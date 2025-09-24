General Assembly General Debate Enters Second Day

(Note: A complete summary of today's General Assembly general debate will be made available after its conclusion.)

Spain: Don Felipe VI, King

“It is precisely at this time of uncertainty that we must read the signs of our time clearly to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past,” King Don Felipe VI of Spain stated, emphasizing that “the United Nations is not only useful, it is indispensable and irreplaceable”. Believing in the United Nations means believing in the universality of the principles and values enshrined in its Charter and in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “The dignity of the human being is non-negotiable,” he added. He described a rules-based world as “the best defence against the law of the strongest”, warning that “a world without rules is unchartered territory”.

Turning to conflicts that have plagued too many regions, he underscored that “peace in Europe will not be possible without justice and accountability”. Pointing to the devastation, bombings, famine, starvation and the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza, he asked: “To what end?” His country is pained by the actions of the Israeli Government in Gaza, he said, stressing: “We, therefore, cry out, we implore, we demand: stop this massacre now. No more deaths.” While unequivocally condemning the heinous terrorism of Hamas and the brutal massacre of 7 October 2023, he demanded that “the Israeli Government fully uphold international humanitarian law throughout Gaza and the West Bank”.

Addressing global challenges, he pointed to the $4 trillion annual shortfall in financing for sustainable development, adding that Spain has increased its contributions to international development. Human rights, gender equality and the environmental transition are central elements of Spain’s foreign policy, he said, pledging to promote these values through its membership in the Human Rights Council. On immigration, he said that when properly managed, it can become “a vector of mutual development for countries of origin transit and host countries”. On climate, he called for “consensus and ambition ahead of COP30 [thirtieth Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] in Brazil”, urging a tripling of renewable energy and doubling of energy efficiency.

Underscoring that the European Union is “one of the greatest achievements of concord and a model for multilateralism”, he spotlighted the June political agreement regarding the key aspects of the future accord between the European Union and the United Kingdom that respects Spain’s position on sovereignty and jurisdiction over Gibraltar, which will bring “confidence, legal certainty and stability”.

Ukraine: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said that international law doesn’t work fully unless one has powerful friends who are willing to stand up for it. “And even that doesn't work without weapons,” he stressed. Nations can speak about their pain from stages, but during bloodshed, there is no single international institution that can truly stop it. “What can Sudan or Somalia or Palestine or any other people living through war really expect from the UN or the global system? For decades, just statements and statements,” he said. The Russian Federation's war against his country persists and people are dying every week. “Yet, there is no ceasefire because Russia refuses,” he noted.

Last year, he had warned about the risk of radiation disasters due to the Russian Federation’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. “But, nothing's changed, and yesterday, the plant went into blackout again, and Russia hasn't stopped shelling even in areas near a nuclear facility,” he emphasized. “Because international institutions are too weak, this madness continues.” The Republic of Moldova is defending itself again from the Russian Federation's interference, but the global response is not enough. “We have already lost Georgia in Europe — human rights and the European nature of the State system are only shrinking there; Georgia is dependent on Russia,” he said, adding that Belarus is moving towards dependence on Moscow. “Europe cannot afford to lose [the Republic of] Moldova, too,” he warned.

“Now there are tens of thousands of people who know how to professionally kill using drones,” he stressed. “Stopping that kind of attack is harder than stopping any gun, knife or bomb — this is what Russia has brought with its war.” Now, even simple drones can fly thousands of kilometres. “Warfare doesn't care about geography anymore — it's now reshaping it,” he stated, recalling that airports in Europe recently shut down because of drones. “But, what happens when all the types of drones become available even to small terrorist groups or cartels?”, he asked. The world is now living through the most destructive arms race in human history.

To protect lives, Ukraine builds underground schools and hospitals, he said. “Stopping this war now — and with it the global arms race — is cheaper than building underground kindergartens or massive bunkers for critical infrastructure later,” he continued. “Stopping Russia now is cheaper than wondering who will be the first to create a simple drone carrying a nuclear warhead.” The aggressor must be stopped, as only then is there a real chance that this arms race will not end in catastrophe for all. “Don't stay silent while Russia keeps dragging this war on,” he concluded.

Monaco: Albert II, Prince

Prince Albert II of Monaco said the creation of the United Nations 80 years ago was a decisive turning point in international relations and gave each State an opportunity for dialogue and exchange. “The ambition of the founders was clear and bold,” he said, as it gave all States, large and small, an equal footing in crafting collective solutions. In this atmosphere of dialogue and respect, Monaco found its place. The United Nations helped usher the world through the reconstruction of the Second World War and the decolonization of Africa. “It helped shape an international order that was more peaceful,” he said.

The United Nations has also promoted the importance of robust international law and human rights. It has played a key role in maintaining international peace and security and shaping democratic transitions. Its tribunals have been critical to maintaining justice, he said, calling the International Court of Justice “a pillar in the peaceful resolution of disputes”. The United Nations has also been a pioneer in “raising ecological awareness” and mobilizing action by Governments and civil society to protect the environment. Sport is taking a more active role in the Organization’s work to promote peace and development.

Calling for “resolute collective action” to surmount today’s challenges, he stressed that “we are in a multipolar world where international realties are significant”. Dialogue and preventive diplomacy do not always generate the anticipated results. International security has been gravely imperilled as conflicts spread in all corners of the world. This makes it “all the more necessary for a reaffirmation of the Organization’s core principles”, such as the sovereignty of States and peaceful resolution of disputes. Monaco firmly condemns the war of aggression targeting Ukraine. He said cherishes the hope that a just and lasting peace can be found.

