Outgoing General Assembly President Reflects on Turbulent Year, Citing Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan

As the General Assembly concluded its seventy-ninth session today, outgoing President Philémon Yang (Cameroon) reflected on a term that took place “in a context marked by growing uncertainty”, amid the intensification of conflicts, a deepening climate crisis and calls for reforming the Security Council.

The task of leading the Assembly, “the Parliament of humanity”, has been a true honor, he said, noting that many of its meetings focused on the most urgent conflicts around the world, from Gaza to Sudan to Ukraine. “Our actions for peace have certainly been the most visible in our call to end the suffering in Gaza,” he said noting that the tenth Emergency Special Session met three times. In July, the Assembly convened the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Resolution of the Question of Palestine and the implementation of the two-State solution, which will resume for its closing session during the upcoming high-level week. The Assembly also resumed its eleventh Emergency Special Session, during which two resolutions were adopted calling for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The defence of human rights took on renewed urgency this year, he noted, pointing to the commemoration of the sixtieth anniversary of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the launch of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent. On sustainable development, he highlighted the success of the fourth Conference on Financing for Development and the adoption of the Sevilla Commitment. Calls for partnership also resonated during the third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries and the third United Nations Conference on the Ocean. He also recalled representing the Assembly during the historic reading of the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on climate change in The Hague.

“The General Assembly entrusted the seventy-ninth session with some very important mandates”, he added. Highlighting the historic adoption of the Pact for the Future last September, he recalled its theme of “United in diversity for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity everywhere and for all”. The Assembly also worked to reduce digital divides by promoting an inclusive and transparent process for implementing the Global Digital Compact.

Turning to the reform of the Security Council, Mr. Yang noted that he met with all groups of the intergovernmental negotiations process. He welcomed recent developments, such as the adoption of the African model, the presentation of a model for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Liechtenstein’s revised model. “I hope to see Africa’s model presented during the intergovernmental negotiations process, in the eightieth session,” he said.

Drawing attention to several “signature events,” he highlighted the interactive dialogue with the International Committee of the Red Cross (OCRC) on preserving human dignity in armed conflict, and the multistakeholder dialogue on the New Partnership with Africa, among others. “Throughout, I maintained a priority focus on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls,” he said, also noting that he made multilingualism an important part of his agenda.

Despite rising global conflicts, the Charter, and the United Nations itself, represent a collective promise for a better future world, he said, adding: “This is a promise we must fulfil.” In March, the Secretary-General launched his UN80 Initiative to make the Organization more successful, he pointed out. Citing the great Zambian statesman Kenneth Kaunda, he said that ambition never comes to an end. “May our ambition endure. Our future needs that,” he said.

At the outset of the meeting, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres noted that while the seventy-ninth session took place during a “profoundly tumultuous” moment, many milestones were achieved “through the leadership” of the outgoing President.

Commending his “wisdom, vision and skill”, António Guterres spotlighted Mr. Yang’s efforts to “forge multilateral solutions” and provide a powerful voice for Africa. Mr. Yang played an important role in convening the Summit of the Future and ushering in the Pact for the Future. He also rallied countries together to address issues “close to his heart”, including ending child labor, mitigating the impact of small arms and light weapons on development, upholding international humanitarian law as well as advancing multilingualism.

Thanking Mr. Yang for his “advice, guidance and commitment”, the Secretary-General pledged to work with President-elect Annalena Baerbock (Germany) as the UN marks its eightieth anniversary and “the visionary Charter which brought it to life”.

Reflecting on the Organization’s founding, Mr. Guterres recalled that, in 1945, the UN’s strength was recognized as depending on the willingness of countries “to look beyond solely national interests — and to consider instead what we could achieve by standing as one”. This principle, he stressed, “is just as important today as it was 80 years ago”. He called on Member States to “carry this spirit forward”, and to “continue rebuilding trust and delivering results and peace for all people, everywhere”.

Delegates also observed a minute of silent prayer or meditation, following which Ms. Baerbock (Germany), President-elect of the eightieth session, took the oath of office, using the original United Nations Charter. Mr. Yang then declared the seventy-ninth session closed.