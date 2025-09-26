General Assembly Continues General Debate

(Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available after their conclusion.)

Below are full summaries of the speakers in today’s general debate

Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, holding up a poster titled “The Curse”, said it shows “the curse of Iran’s terror axis”. “This axis threatened the peace of the entire world, the stability of our region and the very existence of my country, Israel,” he underscored. Iran was developing massive nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, he said, meant not only to destroy Israel but to threaten the United States and “blackmail nations everywhere”. Describing attacks by Iran’s forces against Israel launched from Gaza on 7 October 2023, and those that followed from Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, he said that over the past year, his country has “hammered the Houthis […], crushed the bulk of Hamas’ terror machine, crippled Hizbullah, destroyed Assad’s armaments in Syria and deterred Iran’s Shi’ite militias in Iraq”. Most importantly, Israel has devastated Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic missile programmes, he said.

Recalling “Israel’s 12-day war in Iran”, he thanked “President [Donald J.] Trump for his bold and decisive action” with Israel to deliver on “the promise of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons”. “We removed an existential threat to Israel and a mortal threat to the civilized world,” he declared. “We must not allow Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacities,” he said, adding: “Tomorrow, UN Security Council sanctions on Iran must be snapped back.” However, the final remnants of Hamas remain in Gaza City, and they vow to repeat the atrocities of 7 October 2023. He lamented that “much of the world no longer remembers 7 October [2023]”, naming the 20 living Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza. Addressing them, he said: “We have not forgotten you. The people of Israel are with you. We will not rest; we will not falter until we bring all of you home.”

Noting that his “words are also being streamed live to the cell phones of Gazans”, he addressed Hamas’ leaders, declaring: “Lay down your arms. Let my people go. Free the hostages — all of them, the whole 48. Free the hostages now!” He warned: “If you do, you will live. If you don’t, Israel will hunt you down.” He underscored that “if Hamas agrees to our demands, the war could end right now”. Gaza would be demilitarized, Israel would retain overriding security control and a peaceful civilian authority would be established by Gazans and others committed to peace with Israel.

Stressing that “our enemies are your enemies”, he voiced appreciation for President Trump’s administration, which is “forcefully fighting the scourge of antisemitism”. However, others “reward the worst antisemites on Earth”, he said, recalling that this week the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and others unconditionally recognized a Palestinian State. Peace is possible between Israel and countries in the region, he said, encouraging their cooperation with Israel, which would bring them benefits in medicine, science, defence and other fields. “In the coming years, the Middle East will look dramatically different,” he said, voicing hope that “brave peacemakers” will today replace those who waged war in Israel and who will then be gone.

Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, described multilateralism as “the need of the hour”. While his country believes in the peaceful settlement of disputes, last May it confronted unprovoked aggression from its eastern front, resulting in seven Indian jets turned to scrap and dust. “Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by [United States] President Donald Trump,” he continued, recalling that Pakistan nominated Mr. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. “We have won the war and now we seek to win peace in our part of the world,” he emphasized, calling for a comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India on the outstanding issues of the Indus River and “the inseparable right of our 240 million people on these waters”. He expressed hope that Kashmir will gain its right to self-determination.

Turning to the plight of the Palestinian people, he said Israel's genocidal onslaught has unleashed unspeakable terror upon women and children, stressing that the smallest coffins are the heaviest to carry. “For I too carried the tiny coffin of a seven-year-old, Irtiza Abbas, during the recent confrontation with India,” he added, urging the world not to fail any child anywhere in the world. Israel's attack on Doha and its continued violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of numerous countries reflects its rogue behavior, he noted. “We also support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict in line with the UN Charter,” he said.

Stating that Pakistan has a direct stake in a peaceful Afghanistan whose interim Government must uphold human rights, including women's rights, he urged the Afghan Government to take effective action against terrorist groups and ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against any country. “There must be no space for hate speech, discrimination or violence against any person or against any religion,” he continued. “Hate-driven ideology, such as India's Hindutva-driven extremism, poses a danger to the entire world.”