Global security challenges are compounded by environmental challenges. The third United Nations Ocean Conference, held in Nice, France, stressed the need for action to protect the world’s seas and oceans. Before the conference, Monaco organized a blue economy and finance forum. Heads of State, investors, development bankers and civil society members — about 1,800 participants from nearly 100 countries — came to answer the call for more financial resources for a generative, blue economy. “The fight against climate change requires credible immediate financing,” he said. The Paris Agreement provides a structure that should generate robust trust among stakeholders.

Iran: Masoud Pezeshkian, President

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian described the theme of the session, “Better Together: 80 years and More of Peace, Development and Human Rights”, as a summons to solidarity and a shared vision of a brighter future. He emphasized that the foundation of all faiths, philosophies and traditions lies in a common moral principle: “That which you would not approve for yourself, do not approve for others”. Quoting Jesus: “Act towards others as you would have them act towards you,”; the Prophet of Islam: “None of you is a true believer unless he desires for others what he desires for himself,”; and sages such as Hillel, he urged leaders to return to these timeless values.

Turning to the present global order, he asked: “Is this the state of our world?” He listed the atrocities, pointing to “genocide in Gaza”, the destruction of homes in Lebanon, the devastation of Syria’s infrastructure, the starvation of children in Yemen and the assassination of Iran’s scientists. He condemned repeated violations of sovereignty, carried out under the pretext of self-defence, which target civilians and destabilize entire regions. Such actions represent a grave departure from the golden maxim of humanity. “Would you countenance such acts for yourselves?”, he asked, urging the Assembly to recognize where the true threats to peace and security originate.

The President described the “savage aggression” inflicted upon Iran in June through aerial assaults by the United States and Israel, which struck cities, homes and infrastructure. He called these attacks “a grave betrayal of diplomacy and a subversion of peace”, noting they killed children, women, scientists and intellectuals. Such breaches “inflicted a grievous blow upon international trust and the very prospect of peace in the region”. He stressed that unless the international community responds to such violations, they will engulf the world. Quoting the poet Saadi, he recalled: “Human beings are members of a whole; in creation of one essence and soul. If one member is afflicted with pain, other members uneasy will remain.”

Reaffirming that “Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb”, he said weapons of mass destruction are prohibited under religious edicts issued by the Supreme Leader and Islamic authorities. Iran envisions a future where strength is derived through peace, not imposed by force. He called for a strong region built on collective security, respect for sovereignty, cultural diversity and human dignity. Citing the poet Saadi again, he said: “If you have no sympathy for human pain, the name of human you cannot pertain.” He pledged Iran’s readiness to partner with peace-seeking nations and affirmed that the Iranian people will remain steadfast in defending justice, dignity and multilateralism.

Panama: José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President

José Raúl Mulino Quintero, President of Panama, said multilateralism must be strengthened, recalling that such collaboration was responsible for removing his country from the European Union-imposed, “discriminatory” Financial Action Task Force blacklist. Effective reform to the United Nations requires greater representation from Latin American and Caribbean countries in decision-making bodies. The region is the world’s leading food exporter, serves as a link between the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans and is home to more than 50 per cent of the planet’s biodiversity. As a “key global actor […] we must ensure that our representation reflects our role and global significance”.

He highlighted Panama’s “Nature Pledge”, a policy framework for climate, biodiversity and land obligations. While already a carbon-negative country, Panama is committed to reducing emissions by 2035 and will restore 100,000 hectares of ecosystems — “because nature […] is our front line of defense against climate change”. It has been 25 years since the Panama Canal passed into his country’s hands, he said, highlighting its pivotal role in the nation’s economic development and international shipping. Detailing plans to build a water reservoir so ship traffic would not be affected by droughts, he emphasized the importance of neutrality for the waterway’s proper functioning. “The Panama Canal is neutral […] it is and shall remain Panamanian,” he said.

During its 2025-26 term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, Panama has focused on maritime security, including arms and drug trafficking. In that vein, he called for greater cooperation between agencies promoting that security, and efforts to mitigate the effects of migration caused by drug trafficking. In just one year, Panama reduced northward migrant flows through the Darién region to zero. “Though the migratory crisis has been resolved, the causes of mass immigration remain unaddressed,” he said, pointing to unchecked migration between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Drug trafficking poses a threat to human lives and stability in the region, he added.

This year alone, Panama has seized nearly 150 tons of cocaine and other drugs — “an alarming figure”. Reaffirming the importance of the UN, he said that when “the winds of unilateralism, polarization and fragmentation are blowing, Panama will raise its voice in the name of multilateralism”. Reaffirming his country’s position as a defender of international law, he noted that “we are stronger together — and only together can we build a stronger and more humane future for all”.

Czech Republic: Petr Pavel, President

Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, highlighting remarkable achievements reached by the United Nations since 1945 — from prevention of a full-scale world conflict to assisting with the dissolution of colonialism — described the UN as “the only institution where the world can collectively confront global crises”, not with weapons, but with dialogue, pressure and shared responsibility. Yet, the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine has significantly transformed the global security landscape. Using hybrid warfare, disinformation and sabotage, and backed by China, Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the Russian Federation sets a dangerous precedent — sending the message that aggression can yield territorial and political gain.

If the Russian Federation wins this unjust war, it will legitimize the triumph of brute force, he warned, adding: “Turning a blind eye to Ukraine today is a green light to any future aggressor anywhere in the world.” Tolerating the principle of “might makes right” will lead to the end of multilateralism — the opposite of what most of our nations fought for in the previous century. To achieve sustainable peace, he called on Member States to “act in unity and intensify our economic pressure on Russia”, adding: “This is the only way to bring the aggressor to the negotiating table.”

