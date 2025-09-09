Annalena Baerbock President of Eightieth General Assembly

On 2 June 2025, the United Nations General Assembly elected Annalena Baerbock of Germany as President of its eightieth session, which runs from September 2025 until September 2026. (See Press Release GA/12685.)

Ms. Baerbock served as Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs from December 2021 until May 2025. Throughout her career, she has been a strong advocate for the multilateral system with the United Nations at its core.

She was an elected member of the German Parliament (Deutscher Bundestag) from 2013 until June 2025.

In 2018, she was elected co-chairperson of the Green Party and held the position of party leader until 2022.

Prior to becoming an MP, Annalena Baerbock advised her party’s parliamentary group in the German Bundestag on matters of foreign and security policy and served as chairperson of her party in the federal state of Brandenburg. From 2005 to 2008, she worked for a Member of the European Parliament.

Annalena Baerbock holds a Master of Laws (LLM) from the London School of Economics and Political Science and an undergraduate degree in political science from Hamburg University.

She was born in Hanover on 15 December 1980 and has two daughters.