On the climate crisis, he recalled that in 2022, Pakistan faced massive floods that cost $34 billion in losses. “This year again we are dealing with another mega-flood with thousands of villages washed away from the face of the earth, millions of people displaced,” he said, spotlighting that Pakistan contributes less than 1 per cent to global emissions annually. He praised all weather cooperation with China through the Belt and Road Initiative. “I admire the vision and foresight of President Xi Jinping, whose recently launched Global Governance Initiative, along with other global initiatives, offers a comprehensive framework for a more just, fair and inclusive development,” he stressed.

China: Li Qiang, Premier

Li Qiang, Premier of China, said that the past 80 years of the United Nations have been “torturous but purposeful”. Peace and development are the strongest aspirations of peoples of all countries, and it is incumbent on the current generation to strengthen their voices. Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful drivers for human progress. “Solidarity lifts everyone up while division drags all down,” he said. The road ahead might be bumpy, but when all countries unite and collaborate in good faith, they are a mighty force that can withstand any headwind. Fairness and justice are the most important values pursued by the international community. When might dictates right, the world “risks division and regression”. The major countries, in particular, should uphold justice while pursuing interests, he asserted.

The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, with unilateralism re-emerging, he emphasized. The once effective international system is constantly disrupted, with “distressing and worrying” outcomes. “Humanity has once again come to a cross-roads,” he said, asking how the world can allow the ardent passion of the UN founders to fade into history. Citing the maxim, “Never forget why you started, and you can accomplish your mission”, he stressed: “We can definitely create a better future together.” China’s Global Governance Initiative underscores the principles of sovereign equality — practicing multilateralism, taking a people-centred approach, focusing on real actions and offering a pathway to a more just, equitable governance system. His country is ready to coordinate and take effective actions to promote global peace and development.

“All countries belong to the same global village and rely on each other for security,” he said, adding that the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be respected, and differences settled peacefully through dialogue. China is the biggest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget and, of the permanent Council Members, the largest provider of peacekeepers. It will continue to promote peace talks on Ukraine and the Palestine-Israel conflict. Cooperation must be reinvigorated and win-win results pursued, he said, pointing to unilateral and protectionist measures, such as tariff hikes, as a major cause of sluggish global growth. He called for closer collaboration to identify and expand the convergence of interests, for promoting universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and for helping each other succeed by moving in the same direction. China has been a steady contributor to global development, including by opening its doors to the world and lowering its tariff level.

Every civilization deserves respect, he said, stressing that obsession with “civilizational superiority” only breeds more division and confrontation. Adopting an inclusive attitude is a sure way to build more consensus and collective strength. Over the next five years, China will carry out 50 development cooperation programmes in the area of culture and civilization for fellow developing countries and host 200 thematic training and seminar programmes on inter-civilizational dialogue and progress. On climate change, he said countries must uphold common but differentiated responsibilities and promote effective implementation of the Paris Agreement. As technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and biomanufacturing advance rapidly, he called for people-centred development, technology for good and equitable benefits. Rules and governance must be quickly strengthened, he added, highlighting that his country has the largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system and has proposed the Global AI Governance Initiative.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, emphasized that though the world is “more dangerous than ever […] a better tomorrow is possible — even as catastrophes loom and dangers lurk”. In a bid for unity amid global power struggles, he declared that “the intractable problems facing humanity cannot be solved by any one nation acting unilaterally”. A mature multilateralism is needed to address threats and pursue peaceful coexistence. “We cannot give up,” he said, addressing long-standing disputes and conflicts across the world.

On Gaza and the West Bank, he said: “Surely, the hottest part of hell is reserved for these perpetrators of genocide and those who are complicit in it,” calling for the “tragedy in Palestine” to stop. He advocated for peace in the Taiwan Straits and “the participation of Taiwan in the specialized agencies of the United Nations”, describing the absence of the democratic country with a population of 23 million people as “a continuing absurdity”.

