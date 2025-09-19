General Assembly Approves Palestine’s Virtual Participation after Visa Denial

Ahead of its most high-profile week, the General Assembly today overwhelmingly voted to permit Palestine’s representatives to participate virtually in its eightieth session, following the denial of their entry visas by the host country.

By a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 5 against (Israel, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay and the United States), with 6 abstentions (Albania, Fiji, Hungary, North Macedonia, Panama and Papua New Guinea), the 193-member organ adopted draft resolution A/80/L.2/Rev.1.

By the text, the Assembly recalled section 11 of the Headquarters Agreement and decided that, without setting a precedent for future general debates and mandated high-level meetings, the State of Palestine may submit a pre-recorded statement of its President, which will be played in the General Assembly Hall during the general debate. It may also deliver statements by means of videoconference or submit a pre-recorded statement at the meetings of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

The representative of the United States, explaining its negative vote, said that the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian Liberation Organization must be held to account for not complying with their agreement under the Oslo Accords and for undermining the prospects for peace. The Authority, he continued, despite claiming to renounce the use of terrorism and all other acts of violence, “continues to reward and incentivize terror by continuing its pay-for-slay payment to terrorists and their families”.

This “heinous practice” must end, followed by a consistent and public repudiation of terrorism, including the 7 October 2023 massacre. The Palestinian Authority must also end its attempt to internationalize the conflict through lawfare campaigns, including appeals to the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and bypassing negotiations to secure the “unilateral recognition of a conjectural Palestinian State”. Meanwhile, his country remains open to reengagement consistent with its laws should both organizations on the Palestinian side meet their obligations and return to a constructive path of compromise and peaceful coexistence with Israel, he said.

Several delegates voiced their regret over the situation with the Palestinian delegation, recalling the obligations of the Organization’s host country under the Headquarters Agreement.

The Russian Federation’s delegate said that the visa denial to a Head of State is unprecedented and “flies in the face of the United Nations Headquarters Agreement”. He reminded that the host country is obligated to not impose any impediment on access to the district of the United Nations’ Headquarters for all official representatives without charge and as promptly as possible. He noted that his delegation’s vote cannot be interpreted as support for remote or hybrid working arrangements for the Organization, as it continuously calls for normal in-person participation.

The representative of Iran noted that the exceptional accommodation arrangements for the Palestinian delegation as set out in the adopted resolution do not absolve the United States of its responsibilities under the Agreement to promptly issue visas.

China’s speaker observed that the State of Palestine has the right to “full and effective participation in UN conferences, international conferences and meetings convened under the auspices of the General Assembly”. Yet, on the “eve of this General Assembly”, the United States announced the denial of visas for Palestinian officials. “This action is unacceptable, a blatant violation of its international obligations, and a ruthless suppression of Palestinian peace efforts,” he said.

The Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine expressed gratitude to the 145 countries that supported “the right of the leaders of the State of Palestine to participate in the meetings and work of the General Assembly” and emphasized that this “crystal clear position” calls on the host country to honour its obligations under the Headquarters Agreement, “which stipulates that visas should be granted to us whether we agree or disagree with the host country”. Calling the United States’ decision “an abuse of authority and a punishment for the State of Palestine”, he asserted: “We have the right to be with all of you, to share our thoughts and ideas peacefully, diplomatically, legally and in a civilized way.”

Also today, the Assembly adopted a draft oral decision, introduced by the representative of Saudi Arabia, allowing “His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to deliver a statement by videoconference or through a prerecorded message” at the resumed high-level international conference on Palestine, scheduled for 22 September 2025 in the General Assembly Hall.