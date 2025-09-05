Text on United Nations Ties with Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sparks Debate as General Assembly Concludes Substantive Work

(Note: Owing to the financial liquidity crisis affecting the Organization, complete coverage of today's General Assembly meetings will be made available on Monday, 8 September.)

The General Assembly today concluded the substantive work of its seventy-ninth session, adopting a series of resolutions and decisions on issues ranging from the revitalization of its work and the resumption of a high-level conference on Palestine to cooperation between the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Assembly adopted several texts aimed at strengthening the Organization’s cooperation with several groupings, including one titled “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization” (document A/79/L.124). It was adopted by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to 27 against, with 28 abstentions.

The representative of the United States said her delegation voted against the text as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is “not a neutral body”. Rather, it is a “geopolitical vehicle dominated by China and several others, designed to erode multilateral norms, insulate authoritarian practices and challenge the international system”, she said.

Several other speakers, including the delegate from the Russian Federation, voiced “disappointment at the non-constructive position” of countries opposing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-UN resolution. She said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has an “excellent reputation”, proven by the Tianjin Summit. She called the Shanghai Cooperation Organization a “potent engine of global development and genuine multilateralism”.

China’s delegate said that the United States is driven by a political agenda, “going so far as calling for a vote” on the text. This has been a divisive move. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is working hard to defend multilateralism, and its influence continues to grow. The United States has recently placed itself against a majority of UN Member States, he said, calling this trend “domineering”. He urged Washington, D.C., to stop levelling “groundless allegations” against other Member States, he stressed.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly decided to resume the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution on 22 September during the 193-member organ’s upcoming eightieth session. Introducing a draft oral decision, the representative of Saudi Arabia recalled the suspension of that Conference on 30 July, emphasizing that “the situation on the ground in Palestine has never been more dire” and “it is precisely at this moment that the momentum towards peace must be maintained”.

However, Israel’s delegate raised points of order on that, noting that resolution 79/81 — which mandated that Conference — contained no provision for the possibility of suspending or resuming it. He asked about the procedural basis for having suspended the Conference in July, financial regulations that should have applied when it took more than two days in July and the programme budget implications of the current proposal.

A representative of the Secretariat said that General Assembly entitlements were used for the third day of the Conference in July and will be used for the meeting in September. The Assembly also agreed to reconsider the provisions contained in the annex to Assembly resolution 79/81, relating to the dates for the opening and closing of that Conference.

After the adoption, Israel’s delegate dissociated from the decision, expressing concerns about its procedure and substance. The text was rushed through, and delegations were not given time to consider it fully. The Assembly must not succumb to “procedure bullying”, he said, adding that the text is not “an attempt at peacemaking; it is a performance, nothing more than a publicity stunt”. Noting that Hamas welcomed France’s recent pledge on the issue of Palestinian statehood, he said: “When terrorists are the ones cheering you on, you are on the wrong side of history.” The oral decision threatens “to prolong the war, embolden Hamas and undermine real diplomatic efforts”, he said.

Also dissociating from this decision, the representative of the United States said she was “surprised and dismayed” about the lack of transparency with which this proposal was treated. The Conference is “an ill-timed publicity stunt” that “will prolong the war, embolden Hamas and undermine efforts to achieve peace”, she said. Her country will continue to lead “real-world efforts to end the fighting”, she added.

...