charter. The rights of Russians and Russian-speaking people in Kyiv-controlled territories must be fully restored.

On that basis, the Russian Federation is ready to discuss Ukrainian security guarantees. Neither Kyiv nor its European sponsors seem to understand the gravity of the situation nor are willing to negotiate honestly. The Russian Federation has hopes for the continuation of its dialogue with the United States, especially after the Alaska summit. In Washington’s approaches, the Russian Federation sees a desire to contribute to realistic solutions to the Ukrainian crisis and develop pragmatic cooperation without an ideological stance. The Russian Federation is not opposed to open discussion on comprehensive UN reform. Western countries must not be given an upper hand in this, and there must be fair representation of countries of the global majority. UN reform is part of the complex task of transforming the entire global governance system, including the international financial institutions. Belarus and the Russian Federation propose developing a “Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century,” he said.

Cuba: Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister for Foreign Affairs

“I reiterate the strongest possible solidarity with the Palestinian people,” underscored Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cuba. “As we meet”, 2.2 million human beings in Gaza are doomed to starve due to genocide, extermination and ethnic cleansing of the Zionist regime, [whose] impunity is guaranteed by the United States, he said. If the Security Council is left “impotent” by Washington D.C. threatening or using its veto, the General Assembly should “at least” unequivocally declare the right of Palestine to be a United Nations member. The world order reflects a bygone era, in which colossal inequalities hinder sustainable development, he said, calling to create a new one that guarantees peace, the right to development, sovereign equality, participation and representation of developing countries in global policy decisions.

He called for protecting and strengthening the United Nations and its intergovernmental nature, stressing: “Even with its limitations, the United Nations continues to be the most representative body of the international community.” He rejected the doctrine of “peace through strength”, describing it as an equivalent for “the arbitrary will of the United States imperialism […] at the cost of the rights of sovereign nations[…]”. Drawing attention to “an utterly unjustified” extraordinary naval and air deployment of an offensive nature in the Caribbean, he warned of the threat of a looming war. Reaffirming solidarity with Venezuela, he rejected the Monroe Doctrine and attempts at “militarization, intervention or imperialist domination in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Turning to the issues faced by small island developing States, he voiced alarm about the growing climate crises, warned that foreign debt is becoming a “new form of colonization” and highlighted risks from the “dictatorship of algorithms” imposed by a few transnational corporations. Cuba has suffered from “economic suffocation” imposed by the United States for more than six decades, he said, describing it as “a comprehensive and prolonged economic war aimed at depriving Cubans of their livelihoods and sustainability of their existence”. He went on to accuse the United States of subjecting Cuba to acts of terror and for labeling his country a “State sponsor of terrorism”, calling it out as “a slander not shared by this Organization nor by any other of its Member States.”

Brunei Darussalam: Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the UN, adding “it is the only forum where every nation, large or small, developed or developing, can stand and speak as equals”. The Organisation’s action on climate change and role in shaping international law have shaped his country’s path. His country works with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to promote peace in the region, he said, as well as with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Belt and Road initiative. “Guided by the principles of the United Nations, even a small country like Brunei Darussalam has found its place in the world,” he continued, citing its participation in humanitarian and peacekeeping missions and in Aceh, Indonesia and Mindinao, Philippines.

However, the Security Council is hamstrung by the veto. “Nowhere is this failure more glaring, more tragic than in Palestine,” he stressed, adding that such inaction undermines “the very foundations of the UN”. He called for urgent reform to the organ — with the possible elimination of the veto altogether. Humanity made a vow of “never again” eighty years ago, but “the suffering inflicted upon the Palestinian people bears chilling resemblance to the last century’s darkest chapters […] marked by the Holocaust, by ethnic cleansing, and by the mass uprooting of entire populations during the Second World War,” he observed. To ignore it is to be complicit. “‘Never again’ does not belong to one people alone,” he stressed.

Indeed, the occupying regime’s “relentless pursuit of expansionism through annexation, illegal settlements and the systematic erasure of Palestine echoes the ideologies of the past, such as the ‘Greater Germanic Reich’”, he continued, voicing full support for the New York Declaration and underlining that he is speaking “not out of hatred, but hope for a future where both Palestinians and Israelis live in peace.” “Better together” is not just a slogan. It is a responsibility, he said. “For small States, multilateralism is not an option. It is our lifeline. As we confront climate change, pandemics, inequality, and conflict, no nation can stand alone,” he concluded.

Germany: Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs

“At 80 years, our cherished organization is challenged,” said Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, pointing to a budgetary crisis, a crisis of multilateralism, and a lack of respect for international law. Current security and humanitarian crises are aggravated by pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss – all of which threaten to bring more instability, more conflicts over resources, and more lost lives and livelihoods. He underscored the need for justice, peace and respect. Since joining the UN, Germany has been adamant: justice means development. “Where hunger persists, there can be no lasting peace,” German Chancellor Willy Brandt said in his first address to the United Nations in 1973. Justice, he emphasized, requires that every human being has access to food, clean water, education, and health care.