Similarly, he pressed the United States to lift the “oppressive” embargo on Cuba and insisted that Washington, D.C., and Venezuela cease “ramping up” tensions in the Caribbean and Latin American-declared “zone of peace”. Unilateral militarization is not a way to end drug trafficking, he emphasized, favouring transnational cooperation. On Haiti, he decried a lack of political will from its leaders and by the Security Council to remedy the situation.

Climate change is urgent and existential, he continued, stressing that “the science is clear,” but powerful, more influential countries are “reneging on their earlier commitments”. He recalled the 2024 category 4 hurricane Beryl that devastated his country with loss and damage coming to one third of its gross domestic product (GDP). Detailing reconstruction efforts with some regional and international partners, he called for greater support. Concluding with messages to “dominant metropoles of the West and the East”, he said the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are “not appendages to any other nation”, and that small States play an important role in global affairs.

Luxembourg: Luc Frieden, Prime Minister

“The international order is at breaking point. Too few defend it. Too many have lost faith in it,” underscored Luc Frieden, Prime Minister of Luxembourg. However, for his country, “the UN still represents the highest of mankind’s ambitions”, he said, adding that the UN's establishment was the beginning of the journey to peace, which must be “made anew every single day”. Calling war “the final expression of that radical unwillingness to compromise”, he stressed: "It is this uncompromising spirit that starts wars, creates divisions and hinders progress, leaving all of us worse off.” However, the UN stands for “the relentless pursuit of compromise, for the formidable power of reconciliation”.

But the Organization’s success “depends on all of us”, he underscored. He urged Member States to adopt this spirit of compromise and reconciliation, as they work for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire and full humanitarian access in Gaza, as well as for the release of all hostages. That spirit is also needed to realize the two-State solution, he said, recalling his country's formal recognition of the State of Palestine this week. Luxembourg will be a reliable partner in these efforts, including in work to ensure equal rights, educate all children, eradicate hunger and disease, protect cultural heritage and create a United Nations that is fit for purpose.

Underscoring the value of a stable, multilateral world order, he noted that Luxembourg is one of the largest per capita donors to official development assistance (ODA), consistently contributing 1 per cent of its gross national income. This week, it signed four new strategic partnership frameworks with “crucial UN agencies”. He noted that, "when the war ends and the dust settles on ruined cities and unnecessary cemeteries”, that uncompromising spirit must still give way. “We must still live together. We must still talk and work with each other. We still share a common planet and a common humanity,” he said.

He called on all countries to “seek peace by taking a new approach”, one that places dialogue first and makes every effort to settle differences peacefully and through mutually acceptable compromises. “Let’s do it to honour those working here and across the world in the interest of all of humanity […] those generations before us who built this institution […] and above all, the generations yet to come, who have every right to expect growing up in a world of peace, freedom and prosperity,” he urged.

Ireland: Micheál Martin, Taoiseach

Micheál Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland,recalled that the UN was born after “a deliberate, industrial-scale genocide, aimed at obliterating Europe’s Jewish population, saw 6 million people murdered — a monstrous crime that remains unsurpassed in human history.” He expressed concern over the constant pushback on human rights that has accelerated in recent years, against women’s rights and gender equality, against LGBTQ [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual and queer] rights. “I call out the brutal Taliban for their denial of the most fundamental rights of Afghanistan’s women and girls,” he said.

The Irish people are enormously proud of 67 years of continuous UN peacekeeping, especially their engagement with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and close connection to Lebanon. “In Sudan, a grave humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding,” he continued, recalling that more than 150,000 people are dead and 12 million are displaced. “Famine [was] declared throughout the country. The world has failed Sudan,” he emphasized, adding that the perpetrators of war crimes in Sudan must be held to account and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court should be extended to all of Sudan.

Saying that a “brutal and bloody war has returned to European soil” and tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and maimed, he stressed that Moscow has deliberately and cynically targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, with cities such as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Bakhmut bombed to rubble. “President Putin has thumbed his nose at every attempt to bring about a ceasefire and negotiations, including those led by President Trump,” he said. “There are no signs whatsoever that he is ready for peace.” As Putin has sought to test the resolve of Ukraine’s neighbours, sending drones into Polish and Romanian airspace, “he should know that it will not work”, he underscored, pledging to increase support for Ukraine.

Turning to Gaza, “a catastrophe of the most monumental and consequential kind”, he acknowledged those working in the most unimaginably difficult circumstances to preserve and sustain life and to treat the injured. “At the heart of this vital effort have been UN agencies and workers, most especially UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East],” he said. Recalling babies starving to death while aid rots at the border, as well as the deliberate targeting and destruction of schools, hospitals, mosques, cultural institutions and the killing of doctors, aid workers and journalists, he stated: “We are all witnesses to the immense wrath of one of the world’s most modern and best-equipped armies brought to bear on a trapped and defenceless civilian population.” Those responsible for the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel — which was a monstrous war crime — must be held to account, he said, adding that Hamas, not the Palestinian people, were responsible but no crime, however heinous, can justify genocide.

Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Interim Government

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim Government of Bangladesh, underscored the successes of the UN in providing health, food and humanitarian support, while noting its limitations in resolving conflicts. Bangladesh recently saw a popular uprising and has come far in its aspirations for transformation. Its story is a reminder of “the extraordinary power of ordinary people”, he said. “No matter how deep the crisis, no matter how impossible the solution may seem, the path to renewal is never lost,” he said. His country’s youth stood up to tyranny in July 2024, advocating for a just and equal society. He and his fellow leaders now have the responsibility to rebuild a devastated economy and State. Rather than using executive orders, they have chosen the hard path: “reforms built through inclusion and sustained through consensus”. It is a path that endures, he said.

The goal is to “create a democratic order where power is balanced, where no autocrat can ever return, where no elected leader can destroy democracy and where those who are meant to protect the people can never again prey upon them”. Leaders in Bangladesh are using independent commissions to consult citizens and produce a reform proposal. The National Consensus Commission has crossed political divides to create a collective pledge: placing citizens at the centre of reforms and focusing on transparency, accountability and the rule of law. Alongside the UN, they are documenting human rights abuses of the past autocracy, aiming to ensure they are never repeated. Recovering the assets stolen from Bangladesh is now among the highest priorities. This will require political commitment from other countries, as billions of dollars were siphoned abroad through corruption over the past 15 years.

He said the global financial system has “failed to prevent the illicit transfer of resources from developing nations”, denouncing its rules that enable the movement of vast sums of illegal money into tax havens. Countries and institutions that shelter stolen assets must “return the wealth to its rightful owners — the farmers, the workers and the ordinary taxpayers”. He proposed the adoption and enforcement of strong international regulations to prevent the plunder of resources from developing countries and to ensure their return when stolen. Likewise, international cooperation is needed on climate change. Efforts for mitigation and adaptation must be intensified. Bangladesh will include both in its Nationally Determined Contribution at the thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30). “We expect the global community, particularly the high-emitting countries, to meet their responsibilities with sincerity.”

Another great challenge is the rise of global trade protectionism, he emphasized. Without economic interdependence, conflicts will multiply, and development will falter. In that context, he said reversal of the “marginalization of the Rohingya cannot wait any further”. Most of the discriminatory policies against them can be reversed without a comprehensive national political settlement in Myanmar. Speaking broadly, he warned, the “truth before us is frightening” and stressed that “extreme nationalism, geopolitics that thrive on the suffering of others, and indifference to human pain are destroying the progress humanity has built through decades of struggle”. This tragedy is most visible in Gaza. The two-State solution must be implemented now. He described three goals on which young people must be able to build the future: zero carbon, zero wealth concentration and zero unemployment. “Let the dream of a three-zero world be the dream of all nations.”

Greece: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, said a new global order is on the rise, with attempts to revive the imperial ambitions of previous centuries and some leaders trapped in the past, chasing illusions of bygone glory. His country is allocating over 3 per cent of its GDP to defence and is ready to do more. “With war returning to our continent, there is simply no other option,” he said. Citing 7 October 2023, he said Greece has advocated for Israel’s right to defend itself against a terrorist organization that rejects Israel’s right to exist, but he added that no military can justify the death of thousands of children and the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people. “The continuation of this course of action will ultimately harm Israel’s own interests, leading to an erosion of international support,” he stressed.

The war in Ukraine is not another regional European conflict, he continued. “It is a fight for freedom, for democracy and for dignity itself; it is, above all, a defence of the rules-based global order,” he said, pledging to continue support to the Ukrainian people, who have the right to live in peace and security and freely determine their future. There can be no peace formula without Ukraine at the table, and there can be no acceptance, under any circumstances, of borders redrawn by force. The world must also not forget the people of Sudan. “We owe them nothing less than peace, and the chance of a future built on hope, not despair,” he underscored.

While Greece seeks peaceful coexistence with Türkiye, he said the calm seas witnessed over the past two years must not be fleeting. As the only major outstanding issue between the two countries is the delimitation of the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone, “Türkiye must remove the threat of war against Greece that still hangs as a dark cloud over our relations”, he said. “For 51 years, Cyprus has endured the consequences of Türkiye’s illegal invasion and continued military occupation,” he continued, voicing commitment to Cyprus’ sovereignty, its territorial integrity and the solution of one State based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

Turning to other neighbours, he said the Libyan people must be free to determine their future without foreign interference and that Syria’s future must be built on tolerance, dialogue and full political representation for all religious and ethnic communities. The future of the Western Balkans lies within the European Union, he said, adding that the ghosts of Balkan nationalism had haunted the region for centuries and must not be allowed to reemerge. On artificial intelligence, he stressed that in the wrong hands and without safeguards, it can become extremely dangerous. Big platforms can no longer profit at the expense of children’s mental health, he insisted.

Bhutan: Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister

Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, voicing support for UN reform, said the Council must be expanded both in permanent and non-permanent membership. “A reformed Council must include deserving nations such as India and Japan alongside other capable and leading countries to reflect today’s complex realities,” he added. UN reform means also equipping it to “confront the defining challenge of our time — the climate crisis”. His country has endeavoured to protect its forests and keep its rivers pristine. It takes pride in being carbon-negative, he said, adding that every year, it sequesters over five times the carbon it emits — “a contribution far exceeding our size and resources”.

Despite these efforts, Bhutan is confronting the harsh realities of climate change, he said. Describing mountains warming at nearly twice the global average, centuries-old glaciers shrinking at alarming rates and rivers swelling unpredictably into destructive floods during summer yet often dry in winter, he stressed: “This is not a distant threat. It is here. It is now. And it demands urgent action.” Every country must strive to reduce emissions and aim for carbon neutrality. Yet, global efforts remain far behind what the science demands.

He voiced regret that only four countries — Bhutan, Panama, Suriname and Madagascar — are carbon-neutral. The G-Zero Forum, which they launched at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November 2024, is a coalition aiming to accelerate climate ambition. Stressing that “net-zero cannot be the finish line”, he said every nation must work urgently to slash emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Bhutan will share best practices and technologies and champion nature-based solutions, he said, inviting all countries and partners to join in that effort.

He noted that, according to the United Nations, over half of humanity now lives in urban areas, and by 2050 nearly 70 per cent will call cities home. "This makes cities both the engines of innovation and the front lines of our greatest challenges — challenges like unsustainable consumption, environmental degradation and rising inequality,” he underscored. The Gelephu Mindfulness City in Bhutan is powered by renewable energy, built with sustainable materials and designed for low-carbon living, he said, and could serve as a forerunner in rethinking urbanization. He invited all to join the Global Peace Prayer Festival, from 4 to 17 November, which will unite spiritual masters, scholars and practitioners from across the world in a common aspiration for peace, healing and harmony.

