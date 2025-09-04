General Assembly Reaffirms Support for Ukraine’s Sovereignty, Urges Peace through Dialogue

Delegates in the General Assembly called for the Russian Federation’s withdrawal from Ukrainian territories and stressed the importance of dialogue that does not equate the occupier with the victim, as the 193-member organ today considered the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Mariana Betsa, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, noted that, as she was coming to New York to address the Assembly, a little girl called Angelina was laid to rest in Kyiv, along with 23 other civilians — she was the youngest victim of a missile strike on 28 August. The Russian Federation’s goal and strategy is “to destroy Ukraine as a country”, she stressed. Expressing gratitude for the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Europe and others, she said this war is not about Moscow’s security concerns; it is about “the Kremlin’s authoritarian regime” and “imperial ambitions”, and is supported by drones from Iran, arms and personnel from Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the support of Chinese companies.

Russian Federation Must Not Go Unpunished

“Perhaps the most heartbreaking consequence of this war is its impact on children,” she said, noting that, since the full-scale invasion, at least 648 have been killed and over 2,100 wounded. The gravest crime is the large-scale abduction of Ukrainian children, she said, adding: “This is genocide.” She also highlighted the forced demographic change in occupied territories and the harassment faced by religious minorities, including Orthodox, Greek Catholics, Protestants, Muslims and Catholics. Further, the Russian Federation has turned Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into a military base.

Talks with that country will only succeed if backed by strength, she warned, calling for political, military and economic pressure; military forces on the ground and robust security guarantees for her country. The Russian Federation is not winning, she stressed, dismissing its propaganda to the contrary. If it goes unpunished, that country will expand the war further to the West, she warned. Ukraine is ready to talk of peace, but will continue to fight for its territories. “This is the only country we have,” she added.

However, the representative of the Russian Federation questioned the need for this meeting. “Today, we are once again compelled to attend this rather bizarre meeting of the UN General Assembly, which is entirely divorced from reality,” he said. He added that the “Russophobic policies of the neo-Nazi regime” in Kyiv are responsible for this situation, adding that it “acceded to power with Western backing”. Describing Western States’ approach as “selective and hypocritical”, he said that, by denying Russian-speaking citizens their right to self-determination, Kyiv and its sponsors are denying a principle enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. And despite Minsk and Istanbul negotiations, Western leaders admitted they never intended peace. Ukraine is “a pawn”, sacrificed for Western geopolitical aims, he said.

Temporarily Occupied Territories Are Now Part of Russian Federation

Further, the so-called “temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine” are nothing of the sort, he said, adding that they are new entities of his country, following “informed and free votes” by their residents. The referenda in Crimea in 2014 and in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in 2022 represented “historic justice” and the will of the people to rejoin the Russian Federation, bound by centuries of tradition, culture, language and history. These referenda were consistent with the Charter of the UN, yet the Assembly, at the behest of Kyiv’s accomplices, persists in reproducing an “erroneous and politically motivated construct” of occupation. The Russian Federation has integrated its new regions, and is rebuilding infrastructure, schools, hospitals and roads. Moscow remains open to diplomacy, but any settlement must recognize these “new territorial realities”, he stressed.

“Kherson is Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia is Ukraine, Donetsk is Ukraine, Luhansk is Ukraine, Crimea is Ukraine, Sevastopol is Ukraine,” countered Sweden’s delegate, speaking also on behalf of Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. She was among several speakers who expressed solidarity with Ukraine as she added: “We are in awe of its bravery.” Noting that independent UN mechanisms continue to document severe repression, arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings and sexual and gender-based violence, she called on the Russian Federation to return all deported children immediately. “A so-called peace where the foundations of international law are trampled upon would have grave consequences,” she warned, adding that it would set the stage for renewed aggression by Moscow while emboldening other potential aggressors across the globe.

Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Are Ukraine

Along similar lines, the representative of the European Union, speaking in its capacity as observer, also stressed that “Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are Ukraine”. He condemned Moscow's war as “a manifest violation of international law, including the UN Charter”, and rejected its illegal annexations and elections. The Union urges “a full and unconditional ceasefire”, he added, adding that the Ukrainian people deserve a secure future. “We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine,” he pledged.