As the second largest contributor to the UN system and one of the largest donors of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, “we will continue to provide aid through well-established partners operating in line with humanitarian principles – including the UN,” he stated, stressing that aid must reach those who need it most. Accordingly, he called on Israel to enable safe humanitarian access. He reiterated Germany’s support for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in camps in Sudan and neighbouring countries. “Through UNHCR, we have supported countries in providing shelter, food and medical services for refugees,” he said, adding: “we are investing in giving people a long-term perspective.”

Regarding Germany’s contributions to peacekeeping and peacebuilding, he recalled that its troops, police officers, and personnel have served in 14 peacekeeping missions over the last three and a half decades. “As we speak, the German military is contributing the maritime component to [the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon] UNIFIL off the shores of Lebanon,” he said. German personnel also support the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), while also contributing financially to the security of Haiti, where gangs are terrorizing the civilian population. “This is a situation where the UN has an essential role to play for peace and security,” he stressed. As the largest donor to UN peacebuilding, Germany will continue to provide skilled personnel to the UN system, working for peace, development, and human rights at all levels, he pledged. “Now more than ever, we need our United Nations to be fit for purpose. Therefore, the UN80 process must succeed,” he concluded.

Iceland: Thorgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Thorgerdur Katrín Gunnarsdóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland, said that for her small State, whose independence and prosperity depend on the respect for international law, the rules-based order has been nothing short of essential. “Sadly, these very foundations are under siege,” she stressed. “We see paralysis in the Security Council, contempt for international law, and a disturbing rise in isolationism and big-power politics.” A world not governed by rules will be a world where the strong impose their will and the weaker will pay the price, she warned.

“Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is not only a blatant violation of the UN Charter – it is a direct assault on this Organization itself,” she emphasized, and the fact that the aggressor sits on the Security Council, entrusted with upholding peace, is nothing short of obscene. “Ukraine is not only bravely fighting for its independence and survival, but also defending the very, very values that the United Nations was founded upon,” she stated. “Let us be clear: Russia has no intention of ending this war – it escalates, it terrorizes, it tears children from their homes.”

Turning to Gaza, she spoke about crimes against humanity and war crimes in broad daylight: “What appears before us is systematic ethnic cleansing. This needs to end.” When Israeli officials call for annexation or the expulsion of Palestinians, they are not defending Israel’s security. They are calling for violations of international law, she said, adding that the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine, Israel’s military operations in Gaza and the horrific war in Sudan are the starkest demonstrations of a deeply troubling global trend: growing disregard for international law and multilateral commitments. “The opinions of the International Court of Justice have been ignored, and the International Criminal Court has been defied and targeted with punitive measures,” she recalled.

India: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Minister for External Affairs of India, said the Charter calls for the building of peace and upholding the dignity of all human beings. But despite the UN assuming varied roles, “just look at the state of the world”, he said. He highlighted significant conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, slow progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and “recirculated commitments and creative accounting” concerning climate change. “If climate action itself is questioned, what hope is there for climate justice?” In trade, the world now sees tariff volatility and uncertain market access. Economic concerns have other dimensions as well – heightened technology control, the grip on supply chains and critical minerals, and the restriction of a global workplace. Each makes a compelling case for more international cooperation, not less. “But are we really headed in that direction? And where has the UN actually made a difference?”

Members meet at the Assembly as equals, he continued. Understanding and respect will only happen when political interference and economic pressures are resisted. Members must also firmly face up to threats, including terrorism, which is a priority, as it synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear. India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is a centre for global terrorism. Terrorism is a shared threat, so it is essential that there is much deeper international cooperation. Its financing must be choked, and prominent terrorists must be sanctioned. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that “it comes back to bite them,” he said, adding: “An objective report card will show that the UN is in a state of crisis”. Conflicts threaten peace, development is derailed by lack of resources, human rights are violated by terrorism, yet “the UN remains gridlocked”. As its ability to forge common ground diminishes, belief in multilateralism recedes.

Central to the erosion of UN credibility has been resistance to reform. Permanent and non-permanent membership of the Council must be expanded. “India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities,” he said, noting that the Global South has a duty to contribute and an obligation to motivate. India has responded internationally with development projects, crisis response, ensuring safe commerce, and security assistance. In Ukraine and the Middle East, nations that can engage all sides must step up in the search for solutions. In challenging global times, it is imperative to stay strong and deepen friendships. “International cooperation must prevail because islands of prosperity cannot flourish in an ocean of turbulence”. A world order requires common purpose and empathy for others – “that is where we look to the United Nations”. For all countries to improve the world, they must have the opportunity. Reforming multilateralism is the obvious way.

Egypt: Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Minister for Foreign Affairs

“The Middle East is at the point of implosion,” warned Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Egypt, pointing to the plight of Palestinian civilians who fall victim to “the most heinous Israeli actions […] “for a sin they did not commit”. He voiced appreciation of the United States President Donald Trump for his commitment to work with the regional leaders to “end this unjust war against Gaza”. Cairo has sought a sustainable ceasefire in partnership with Qatar and the United States since the onset of the war, he said, stressing that “the entry of humanitarian aid must be a priority”.

He rejected any scenarios of forcible displacement of the Palestinian people, which “would be a crime of ethnic cleansing”. Egypt “is not and will not be a gate to liquidate the Palestinian cause”, he emphasized, adding: “We will never be a partner in a new Nakba.” Commending the “courageous decisions” to recognize the Palestinian statehood and voicing support to the conference on the two-State solution led by Saudi Arabi and France, he warned that “Israel cannot be secure when others are not secure. The region cannot see stability without an independent State of Palestine.” To this end, Egypt together with Saudi Arabia developed a joint vision for security and cooperation in the region adopted by the League of Arab States.

On regional issues, he said that as part of the international Quartet, Egypt works to restore stability, peace and security in Sudan based on national Sudanese ownership. On Libya, he called for simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections and the withdrawal of foreign fighters. He also condemned “repeated Israeli violations of the sovereignty of Lebanon and Syria”. On the Red Sea, he noted Egypt has lost “more than $9 billion revenues of the Suez Canal” due to disruptions in navigation and stressed the importance of security in Somalia, announcing Egypt’s intention to contribute to an African Union mission in Somalia. He pledged to protect Egypt’s “existential” interest in the Nile River Basin, while also highlighting Egypt’s humanitarian role, hosting “more than 10 million refugees” in an environment that respects their dignity and rights, “despite increasing burdens that go beyond our capacity”.

Belarus: Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belarus, recalled that his country, where one in three people were killed, tortured or burned during the Second World War, was among the founders of the UN. “Never have Belarusians lived so well, with such dignity and under such a peaceful sky as they have in the last 30 years, when, under the leadership of our President, we have been successfully building a socially oriented State in the interests of ordinary people.”

“It is undisputable that the UN remains the central element of international life,” he emphasized. The UN is indeed preserving the planet from another world war but the Security Council’s influence on global affairs is not what it used to be. A huge network of international structures has been created under the UN and numerous legal documents have been developed, but only a few of these structures remain truly functional. The UN is being used for certain purposes, and the actions of the United States to reduce its support to the UN are a very unpleasant wake-up call. If the UN is able to be an impartial forum and move with the times, it will be in demand by everyone, he said. Otherwise, it will suffer the same fate as the League of Nations.

Pointing to European neighbours, he said they are laying mines, building walls and defensive lines and using barbed wire, trying to create among their populations a sense of impending threat from "barbarians to the East.” And there have already been hundreds of victims along this wall since its construction began – hundreds of innocent migrants from the South, seeking a better life and “striving to reach the European Union which has destroyed the normal way of life in their countries.” Beyond that wall stands not only Belarus and the Russian Federation but, “as our Chinese friends say, a community of shared destiny and responsibility for the future of humanity.”

Mauritania: Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, said the session is an opportunity to objectively diagnose the shortcomings that have characterized the UN’s journey over the past eight decades. The world consists of two contrasting worlds – one advancing towards the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence, and another that remains hostage to poverty and marginalization. This is an ever-widening gap, presenting a difficult test to humanity and requiring nations to unite their efforts to devise solutions. The global context is extremely complex, with conflicts that are escalating, and the exacerbating threats of terrorism and natural disasters from climate change. Human suffering is increasing. This exposes international peace and stability to increasing risks and reinforces the need for a more effective role of the UN. The genocidal war waged against the people of Gaza is a true litmus test of human conscience and the credibility of the international system.

Mauritania condemns this genocidal war, he said, stressing that violence cannot bring lasting peace and security. He commended those countries recognizing the State of Palestine and expressed hope that others will follow suit in upholding the principles of truth and justice until Palestine becomes a full Member of the UN. Mauritania strongly condemns Israel’s recent attack against Qatar, which violated its sovereignty. There should be peaceful solutions in Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and Syria. Mauritania supports all international efforts on Western Sahara and calls for a negotiated end to the Russian Federation and Ukraine war. He commended the peace agreements between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and between India and Pakistan, more broadly underscoring the urgent need for more just and effective international political, economic, and health governance that prioritizes human life and dignity. This can only be achieved through balanced reform, restoring confidence in the UN.

He called on the international community to support developing countries in addressing the challenges of food security, climate change, and debt, and in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. He noted that Mauritania has launched major energy transition and sustainable development projects, including a hybrid renewable energy plant. It is aiming to combat desertification and preserve biodiversity. It looks forward to participating in the thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30) and advancing international commitments to reduce emissions and finance climate change adaptation. Mauritania is committed to strengthening multilateral cooperation and reforming the international political and governance system in a manner that enhances the collective ability to achieve sustainable development.

Romania: Oana-Silvia Țoiu, Minister for Foreign Affairs

The very presence of Members States in the General Assembly today “is in itself a deep expression of our commitment to multilateralism”, said Oana-Silvia Țoiu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Romania. Taking pride in her country’s membership in the Organization, as well as its history, mission and work, she noted that “we also have a duty to see what works, to see what does not and to act accordingly”. She called on States to join the declaration on promoting universal jurisdiction of the ICJ launched by her country. Turning to the “fully-fledged war of aggression against Ukraine started by Russia” and pointing to the latest violations of the sovereign airspace of Poland, Estonia, Denmark and Romania, she said that “provocations meant to destabilize our alliances” achieve the opposite. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is in everybody’s interest, she said, welcoming ongoing efforts in that respect. “We urge for an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire,” she stated, calling for justice and accountability.

Looking at the global map, she voiced concern about the escalation of tensions and conflicts in the Middle East, underscoring the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages and adequate humanitarian assistance. The Prime Minister also expressed concern about instability in Africa, emphasizing that “a continent with such a large young population needs to give them the right to hope and to build their future in peace”. “We need to rebuild trust in the mandates of the UN peacekeeping and UN Political Special Missions,” she said, adding that adaptability, local ownership and partnerships, including with regional organizations, are key attributes for success.

She described reform of the UN Security Council as essential to improve its transparency, working methods and representation and to consolidate its credibility, while welcoming the Veto Initiative. On climate change, Romania pledged to achieve climate neutrality by mid-century, she said, expressing support for keeping the 1.5°C target alive. On human rights, she pressed for the meaningful participation of civil society actors and human rights defenders in all UN human rights processes. Recalling that polling stations will open in neighbouing Moldova in 12 hours, she raised concerns about the “malign foreign interference and disinformation on an unprecedented scale” directed by the Russian Federation through proxies inside and outside Moldova. “The intention is clear: to deny the Moldovan voters the legitimate right to freely decide the future of their own country,” she warned.

Thailand: Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, said in a world increasingly divided by protectionism, fragmentation, conflicts and climate change, the war in Ukraine continues to bring “immense suffering and destruction” just as the suffering in Gaza finds innocent civilians, especially children paying the heaviest price. “It is a stark reminder that when peace is broken, the human cost is borne not only by nations but by ordinary people whose lives are torn apart,” he said. Whether in peacekeeping, conflict prevention or humanitarian response, the greater effectiveness of multilateralism happens “when women participate fully” as their voices and leadership “strengthen our community and make peace durable”.

Thailand is therefore hopeful that the election of Ms. Annalena Baerbock to the Assembly’s presidency will “inspire us all to advance the UN’s women agenda with greater resolve”. He urged a global response to transnational challenges to disaster and conflict-driven migration, calling them “a shared test no nation can solve alone”. And because “crimes without borders demand cooperation without borders”, the world must work together to keep its peoples safe. Turning to the situation with neighbouring Cambodia, he noted that though that country continues to portray itself as the victim and presents its own version of happenings – a development which caused him to rewrite his speech – “we cannot move away from one another,” being part of the same ASEAN family.

However, the villages the Cambodian representative talked about earlier today are in Thai territory and despite an end to the historic internal conflict, “the Cambodian villages have expanded in size over the decades”, with Thailand’s repeated protests and requests against this encroachment ignored. Resolving this situation demands commitment and sincere actions from both sides. “Let there be no doubt that Thailand has always, and will always stand for peace, and will do everything we can to find a peaceful resolution to the current problem with Cambodia,” he said. Noting that climate change “is widening the gap between the haves and have-nots”, he called for stronger international support to address this phenomenon.

San Marino: Luca Beccari, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Digital Transition

Luca Beccari, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Political Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Digital Transition of San Marino, unequivocally condemned “the horrific terror attacks perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October” and called for the immediate, unconditional release of all hostages. “Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people through indiscriminate bombing, starvation and displacement”, he said, and “in this dark hour”, responsibility becomes urgent. His Government therefore officially recognized the State of Palestine as a sovereign, independent State, within secure and internationally recognized borders. “Having a State is the right of the Palestinian people”, however “it is not, and can never be, a reward for Hamas”, he said. San Marino will continue to support Palestine’s admission as a full member of the UN.

As civilians continue to bear the brunt of armed conflicts worldwide, all States must implement the Political Declaration on Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas, he said, also urging support for the Safe Schools Declaration and ratification of the Optional Protocol on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict to the Convention on the Rights of the Child. On sustainable development, he welcomed the Sevilla Commitment, addressing the debt crisis afflicting many of the world’s poorest countries and giving developing States a stronger voice in international financing architecture. Turning to the “triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution”, he urged a faster transition away from fossil fuels. The fight against food loss and waste are crucial as climate change and conflict drive malnutrition, unsustainable agriculture and, most alarming, threats of famine.

Turning to technology, he called the Global Digital Compact “an important tool” underscoring the collective commitment to “bridging the digital divide”. The establishment of an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and of the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance are “fundamental to promote scientific understanding of AI” and ensure inclusive multi-stakeholder discussion at the UN. As AI has been used in conflicts to select targets and make decisions over life or death, he asserted that “meaningful human control must be retained over such decisions”. He also reiterated support the Accountability, Coherence and Transparency Group’s Code of Conduct on Security Council action against genocide, war crimes or crimes against humanity, and the France-Mexico declaration on voluntary restraint use of the veto by permanent Council members.

Saudi Arabia: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, said her country is proud to be a founding UN member and “is doing everything in its power to translate the principles of the Charter into a tangible reality.” The country encourages respect for international law, promoting international peace and security, and supporting multilateralism. It also remains loyal to the UN Charter’s objectives by responding to calls for humanitarian aid and “extending a helping hand” and has provided aid subsidies great than $141 billion benefitting 174 countries. As the Organization reaches its eightieth year, it must become more capable and efficient in keeping pace with world developments and finding essential approaches to ending conflicts, she stressed.

He then turned to the “unprecedented suffering of the Palestinian people and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” which has been officially classified as famine, stressing this situation runs contrary to the Charter’s principles, international law and international humanitarian law. The “brutal and unchecked practices carried out by the occupation authorities,” completely disregard the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people in their land, and obliterate their legitimate rights, he said. The international community’s failure to take decisive measures to stop Israeli aggressions and violations will only contribute to destabilizing the region.

“It is time to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, as military escalation will not achieve security and peace,” he said, advocating for the two-State solution. He called on all countries to recognize the State of Palestine. He condemned aggressive Israeli attacks in the region, including attacks on Qatar. Saudi Arabia holds a firm conviction for peace in the region and throughout the world, he stressed, urging dialogue to achieve a ceasefire in Sudan, a Libyan-led solution to Libya’s crisis and a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict. On the domestic front, he cited the success of the country’ Vision 2030 programme, noting women’s participation in the workforce has reached more than 36 per cent. The country aims to strengthen global cooperation to curb climate change, “working within international treaties.”

Singapore: Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, said that the post-1945 order has come to an end and that the United Nations and other international organizations have not evolved to keep up with the times. Strategic contestation between superpowers has sharpened, respect for the UN Charter has eroded and violations of international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity has become commonplace. Singapore hopes for a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and immediate civilian access to humanitarian aid, but it will only recognize the State of Palestine when it has an effective government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and renounces terrorism.

Voicing support for the UN80 process, he said that as a small State, Singapore cannot afford to be passive or pessimistic. “We must double down on multilateralism founded on international law,” he said, citing among other success stories the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction. Singapore’s nomination of Rena Lee as a candidate for the International Court of Justice reflects its deep commitment to upholding international law, he said.

He went on to call for a more representative and inclusive United Nations that reflects current realities. The Security Council clearly needs to be reformed and its relationship with the General Assembly strengthened. The Organization also needs to be future-ready and harness the potential of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies as a force for good. “AI’s transformative force can aid conflict prevention, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, but it also requires guardrails so that it can be harnessed responsibly,” he said.

Oman: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Foreign Minister

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, said “the international community is today confronted with a broad spectrum of critical issues that weigh heavily on the human conscience”, requiring genuine cooperation and collective responsibility for an effective resolution. While the climate crisis is a priority for his country and requires urgent transition to clean energy sources, “there remains another human and political issue deeply painful and enduring that must take precedence in our deliberations and decisions”: the Palestinian question. Having persisted too long with its “suffering unbearable” it is time “to end the occupation to undo the injustice and to restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people through the implementation of the two-State solution,” he said.

Describing the recognition of the State of Palestine as “the most crucial step in this critical phase of the history of the Palestinian cause”, he said Oman is committed to working for the region’s peace and security, engaging constructively with all parties. “Yet, Israel continues to disregard international appeals, refusing to engage in a serious dialogue that will lead to a just and comprehensive solution”. And because its continued use of force and disregard for reason threaten the international system’s credibility, he continued, “it is our shared responsibility to intensify our efforts and to apply effective pressure to bring Israel to the negotiating table”, as the path to peace cannot be forged through dictation and imposing a fait accompli, but through mutual understanding and respect for international law and people’s rights.

He implored the international community to implement restrictive measures on Israel’s ability to continue its genocidal and illegal occupation policies as well as a “global peaceful campaign” towards lifting the blockade imposed on the Palestinian people. Further, he condemned Israeli aggression on Qatar, Iran, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon and called for sanctions on that country for violating States’ sovereignty.

Malaysia: Mohamad Hasan, Minister for Foreign Relations

Mohamad Hasan, Minister for Foreign Relations of Malaysia, asked whether, on its eightieth anniversary, the United Nations should congratulate itself for its inability to end the occupation of Palestine or to allow a rogue State to undermine its Charter. “Israel can no longer hide behind its pretence of victimhood,” he said, stating that that country is committing genocide in Gaza. He called for concrete action against the occupying force, long-term support for a self-governing Palestinian State and a reformed UN to ensure that such a travesty of justice never happens again. Also, repeated failures by the Security Council to fulfil the will of the General Assembly must be strongly resisted. Member States must demand accountability from the Council’s permanent members and they must question and challenge the use of the veto, he said.

As this year’s Chair of the ASEAN, Malaysia has learned of the colossal efforts that peace requires, he said. ASEAN is deeply disappointed that ceasefires in Myanmar have been broken in some areas and that violence still endangers civilians. “Those in power have a responsibility to remember that Myanmar is part of a region, not an isolated country,” he said, calling for efforts towards a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led end to the conflict in that country. He urged all parties to fully comply with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and to avoid actions that could provoke miscalculation or conflict in the South China Sea.

It is painfully ironic that the Global South constitutes a majority of the world’s peoples, yet it remains underrepresented in decision-making, underserved in development financing and sidelined in global governance, he continued. These imbalances must be corrected. Describing the situation in Gaza as “genocide dressed in the cape of Western tolerance,” he said that the use of the veto in the Security Council must be limited, if not abolished, that authority must flow back to the General Assembly, and that global financing mechanisms be redesigned to ensure transparency and fairness for the Global South.

Tunisia: Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians

Mohamed Ali Nafti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians abroad of Tunisia, voiced disappointment that the Security Council remains unable to end to the terrible humanitarian tragedy and the genocidal war and starvation against the Palestinian people. Deploring the announcement by the “brutal occupying entity” that it intends to reoccupy the Gaza Strip and to force the Palestinian people to abandon their land, he asserted Palestine’s right to independence and full sovereignty and self-determination. Welcoming the “wave” of “150 States recognizing the State of Palestine”, he voiced hope that this will support its full membership in the UN. He further called on the Council to immediately interfere to put an end to repeated violations against Syria, Lebanon Iran and Qatar.

Renewing a call for comprehensive reform of the international financing system, he reaffirmed the importance of recovering stolen and smuggled funds and assets to strengthen international justice and guarantee people’s right to development. Addressing irregular migration, he noted Tunisia respects human rights and rejects all forms of racial discrimination and hate speech - making every possible effort to save the lives of irregular migrants on land and at sea. “We refuse to be a country of transit for irregular migrants that are victims of networks of human smuggling and human trafficking”, he said, stressing: “Migration must be a choice and not a necessity.”

Noting that developing countries have made limited contributions to global emissions but “are the ones facing worsening climate challenges”, he called on the international community to meet the pledge to mobilize $300 billion annually, and allocate a percentage to adaptation programmes. Further, there must be mechanisms to access these resources, and activation of the Loss and Damage Fund. Turning to regional States, he affirmed that the Libya issue is “a purely internal affair”, while voicing support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. As “part of the African continent”, he called for more concerted international and UN efforts to address issues affecting several African countries, with “African solutions for African problems”.

Maldives: Abdulla Khaleel, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Abdulla Khaleel, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Maldives, said reform of the Organization is no longer optional but is the only path forward. “Any serious reform must tackle the Security Council’s paralysis,” he said. Reform must begin with a more representative Council. “A rotating seat for SIDs is where we must start” he said, adding: “We need a Council that does not hide under the threat of veto.” The Secretary-General’s three-track reform should be led and driven by Member States and focused on implementation. It should enhance the UN’s presence – especially in small island developing States; align mandates and secure predictable development finance; and ensure sufficient programme delivery staff.

Reform is also about credibility and “credibility lives or dies with trust in multilateralism.” “If the UN cannot act to prevent, to protect and to provide, trust in multilateralism will continue to erode,” he said, stressing: “UN80 must repair the guardrails before they fail beyond repair.” He said the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction must be fully implemented and commitments from the third UN Ocean Conference and the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development “must translate into tangible gains for our islands -and above all, deliver debt relief.”

The Maldives advocates reform abroad by taking responsibility at home and its Maldives 2.0 programme serves as a blueprint for change. “It is reshaping governance, digitizing services, and building an inclusive, future-ready economy, so every child, on every island, has the same chance to thrive,” he said. Health, for example, is central and the Government has banned vaping devices, e-cigarettes and tobacco for the next generation. As innovation drives resilience, the country has become a hub for investment and new ideas with the Maldives International Financial Centre as its cornerstone. “Geography is an asset we are determined to use,” he added. “By investing in maritime, logistics and trade gateways, we are placing the Maldives at the crossroads of global exchange.”

Guinea: Amara Camara, Minister of State, Secretary-General of the Presidency

Amara Camara, Minister of State, Secretary-General of the Presidency of Guinea, said after more than 66 years of independence, peace, coexistence, development and human rights are becoming a reality in his country. However, Guinea’s hope in the United Nations to find appropriate solutions to the global challenges is increasingly giving way to concern, as no continent is spared from the world’s turmoil, with peace becoming a luxury and wars and conflicts becoming normalized. “We must have the courage to acknowledge that the best years of our shared Organization may be behind us,” he said, regretting that “a mere denunciation of atrocities is far too often the ultimate level of international action”.

Amid the realities of climate change – worsening drought, scarcity of arable lands, increasing floods and increasingly unbearable heat - the international community must be prodded to deep reflection. He said that to acknowledge “the end to an imbalanced and unjust era where Africa had no voice”, his Government chose to assert its national sovereignty by, among other actions, revoking several mining permits at variance with Guinea’s laws and mining codes. Further, his country has achieved its first sovereign credit rating and has reached a “major milestone with this internal recognition”: one which places the African nation as the second-largest economy in French-speaking West Africa and making it accessible to favourable and more competitive international capital markets.

On respect for human rights, he observed that its “application throughout the world remains inconsistent, according to regions, actors, contexts and interests” and announced that the constitutional draft submitted to Guineans by referendum has been adopted by a large majority, attesting to his Government’s commitment to Guinea’s future. “As of yesterday, 26 September 2025, following its promulgation by the Head of State, Guinea now has a constitution, marking its long-awaited return to the constitutional order, much awaited by our people and the international community”, he said.

Philippines: Maria Theresa Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs

Maria Theresa Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, noted her country’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the term 2027-2028, saying that it would take into account the views and concerns of all Member States and other UN organs. “We seek to be a part of it to advance the cause of global peace, with the depth of experience earned from our struggles for peace.” The Philippines’ success in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao demonstrates that peacebuilding, though sometimes arduous and long, gives communities their rightful future, she said.

Reforms to the development financing system are long overdue, she continued. Multilateral processes must confront the growing gap between climate ambition and means of implementation, while developed countries must fulfil their financial obligations. Multilateral development banks must also do their part. “We need to rebalance decision-making power in global financial institutions,” she said, stating that developing countries must be co-architects of systems that determine allocation, eligibility and accountability of development financing.

She emphasized the positive role of Filipino migrants across the world, stating that the movement of people across borders sustains growth in countries of origin, transit and destination alike. “As migrants link our nations, their rights and dignity should be a gathering point, not a fault line, for Governments.” She went on to say that the Philippines regards the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea as fundamental to its future. While its ships and fisherfolk remain at the receiving end of illegal, coercive, aggressive actions, it abides by that instrument as reinforced by the binding 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea.

United Arab Emirates; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister for State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Lana Nusseibeh, Minister for State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of United Arab Emirates, emphasized that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict “is not only a result of, but serves extremists and warmongers efforts”. Nothing can justify targeting tens of thousands of civilians, or “besieging, starving and forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands; nor can anything excuse the pursuit of unacceptable expansionist ambitions, including the threat of annexing the West Bank”, she stressed. Similarly, there is no justification for the taking of hostages or the targeting of civilians in conflict. Noting Israel’s treacherous and reprehensible attack against Qatar was a flagrant violation of its territorial integrity, and the security of the Arabian Gulf region, she recalled that her Government remains the largest donor of aid to Gaza.

Citing the dispute of the three occupied Emirati islands in the Arabian Gulf — Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa — she noted the issue remains at the forefront of national priorities. She called on Iran to end its occupation of the islands, and to respond to repeated calls to resolve this dispute through direct negotiations or by resorting to the International Court of Justice. She voiced full support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara. Further, “the brutal scene unfolding in Gaza is not the only crisis engulfing our region, as in Sudan, people “are experiencing immense human suffering and famine”, she said, voicing support for the Sudanese people, and their aspirations to end the civil war and its profound humanitarian consequences.

Regarding economy and development, her Government has doubled foreign investments in various projects, expanding partnerships with the Global South, including in Africa, where investments reflect “our belief in the importance of openness and engagement to achieve shared development prosperity and stability”. On AI, she voiced support for countries in building technological capacities, while respecting their national values and priorities. The United Arab Emirates is accelerating investments in international climate action, supporting innovative solutions to achieve an orderly and responsible energy transition and promote clean energy. In preparing to host the 2026 United Nations Water Conference with Senegal, her Government will strengthen international cooperation on the issue and stimulate investment in innovation.

Right of Reply: Ethiopia, Pakistan, Iran, China, United Arab Emirates and Philippines

The representative of Ethiopia, speaking in exercise of the right of reply, rejected as unfounded Egypt’s claims regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. “Egypt’s attempt to internationalize one hydroelectric dam and one African river is only another case of exploiting the Assembly for narrow political purposes and a coverup for national and regional preoccupations,” he said.

The representative of Pakistan described India’s remarks as an attempt to malign his country, yet completely devoid of factors. That country is not just a serial perpetrator of terrorism, but a regional bully that is holding South Asia hostage to its hegemonic designs and radical ideology. Its unlawful and reckless behaviour must not be ignored by the international community, he said.

The representative of Iran, responding to the United Arab Emirates, affirmed his country’s full and non-negotiable sovereignty over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb and rejected any claim to the contrary. He added that the Persian Gulf is the only true geographical designation for the body of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula.

Replying to Germany’s remarks, he said its claims are part of a disinformation campaign aimed at drawing attention away from the crimes of the Israeli regime. Germany is an accomplice to genocide and other crimes of that regime, while also openly supporting aggression against Iran’s nuclear programme, which is and will remain entirely peaceful, he said.

The representative of China, responding to the Philippines, said that his country neither accepts or recognizes the arbitration ruling concerning the South China Sea nor does it accept any claims or actions based on it. Moreover, China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea remain unaffected by that so-called ruling under any circumstances, he added.

The representative of Egypt, responding to Ethiopia, said that the Ethiopian dam represents a unilateral measure that is devoid of any legitimacy. Given its long list of violations of international law, the Ethiopian side must look at itself to identify who is truly undermining stability, peace and security on the continent, he said.

The representative of India called it “telling” that a neighbour “who was not named” chose to nevertheless respond and admit its longstanding practice of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan’s reputation speaks for itself, as “its fingerprints are so visible in terrorism across so many geographies”, he said - a menace not only to its neighbours but to the entire world. “No arguments or untruths can ever whitewash the crimes” of “Terroristan”, he stated.

The representative of United Arab Emirates affirmed that her delegation believes the islands in question “are in the Arabian Gulf”, belong to her country, and therefore “Iran is an occupying force”. Calling it unacceptable to claim this as an “internal Iranian issue”, she called again on Tehran to resort to international law and the UN Charter to resolve the dispute bilaterally through negotiations. While her country enjoys good relations with Iran, the issue remains a “bone of contention”.

The representative of the Philippines stated that the 2016 Arbitral Award – which upholds the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction in its exclusive economic zone and affirms that certain actions there violate those sovereign rights - “is binding to all parties and final”. Further, large-scale reclamation and construction of artificial islands cause severe environmental harm, while large-scale harvesting of endangered marine species damages the marine ecosystem. He firmly rejected attempts to undermine the Award, calling on China to respect and implement it.

The representative of Ethiopia said that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam “is complete” and “this is a fact”. The dam is generating electricity and “has brought immense satisfaction for Ethiopians”, people of the Nile River basin and Africans who aspire for the continent’s development and prosperity. It is also a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of obstacles advanced by Egypt to prevent construction. Ethiopians from all walks of life mobilized their savings to contribute to the $5 billion hydropower project, but “reaching an agreement has never been Egypt’s objective” as it “wants a monopoly.

The representative of Pakistan called it “utterly shameful that India stoops so low as to distort the very name” of a UN member. Such language reflects “neither maturity nor responsibility”, instead “exposing India’s pettiness on the world stage”, showing the world that it “has basically no substantive argument to offer” other than “cheap slurs”. India itself has been “implicated in supporting and sponsoring terrorist activities beyond its borders” - with intelligence operatives accused of “financing and directing groups which are engaged in sabotage, in targeted killings across the world” - exposing the duplicity of its counterterrorism claims.

The representative of China, responding again to the Philippines, said that the dispute between the two countries regarding the South China Sea is a territorial and maritime delineation dispute that falls was outside the scope of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. He added that China attaches great importance to protecting the environment of the South China Sea.

The representative of Egypt reiterated his country’s rejection of all unilateral Ethiopian measures on the Nile River. Ethiopia’s intransigent positions are driven by a political agenda, not development needs, under the pretext of false claims of sovereignty over the river, which is the shared property of the nations of the Nile Basin, he said.

The representative of the Philippines said that the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea is final and binding, in line with the Convention on the Law of the Sea. He strongly urged China to respect and implement that decision.