In light of new geopolitical realities, with a permanent member of the Security Council — the Russian Federation — waging a ruthless war while obstructing any constructive solutions, he underscored the need for a strong and effective UN system capable of responding to today’s global challenges. He advocated for a comprehensive reform of the Council. “Security Council membership should not be seen as a matter of prestige or privilege, but of responsibility to defend global peace,” he stated. Underscoring the global nature of today’s challenges, he said: “No single nation is powerful enough to succeed alone.” He called for more dialogue, greater cooperation and collective action.

Switzerland: Karin Keller-Sutter, President

Switzerland’s President, Karin Keller-Sutter, recalled that, 80 years ago, 50 States adopted the United Nations Charter in San Francisco and were "determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind". Today, a just, lasting peace in the Middle East and Ukraine still seems out of reach, and autocratic tendencies are gaining ground, including in Europe. “We need be honest with ourselves: these developments have no simple solutions, either at the international or national levels,” she said. Two errors must be avoided: pointing the finger only at others and leaving international organizations to work alone, as if they were completely detached from States.

“Multilateralism, international organizations and the United Nations are essential for the peaceful coexistence of peoples, for global economic prosperity, for the resolution of challenges including migration, climate change and the digital transition,” she stressed. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a central pillar of the Pact for the Future. “We must implement these road maps without delay,” she said. “As the UN's leading operational centre, Geneva has strong expertise in many areas that are crucial to our future, particularly those related to humanity and innovation; it is a unique, unparalleled ecosystem for reflection, discussion and concerted action.”

Security and freedom are essential prerequisites for economic growth and prosperity, she said. They require institutions that are legally sound, reliable and capable of taking action, and they require political, social and financial stability, she continued. “We cannot simply delegate our responsibilities to an international organization,” she stressed, also urging the United Nations to take a critical look at itself and consider whether it is still able to fulfil its role as the 50 States intended in San Francisco on 25 June 1945.

Multilateralism is undergoing unprecedented upheaval, she noted, calling on all States to make a firm commitment to uphold the principles and values enshrined in the Charter. “We are, however, in the midst of a critical phase, and the next chapter of history has yet to be written,” she said. “This also means that we can play an active role in shaping it.” She urged Member States to guard against arrogance and complacency and “go to work at home, in our countries and together at the United Nations”.

Latvia: Edgars Rinkēvičs, President

Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of Latvia, said his country will begin its first term in the Security Council next year with a strong sense of duty to serve with “integrity, transparency and with a clear commitment to the principles of the United Nations”. Latvia’s three priorities in the Council are: protecting the rules-based international order; advocating for the women, peace and security agenda; and finding solutions to emerging security threats, such as climate change and the safety of artificial intelligence (AI). “The world is in disarray. Before our eyes we see blatant attempts to weaken the rules-based international order rooted in the United Nations Charter,” he said.

Emphasizing that the emerging new world order is not a better one, he added: “There is an attempt to create the world where the might makes right.” The Council’s permanent members undertook to maintain international peace and security. Yet, “Russia wants a world where brute force prevails over international law. To get what it wants, Russia is willing to inflict destruction and misery on others,” he said. “Unfortunately, Russia has partners in crime — Iran and North Korea.” Meanwhile, Ukraine is bravely fighting back as it faces an existential threat to its people, its land and its freedom. “Ukraine is fighting for all of us; for the rules-based international order; for independence and sovereignty; for territorial integrity.”

Latvia stands with Ukraine and advocates for its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Latvia will use its Council seat to help achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. “It is our collective duty to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter,” he said, “especially, when a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council openly violates them.” International cooperation must be strengthened to tackle the escalating crisis in Gaza and dire humanitarian situations in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “We will not look on helplessly as crises unfold.” As a Council member, Latvia will call on the international community to take collective action and facilitate access to humanitarian aid.

Peace, security and stability are being threatened by climate change, cyberattacks, hybrid attacks and the misuse of AI. “Our modern world is connected in ways that most of us can’t imagine,” he said, citing damage to undersea cables, GPS jamming, arson and the Russian shadow fleet. While not perfect, the United Nations is the only truly global organization. It is the primary architect of international law and protector of a rules-based international order. After 80 years, it must evolve to remain relevant and Lativa supports the UN80 initiative. “Let us protect the rules-based international order and the United Nations Charter,” he said. “We are better together.”

Kenya: William S. Ruto, Kenya

President Ruto reflected on the founding of the United Nations, noting that it had emerged from the failures of the League of Nations, which collapsed because it did not adapt, enforce its rules or maintain legitimacy. He warned that institutions fail “not for lack of noble ideals, but when they drift into irrelevance”. Today, the UN faces the same danger, with the Security Council still frozen in 1945 structures and unable to respond effectively to crises. Against a backdrop of wars in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, alongside climate disasters and inequality, he asked bluntly: “Is the United Nations relevant to the demands of our time?”

The UN stands at a crossroads: renewal or decay. On peace and security, “its voice is too often drowned out by great power rivalries”. Kenya has consistently contributed to peacekeeping, most recently leading the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti. Despite being “underfunded and under-equipped”, Kenyan officers restored critical State institutions, reopened schools and secured infrastructure. He asked: “If so much could be achieved with limited resources, what more could have been accomplished if the UN fraternity had truly acted together?”

Mr. Ruto underlined Kenya’s stance on human rights and humanitarian law, stressing: “We cannot condemn suffering in one place and turn a blind eye in another”. He expressed grave concern over the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, calling for a permanent ceasefire, unconditional release of hostages and a credible political process towards a two-State solution. On Sudan, he urged all parties to respect sovereignty and reject division, affirming support for a unified Sudan. He called climate change “the single greatest threat of our age and the greatest opportunity of our time”, highlighting Kenya’s renewable energy success and Africa’s leadership through the Nairobi and Addis Ababa climate summits.

He called for urgent reform of the global financial architecture and the United Nations itself. He criticized the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for “punishing poor countries while rewarding the rich”, and advocated democratizing decision-making to serve all nations fairly. He reiterated Africa’s long-standing demand for two permanent and two non-permanent seats on the Security Council, declaring Africa’s exclusion “unacceptable, unfair, and grossly unjust”. Reform, he said, is not a favour to Africa but essential to the UN’s survival.

Paraguay: Santiago Peña Palacios, President

Santiago Peña Palacios, President of Paraguay, recalled the “cowardly and incomprehensible” political assassinations of Colombian presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe and “young dreamer” Charlie Kirk, calling on the international community to awaken from its state of complacency. Democracy is in jeopardy. Condemning political violence, he declared, “Let us say loudly and clearly: no to hatred, no to violence, no to authoritarianism.” Democracy is under siege from the right and the left, he warned, noting that the ensuing crisis of trust is fertile ground for both authoritarianism and its “perverse twin”, populism.

In that vein, he voiced concern over restrictions in fundamental rights in Venezuela, where “the electoral process in July 2024 trampled the will of the Venezuelan people”. Seven million have fled the country in the largest migration crisis in the history of the Western Hemisphere. In Nicaragua, the persecution of political opponents is serious to the point of the expulsion of some religious orders including the Catholic Church — “something that was once unthinkable in Latin America”. With its history of the longest-running military regime on the continent, Paraguay will not remain silent while its neighbours suffer the same oppression.

A crisis of democracy cannot be resolved through authoritarianism. “We must resist these alluring imposters,” he stressed. The world needs more democracy. The presence of more than 120 armed conflicts throughout the world, however, shows how serious the failure of its institutions can be. Related political fragmentation threatens to collapse global supply chains, he said, cautioning against trade partnerships that place efficiency above security. Paraguay calls for deeper integration — not only on trade but on shared values of rule of law, the free market, the defence of the traditional family and the right to life from conception.

“Diplomatic prudence cannot become silent complicity,” he continued. The time has come to take clear positions. Israel has the right to defend itself, and he rejected attempts to equate the responsibility of democratically elected Israeli leaders to that of Hamas terrorist leaders. Highlighting Paraguay’s “67 years of diplomatic relations with the Republic of China-Taiwan”, he voiced concern over growing tensions, stressing that “Taiwan deserves a place in this forum”. Given its principled positions, Paraguay is a “genuine moral authority” that commits to the objectives of the UN80 reforms, especially in the Security Council. The elimination of the veto will give greater legitimacy to the UN, he said.

Estonia: Alar Karis, President

The United Nations is not an abstract idea but a “carefully crafted agreement” based on the understanding that the horrors of war must not be repeated, said President Alar Karis of Estonia. Yet, brutality prevails, and “we simply cannot let this go on”, he stressed.

Describing the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine as “blatant assault” on the Charter, he said the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has documented at least 14,000 civilian deaths, including almost 1,000 children. In response to recent peace efforts, Moscow has intensified its terror campaign with a barrage of drone and missile strikes on civilian targets. Days ago, “three Russian fighter planes violated Estonian airspace”, he warned, pointing to a pattern of similar incidents on the European Union’s eastern border. “This a stark reminder that Moscow’s aggression threatens not only Ukraine but the security of the entire region.” He called for greater international pressure on the Russian Federation to end the war and to hold it accountable for crimes committed in Ukraine.

In Gaza, he said, the international-law-based multilateral system has failed to protect Palestinians and Israelis. Condemning Hamas’ brutal terrorist attacks on 7 October, he stated: “Hamas cannot have any role in the future governance of Gaza and Palestine.” However, ordinary people and children in Gaza must not be the ones to pay the price. “What has unfolded in Gaza has crossed all red lines.” He called for a comprehensive political process, with the goal of two States, to end the cycle of violence.

He voiced support for system-wide reform of the United Nations, noting that “this is not only an issue of monetary efficiency and financial discipline”. Estonia supports expanding Security Council membership, limiting veto use and ensuring a transparent process to select the next UN Secretary-General. On climate change, he cited Estonia as an example, where 40 per cent of electricity comes from renewable sources, and pressed for a tripling of global renewable energy production by 2030. “In Estonia, we believe in innovation,” he said. He described the Artificial Intelligence Leap — an initiative to ensure that Estonians acquire the skills to use AI wisely and responsibly. “AI must serve dignity, development and human rights — not the other way around,” he concluded.

Argentina: Javier Gerardo Milei, President

Argentina’s President Javier Gerardo Milei said the successful model of the United Nations had been replaced by a supranational model of government comprising international bureaucrats that sought to impose a specific way of life on citizens around the world. Argentina had taken “the right path”, albeit “the thorniest one”, he said, “because prosperity and progress for our peoples cannot be delayed.” Likewise, President Trump of the United States understands that “the time has come to reverse a dynamic which is leading the United States towards a disaster - and we know that a disaster in the United States is a global disaster.” Mr. Trump “knows that he must do what's necessary […] before it's too late”, he said of Mr. Trump’s “successful” policy to halt illegal immigration.

Mr. Trump is also restructuring the terms of international trade in an unprecedented fashion, he continued. “That's a titanic task which gets to the very core of the global economic system because that system has been gnawing away at the industrial heart of his country - and the country now has an unparalleled debt crisis.” Describing the United States as infiltrated by left-wing factions that are seeking to undermine any reform deemed necessary, he stressed: “Both I and Donald Trump know what we're doing in the face of these challenges.”

The UN must lead this paradigm shift, he said, outlining the necessary principles to achieve the goal. First, the principle of a core mandate means the central mission of the United Nations is to preserve international peace and security; everything else must be viewed as complementary. Second, the principle of international subsidiarity means the UN must tackle an issue solely when it is clear that the problem exceeds the national capacity for action. Third, the principle of normative simplification and streamlining means that peace is not only the absence of conflict; it requires prosperous societies.

He reiterated claims of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands*, South Georgia Islands and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas that continue to be illegally occupied, calling on the United Kingdom to resume bilateral negotiations. He demanded the immediate release of Nahuel Gallo, an Argentine citizen who was abducted and is being detained arbitrarily in Venezuela without charge. He also called for the immediate release of the hostages in Gaza.

Serbia: Aleksandar Vučić, President

Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vučić, underscored that the United Nations remains “a compass for the future”, not a relic of the past. The President stressed that the UN must not become “a stage where giants wrestle while smaller countries hold their breath”, but rather, “a round table where every seat counts”. He emphasized that nations of the Global South are too often treated as chess pieces, even though they can be conveners and guarantors of cooperation. Serbia’s engagement with partners is grounded in sovereignty, territorial integrity and respect for dialogue over division, affirming that cooperation must be reciprocal and rooted in equality.

Acknowledging the deep divisions within and between societies, Mr. Vučić warned of the dangers of eroded moral values, disinformation and politically motivated violence. “Today, we are witnessing the unprecedented wonder, a sick expression of joy for the crime committed against an innocent person,” he said. “The example of Charlie Kirk is the best confirmation of that; he was savagely assassinated just because his killer didn't like his ideas.” The President condemned media manipulation that undermines democratic legitimacy, noting these trends weaken societies more profoundly than traditional conflicts.

Turning to regional issues, he reaffirmed the inviolability of sovereignty and territorial integrity, declaring that Kosovo and Metohija remain “an inseparable part of Serbia” and a pillar of its identity and heritage. He described daily discrimination and insecurity faced by Serbs in Kosovo, including restricted freedoms, attacks and shortages of basic goods, warning that this is part of a systematic effort to force demographic change. He called for deeds and protection mechanisms, not compassion alone, while reiterating Serbia’s commitment to dialogue under European Union auspices. He stressed that only genuine dialogue, grounded in international law, can lead to sustainable solutions.

On broader global challenges, President Vučić highlighted climate change, energy insecurity and economic inequality as pressing realities. Partnerships must be based on commitment rather than hierarchy, he stressed, noting Serbia’s role as a bridge between East and West in projects spanning renewable energy, infrastructure and digital transformation. He reaffirmed that UN Charter principles must apply equally to all States, large or small, warning against double standards. The President argued that “territorial integrity is not measured by power; it is the measure that restrains power”.

Syria: Ahmad al-Sharaa, President

Ahmad al-Sharaa, President of Syria, said the story of his country is that of a struggle between good and evil. Given its diverse makeup, Syria taught the world the values of coexistence, historically. However, for 60 years, it had fallen under repressive rule that disregarded those values. The previous regime used chemical weapons, guns and other methods, tearing the country apart and killing almost 1 million people and displacing even more — “all this to silence truth”.

With no other choice, the people organized a military operation and ousted the regime in a move that “prioritized justice over vengeance”, he said, noting that the new stability provided a path for refugees to return to the country. “Accordingly, Syria has transformed from an exporter of crisis to an opportunity for peace — for Syria and the region,” he said, detailing measures taken to transform the country. Further, his Government has granted access to UN fact-finding missions in order to hold the perpetrators of injustice accountable.

In this context, Israeli strikes in Syria run counter to international efforts to establish stability — and increase the probability of new crises. His Government is committed to dialogue and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two countries, he said, requesting support from the international community amid the attacks. The Government established policy based on three pillars: balanced diplomacy, security, and economic development. Having already bolstered its diplomatic relationships, he called for the total lifting of sanctions on Syria. The new State will guarantee the rights of all without exception, he said, adding: “We are determined to restore Syria’s glory, dignity and honour.”

“The suffering Syria endured we wish upon no one,” he declared. For this reason, ”we stand firmly with the people of Gaza, its children and women and all peoples facing violations and aggression." He called for an immediate end to the war. “The Syrian story has not come to an end,” he said. “It continues to write a new chapter entitled ‘peace, prosperity and development.’”

Croatia: Zoran Milanović, President

Highlighting the centrality of the UN in his country’s own history, Zoran Milanović, President of Croatia, described the Organization and its Charter as his country’s “safe harbour”. He added that this experience offered “many lessons for the future – including on how to successfully end a complex war and conduct peaceful territorial reintegration”.

Turning to today’s crises – including in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan - he warned that armed conflicts are “more numerous than at any time since the Second World War”, overwhelming humanitarian systems and eroding trust in the world’s capacity to solve them. Peace, he underlined, “is more than silencing the guns. It requires preventing new wars and breaking the cycles of violence from the past”, rooted in democracy, legitimate governance and the right of peoples to choose their leaders freely.

Turning to southeast Europe, he urged all countries to refrain from actions that undermine stability in the region. He emphasized the importance of upholding the Dayton-Paris Agreement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with full respect for the constitutional order, sovereignty and equality of the three constituent peoples. He called for reform of the humanitarian system, noting that “strict respect for international humanitarian law must remain the moral core of multilateralism”. Drawing from his country’s painful experience, he highlighted Croatia’s leadership in the Global Alliance for the Missing, noting that “families still search for 1,744 missing loved ones” from its Homeland War. Moreover, the country has spearheaded the Human Rights Council’s first resolution on landmines adopted by consensus on 4 April.

Addressing technology, he stressed that “artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, space technologies and robotics - each can be a threat, or a solution. The choice is ours.” He went on to emphasize the urgency of UN reform, supporting enlargement of Security Council membership and stronger representation of underrepresented regions, especially Africa. “The world is not short of strategies, reports or debates. What it lacks is political courage and determination,” he stressed. “Let us find that courage together - and prove that multilateralism can meet this moment and rise to the challenges of our time,” he concluded.

Cyprus: Nikos Christodoulides, President

Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, said the international order is challenged in an unprecedented manner as the world undergoes drastic, unpredictable geopolitical shifts. “We stand before the rise of use of force against sovereign States that constantly escalates and expands, threatening regional security and stability,” he noted. While the UN has served a noble cause, it is crucial to recognize its shortcomings and “admit that we have lagged behind, that we have failed along the way, and these admissions need to steer us into action.”

Spotlighting the need for both collective and individual State responsibility, he said: “This is the moment to renew our collective commitment and stand firmly and boldly in support of multilateralism and international law.” Cyprus will assume, even more, the role of an enabler of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the greater Middle East, “determined to transform our geography in a complex region into a blessing.” He recalled the development of the Amalthea maritime corridor for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

As Cyprus will assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2026, he recalled: “Europe’s heart will beat for six months from the Union’s last divided Member State, under occupation since the 1974 Turkish invasion.” Stating that the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine in violation of the UN Charter must serve as a wake-up call, he called for collective action against aggressors no matter who they are. “Each time we turn a blind eye to violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of States anywhere in the world, we create space and opportunity for the next aggressor,” he emphasized, adding that the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation is equal to the 1974 invasion of Cyprus by Türkiye.

“The playbook of occupiers is always the same,” he said, recalling the speech by Türkiye’s President a day earlier. “Mr. Erdogan preached the world on peace and accountability — he pointed the finger to others, for crimes Türkiye itself commits every single day.” He called on Türkiye’s President to end the occupation “through negotiations for a comprehensive settlement that will reunify Cyprus in a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality.”

Finland: Alexander Stubb, President

“Regardless of size, each and every Member State of the UN has agency — a say in how the new world order will look,” Finland’s President, Alexander Stubb, told world leaders. It is important that “we all use this power wisely and responsibly”. Interests drive the practical choices of States, and this is entirely legitimate. This kind of foreign policy is based on a realistic understanding of power, he explained. Power defines the limits of what is possible for each State. “However, values should underpin everything we do”, and “without them, foreign policy will ultimately run into a wall”.

The 193 members of the UN do not have to agree “on every minute detail of values, but we have to have a common understanding of the fundamentals”, he went on to say. They include the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, the prohibition of the use of force and the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. “Russia has no right to continue its aggression on Ukraine,” he stressed. Israel has no right to violate international law in Palestine. States have no right to use Sudanese or Congolese territories to fight proxy wars for their economic or strategic self-interest, he emphasized.

“Our values can divide us,” he said. Fundamentally, however, they should unite people around the basic principles of humanity, the rule of law and the prohibition of aggression. The current direction is wrong in many ways, the President continued. There are more wars than at any time since the Second World War. The world is becoming increasingly divided, and so are societies, and the measures to deal with climate change and sustainable development are lagging behind.

In the Middle East, civilians in Gaza are experiencing immense suffering. “The deepening humanitarian crisis has reached unbearable levels and represents a failure of the international system,” he told the Assembly. At the same time, Hamas continues to hold the hostages it has taken, and many have already lost their lives. An immediate ceasefire is needed in Gaza. Safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid must be granted. “The hostages must be released,” he stressed. He also condemned the particularly brutal violence in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Myanmar and Mali. Civilian populations should not have to live with famine and displacement, he said.

Sierra Leone: Julius Maada Bio, President

Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone, said that the UN80 initiative demands that the international community “reimagine multilateralism so that peace, dignity and equality are not promises on paper, but realities in the lives of people”. No nation can meet today’s challenges alone. Highlighting his country’s role in both the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Security Council, he emphasized the importance of the UN Charter in its diplomacy. Sierra Leone has supported stabilization efforts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, de-escalated tensions in the Middle East, and supported political transitions in Lebanon and Syria.

In that vein, the Security Council’s limits have been laid bare, he said, stressing that the genocide in Gaza was preventable. The two-State solution has been obstructed. “We say again: Ceasefire now in Gaza. Ceasefire now in Sudan. Ceasefire now in Ukraine.” He said “a veto should never be a verdict against humanity,” underscoring that selective adherence to international law has tested the UN’s legitimacy. However, Sierra Leone is an example of a successful transition from civil war to peace, with the UN’s help, he said, recalling the closure of United Nations Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Sierra Leone (UNIPSIL) in 2014.

“Sierra Leone’s story is proof that multilateral solidarity works — when grounded in trust, mutual respect, and genuine investment in national ownership,” he emphasized. More broadly, climate change represents an existential threat to his country, though its emissions are negligible. Nonetheless, the nation has mainstreamed climate adaptation and ratified the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction Treaty (BBNJ), he said, calling on Member States to follow suit. “Climate justice is not charity. It is a legal and moral responsibility. If the poorest are left to pay the highest climate price, there is no justice.” He urged developed nations to honour their commitments, including on $100 billion in yearly climate finance.

Highlighting ECOWAS efforts in bolstering democracy and stability in Liberia and Gambia, he noted that the union is an African solution to African problems and pressed the UN to strengthen ties with it and other regional mechanisms. “Africa is not a problem to be solved. Africa is a partner to be empowered,” though the lack of a permanent seat on the Security Council does hinder the organ in acting with proper context, delaying action and costing lives, he said. In that vein, he demanded two permanent Council seats for Africa. “The world does not need a louder UN. It requires a braver UN. Now is the time to make the UN work for all,” he concluded.

Dominican Republic: Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President

The President described five forces that “deeply shake the destiny of our peoples: political polarization, the resurgence of trade protectionism, the technological revolution, climate change and geopolitical competition”. Noting that it is Latin America and the Caribbean’s turn to take up the post of the Secretary-General, he said: “Our region possesses the diversity, capacity, and experience to raise a strong voice for peace, climate justice, human rights and sustainable development. I am fully convinced that the time has come for a woman to lead the United Nations.” Noting that the international financial architecture does not reflect the realities of developing countries, he called for access to concessional financing, debt relief, innovative mechanisms and greater technical cooperation.

Turning to the multidimensional crisis in Haiti, he said that country is experiencing “extreme violence, institutional collapse and territorial control by numerous criminal gangs” that have been classified by his Government and the United States as terrorist organizations. The Multinational Security Support Mission, approved by the Security Council, has not yet reached the necessary scale or adequate funding, he said, expressing support for a more robust presence for the Mission. “We stand on the brink of Haiti’s collapse,” he said, calling on countries in the region to support Haiti. The Dominican Republic will continue to protect its territorial integrity, he said, adding: “No State can be blamed for defending its borders or guaranteeing the safety of its citizens.”

In the Caribbean, the triple planetary crisis — climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution — has a face: sargassum, a devastating phenomenon affecting coasts, public health and livelihoods. Solidarity and climate justice must translate into accessible financing, technology transfer and urgent action, he said, noting that his country is moving towards the ratification of the BBNJ Treaty. “The seas are a source of life, and caring for them means caring for our future.”

“The eightieth anniversary should not be a ritual of nostalgia,” but a vibrant call to renew humanity’s alliance with itself, he said, adding that the UN must not limit itself to recording crises — it must be a compass in the storm and a beacon in the night. “The world cannot continue to be a plan drawn by a handful of architects, inhabited by millions of tenants. A world designed for a few would be a punishment; one designed by and for all would represent a horizon of shared prosperity”.

Sri Lanka: Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Head of State and President

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Head of State and President of Sri Lanka, said poverty, together with the problems that stem from it, casts “an oppressive shadow on our future”. The Assembly must therefore pay special attention to eradicate it in its extremities. Perplexed by the undesirable consequences of this malaise, especially when juxtaposed with a world advanced in technology, he asked: “How can there be children without access to education?” As the foundation of every great nation, education is the most vital factor deciding a person’s future, he said, stressing: “We firmly believe that investment in education is an investment in global progress.”

He highlighted the drug problem as a complex issue affecting millions worldwide, noting that drug cartels are not only converting entire States into their hunting grounds but pose a major threat to global health, politics and well-being. He urged the international community to act together to implement the global agenda on drugs and crime. “I bring to your notice the need to implement the law strictly against these drug traffickers and prevent drug traffickers from taking refuge in our countries, and also to set up rehabilitation centres for rehabilitation purposes,” he emphasized.

Describing corruption as an epidemic and obstruction to development and noting that the struggle to combat it is an uphill endeavour, he nevertheless advocated the taking of necessary steps, adding that “if the courageous step we take is correct, a thousand steps will follow.” On the Palestinian situation, he said Sri Lanka, having lived through a three-decade war, not only knows very well the futility of war, but recognizes a nation’s “inalienable right to their own State”. He therefore called on the international community “to stop being a mere spectator and move decisively to end the suffering of millions”.

The last elections in the Dominican Republic saw the establishment of a parliament that reflects its ethnic and religious diversity. “We believe that the duty of legislatures is to develop the country and the people, not to develop themselves,” he stated. Ensuring every person enjoys the opportunities of the digital age is a global challenge, he observed, adding that succeeding in that task will open doors to technology, accelerate development and strengthen governance. “If we fail, technology will turn into one more force worsening inequality, insecurity and injustice,” he warned. He called for collective efforts to remove technological inequalities associated with artificial intelligence.

César Bernardo Arévalo de León: President of Guatemala

“I bring a message of peace and harmony to the peoples of the world on behalf of the four peoples of Guatemala,” said the President of Guatemala, César Bernardo Arévalo de León, speaking in the language of the Q’eqchi’ people in northern Guatemala. The name of the language spoken in the region, which means ‘true peace’, remains distant today. Four “katuns” — a period of 20 years, according to the ancestral Mayan calendar — have passed since the founding of the United Nations and the “transformative momentum of 1945” against the shadows of war. “Military abuses against vulnerable communities are a harsh reminder that we have not done enough to achieve a world where the rights and dignity of all persons are respected without question,” he stressed.

Since an internal war spanning the 1960s to 1996, Governments in Guatemala have adopted peace accords to ensure human rights and the non-recurrence of such horrors. Recognizing the decisive contribution of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia in this process, as well as the role of the Organization of American States (OAS), he said Guatemala receives support in combating corruption and impunity. “After a long period of institutional dismantling during which corruption was how the system worked, Guatemala is returning to the path of democratic recovery,” he said, citing Government efforts to promote accountability and transparency despite anti-democratic actors being entrenched in the justice system.

Guatemala has opened its doors to the monitoring mechanisms of the Universal Human Rights Protection System, receiving seven official visits, including those of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, and the Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing. “However, the results we have achieved so far are not enough.” Efforts are challenged by the struggle against corrupt and authoritarian forces that criminalize indigenous leaders who defend democracy, such as Luis Pacheco; journalists who denounce corruption, such as José Rubén Zamora; and judges such as Virginia Laparra; who are exiled or imprisoned. Elections for new authorities to justice bodies must be conducted transparently in 2026.

He also highlighted national initiatives to address migration, ensuring dignified treatment to the thousands of migrants transiting through Guatemala, and tackling poverty that causes Guatemalans to migrate. On the “existential threat” of climate change, he highlighted Guatemala’s collaboration with Mexico and Belize to protect the biocultural corridor of the Great Mayan Forest. “Although Guatemala is responsible for a tiny fraction of global emissions, we are one of the countries most vulnerable to their effects,” he said, highlighting efforts to strengthen the national climate council. He urged countries to fulfil their climate finance commitments and implement the Paris agreement.

Namibia: Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President

Namibia’s journey to independence is one of the UN’s biggest success stories, said Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of Namibia, noting that it was through this Organization that Namibians petitioned for the end of apartheid and colonial rule. Her personal UN journey began in 1974 when she represented Namibia and Africa in various capacities within the UN halls. “As a woman, I encourage every girl and woman by affirming that your voice matters,” she said. Currently, Namibia’s cabinet is 57 per cent women. Noting the upcoming twenty-fifth anniversary of Security Council resolution 1325 (2000) on women, peace and security, adopted during Namibia's Presidency of that organ, she said her country will continue to advocate for its universal implementation.

“Climate change is scorching our lands and drying up our rivers,” she said, announcing Namibia’s bid to host the African Regional Hub of the Green Climate Fund. Stressing the need for ethical boundaries when it comes to technological advances, she said that “artificial intelligence must not be a substitute for human judgment or responsibility”. Highlighting the Common African Position on the reform of the Security Council, she noted the recognition of Africa as a priority and special case in the reform process. “We can no longer delay the urgent call to redress the historical injustice to Africa and address our call for equitable and balanced representation on the Security Council,” she stressed.

Turning to the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, she said the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) is committed to promoting peace and stability in the eastern part of that country. The Security Council and the Good Offices of the Secretary-General must work towards the resolution of all conflicts, including those in different parts of Africa. The impasse in the Council over the Question of Western Sahara is an injustice, more than 34 years after the adoption of resolution 690 (1991). “The time for the holding of the UN referendum on the right to self-determination for the people of Western Sahara is now,” she added.

She also called for an end to the illegal economic, financial and commercial embargo imposed on Cuba and the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe, while expressing concern about the emerging threats against Venezuela. Further, the failure to address the crisis in Gaza could become the moral failure that defines this era. “Namibia's history is one of untold suffering, marked by apartheid, colonialism and genocide. It is our painful history that compels us to speak out, not out of bitterness” but out of a conviction in the power of international solidarity, she said.

Guyana: Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, noting that the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Charter arrives at a crossroads, said “this Organization, our Organization, has delivered.” Having worked together for the greater good over the years, it is difficult to imagine the world without the UN, he said. Nevertheless, amid raging conflicts, worsening food insecurity and the threat of climate change, the moment calls for candid and honest reflection. To remain faithful to the Charter, the United Nations “must ensure that the survival and progress of humanity are not mortgaged to the ambitions of the powerful”.

While condemning the 7 October 2023 attacks by Hamas on Israel and calling for an immediate, unconditional release of all hostages, he said Israel’s actions have long demolished any pretence of legitimate self-defence, as what is being witnessed “is not warfare, but mass extermination — a systematic slaughter and displacement of Palestinian men, women and children”. It is a war crime, he added, calling on the international community to not remain paralysed while an entire people is annihilated. Likewise, the situation in Ukraine must end. Guyana reaffirms its commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territory.

On Haiti, he called for urgent humanitarian funding and a country-led and owned political process for its stability. Haiti’s historical indebtedness, which not only hinders its development and upliftment of its peoples but also is a root cause of its “continuing troubles”, must be addressed. Turning to Guyana’s territorial controversy with Venezuela, he said that despite provisional measures by the International Court of Justice ordering Venezuela to refrain from altering the established jurisdictional status quo, it persists with unilateral laws and annexation threats. “If the rights of a small State can be trampled upon and legally binding orders ignored, what protection remains for any nation under international law?” he asked.

Noting that “the time has come for a frank conversation on Cuba, one that would lead to the prosperity of its people,” and optimize its full potential for the world, he called for a lifting of the embargo and the removal of Cuba from the list of State sponsors of terrorism. He detailed his Government’s efforts to achieve gender parity, adding that a people-centred approach is key to accelerating Guyana’s action on the Sustainable Development Goals. Further, he urged the international community to deliver predictable and accessible climate finance, support adaptation and resilience, and to embrace nature-based solutions.

Kiribati: Taneti Maamau, President

Taneti Maamau, President of Kiribati, said the UN80 initiative responds well to the needs of small island developing States and least developed countries, whose specific needs require assistance from the UN. Kiribati calls for reforms that increase efficiency and ensure that mandates most vital to vulnerable nations, such as climate action, are protected. In that vein, he said Kiribati is employing traditional and modern strategies to adapt to sea level rise to protect livelihoods and preserve culture. He also urged global action to limit warming to 1.5 degrees and support the most vulnerable countries through the Loss and Damage Fund.

Describing the recent International Court of Justice decision on climate change as a “milestone” that ensures the existence of Kiribati and other vulnerable nations,, he said it demonstrates what “the ‘Blue Pacific’ can successfully achieve collectively and […] secures the full legal certainty and permanence of our maritime zones, irrespective of the impacts of climate change”. The Multidimensional Vulnerability Index is particularly important for Kiribati to determine its needs in that context, he added.

Highlighting the importance of the ocean to Kiribati’s identity, economy and food security, he called on the Assembly to support the BBNJ Treaty. Illegal and unregulated fishing causes losses of up to $600 million for the island — income that could fund universal child health care. The issue can be addressed through strong multilateral ocean governance in line with UN principles, he said, adding that his country will also raise the price of its tuna to increase profits and preserve the resource.

“Equitable and predictable development financing is vital for Kiribati’s future,” he declared, adding that improving access to concessional finance and bridging the digital divide are key for States to meet development goals. The Doha Programme of Action for Least Developed Countries is important in that regard. Reaffirming the need for multilateralism to address global challenges, he said “by embracing cooperation, solidarity, and multilateral engagement, we can shape a future in which all nations, particularly the most vulnerable, can thrive and prosper”.