Speakers from Ukraine’s neighbourhood also voiced support for that country, with Poland’s delegate noting that “this war is not only about Ukraine. It’s about the rules that keep all nations safe”. Ukraine’s resistance “is part of a larger story of anti-colonial struggle that demands recognition and support”, he added. Peace requires that the Russian Federation stop its military aggression fully, and until that day comes, his country will “continue to provide strong, practical support for Ukraine’s legitimate self-defence”, he reaffirmed.

As one fifth of Ukraine’s territory remains occupied by Russian Federation and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced, Lithuania, that country’s delegate said, is hosting tens of thousands of Ukrainians. He called on countries to step up military efforts and humanitarian support for Ukraine, also stressing the need for accountability for war crimes.

Moscow Not Ready for Diplomacy

Canada’s delegate, speaking also on behalf of Australia and New Zealand, said that Ukraine is “at the front line of the struggle for democracy and freedom”. The reality in Russian Federation-occupied areas — which includes “forced disappearances, political arrests, torture and the abduction of children” — shows exactly what is at stake. Not only is Moscow not ready for diplomacy, it continues to delay a resolution, “raining down missiles on civilians”. Ukraine is ready for the unconditional ceasefire. “If you want peace, stop it; stop the fighting,” he said.

The representative of the United Kingdom also stressed that Ukraine has consistently sought peace. “The truth is that the Russian State has temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and has sought to consolidate control within them with violence,” she said. Moscow has sought to eliminate “any trace of Ukrainian Statehood and identity through repression”. For civilians, this means “arbitrary detention, forced deportation of children, erasure of cultural heritage and the use of sexual violence as a tool of war”. Russian Federation President Vladimir V. Putin “has the power to end this war today” through an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire, she added.

The representative of the United States highlighted her country’s efforts to secure an end to the fighting. The ongoing Russian Federation-Ukraine war “is the deadliest war since [the Second World War]”, she said, adding that the United States under President Donald J. Trump has taken “exceptional efforts” to bring this war to end. She pointed to his meeting with President Putin in Alaksa, followed by his meetings with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders at the White House. “The next step is for Russia and Ukraine’s leaders to meet bilaterally,” she said. Just after the United States “welcomed President Putin on American soil”, she noted, the Russian Federation launched the second largest aerial attack on Ukraine. Such continued attacks cast doubts on that country’s desire for peace, she said, calling on the Russian Federation to fulfil its obligations and on both parties to negotiate in good faith.

Türkiye’s delegate called on Member States to persist in “seeking a peaceful and negotiated settlement”. From the outset, Türkiye has assumed “a leading role in international diplomatic efforts”, guided by international law, the Charter of the UN, and the imperative of ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Since May, three rounds of direct negotiations have been hosted in Istanbul, creating space for dialogue. That momentum “must now widen its scope”. Türkiye “remains ready to host further talks” and affirms that “a just peace can only be achieved through direct dialogue and mutual understanding”.

Dialogue, Negotiation Remain Only Viable Path

China’s delegate expressed hope that the international community will “seize the recent positive momentum” towards a political settlement in Ukraine. “Dialogue and negotiation remain the only viable path,” he reiterated, calling on all parties to build consensus and strive for a just, lasting and binding peace agreement. He also urged adherence to “no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of hostilities and no fanning the flame by any party”. The crisis must not “impinge on global sustainable development”, he added. “The earlier the fighting ends and unilateral sanctions are lifted, the sooner global supply chains can regain resilience and the sooner the world economy can recover,” he concluded.

India’s delegate expressed regret about “the collateral consequences of the conflict”, including prices of fuel, affecting the world at large and particularly the countries of the Global South, which have been left to fend for themselves. Welcoming recent positive developments, including the progress made at the Alaska Summit, he said: “India stands ready to support diplomatic efforts for an early end to the conflict.”

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, Philémon Yang (Cameroon), President of the General Assembly, called for the complete withdrawal of the Russian Federation’s forces from Ukraine’s territory and an end to attacks on civilian infrastructure. He expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis and the rise in civilian casualties due to the targeting of cities with drones and missile strikes. The Assembly has adopted eight resolutions since 2022, reaffirming the need for a peaceful solution. Peace will be achieved through dialogue and not by force, he said.

In the afternoon, the Assembly also heard the remaining explanations of vote on the draft decision concerning the “UN80 Initiative: establishment of the informal ad hoc working group” as well as the remaining speakers from the high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests.