General Assembly Takes Action on Drafts on Security Council Equitable Representation, Increased Membership, Artificial Intelligence, Other Matters

The General Assembly today adopted several resolutions including one establishing a scientific panel on artificial intelligence (AI) and a global dialogue on its governance to promote sustainable development and bridge digital divides. The Assembly, also by a recorded vote with the United States as the only Member State voting against, adopted a text on cooperation between the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

By the terms of the first text titled “Terms of reference and modalities for the establishment and functioning of the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence and the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance” (document A/79/l.118), the Assembly pledged to establish a panel comprising 40 experts to assess its risks, opportunities and impact. By other terms, the 193-member body pledged to establish a global dialogue to provide policy discussions and consensus-building with the aim of strengthening global AI governance, supporting the Sustainable Development Goals and closing digital divides.

Several speakers took to the floor in explanation of vote, including Iraq’s delegate on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, who emphasized that AI, if “deployed responsibly, inclusively, and to serve the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals”, has the potential to transform public services, education, health, and digital economies, while accelerating the 2030 Agenda. However, such benefits depend on a fair and inclusive international governance framework that ensures equitable access, prevents widening divides, and takes into account AI’s social, economic, ethical, cultural and technical implications.

“Full inclusion of developing countries in shaping the future of AI governance” is key, he said, stressing principles of sovereignty, equity and transparency. While the Group demonstrated “considerable flexibility” throughout the negotiations, this should not be mistaken as compromising core priorities, notably the need for robust capacity-building and meaningful participation in AI processes. He urged all delegations to support the outcome as a “balanced and forward-looking foundation for international cooperation on AI governance” and pledged to remain actively engaged to ensure AI governance is inclusive, development-oriented, and aligned with the aspirations of the Global South.

Denmark’s representative, speaking for the European Union, pleased by the consensus on “L.118”, stressed that this outcome “sends a strong signal to the world” that the UN remains relevant in addressing the fast-evolving technology landscape and its impact on societies and human rights. The bloc has consistently prioritized the panel’s scientific independence and the multi-stakeholder nature of the global dialogue to foster inclusive exchanges that strengthen AI governance. These mechanisms, he affirmed, will “contribute to building the UN’s membership’s capacity on AI by fostering shared knowledge, common understanding and pooled experiences”, particularly benefiting developing countries, and will soon become “valuable tools to continue advancing discussions on AI at the UN”.

United Nations Cooperation with Commonwealth of Independent States

On another matter, by a recorded vote of 114 favour to 1 against (United States), with 19 abstentions, the Assembly adopted the text titled “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Independent States” (document A/79/L.114), noting the activities of the Commonwealth in fostering regional cooperation across diverse fields, including trade, economic development, education, healthcare, culture, science, environmental protection and illicit trafficking. It further highlighted the important of strengthening cooperation between the UN and the CIS through inter-agency forums.

Introducing “L.114”, Tajikistan’s delegate that the resolution — a technical update of the biannual text — builds on previous General Assembly resolutions and reaffirms the importance of international cooperation in addressing economic, social, cultural and humanitarian challenges in line with the UN Charter. He emphasized that this cooperation must be grounded in the principles of sovereignty, equality and international law.

The United States’ representative, who called for a recorded vote on “L.114”, expressed serious reservations about the text, particularly the emphasis on coordination with the CIS, which it views as duplicative of UN efforts. Washington, D.C., stressed that such redundancy diverts attention from the UN’s core mission of maintaining international peace and security. The resolution, she said, is another “pro forma exercise” that adds little value, similar to many Assembly items.

Equitable Representation on, Increased Membership of Security Council

Also today, the Assembly concluded its discussion of the “Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council”, with speakers welcoming the General Assembly’s approval of an oral decision ensuring consideration of the topic in the next session.

The representative of Italy, speaking on behalf of the Uniting for Consensus Group, welcomed the “productive and focused discussions on the five clusters” and noted that the updated elements paper “provides a useful reflection of the discussions held during this session”. Stressing that the Group has engaged with a “proactive, flexible and constructive mindset”, he emphasized that Security Council reform must remain a “Member State–driven process” within the intergovernmental negotiations, with the common goal of achieving a Council that is “more accountable, representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective and democratic”. Concluding, the Group affirmed its support for the oral draft decision to ensure “a smooth transition of this crucial negotiation into the eightieth session”.

Bahrain’s delegate, speaking for the Arab Group, noted that the Pact for the Future reaffirmed the Member States’ commitment to reforming the Security Council and injected renewed momentum into the negotiation process, while welcoming the consensus adoption of the oral decision, which “ensures a smooth transition to the next session”. Stressing that the intergovernmental negotiations process is the sole platform for reaching an agreement on the Council expansion and reform, she underlined the need for solutions with “the broadest possible political acceptance among Member States”. “We ask for a full-fledged permanent Arab representation in the category of permanent seats” as well as “equitable representation in the category of non-permanent seats” in any expansion, she said, reaffirming the Arab Group’s “commitment to actively and constructively participate… with the aim of achieving genuine and comprehensive reform in the spirit of transparency and constructive engagement”.

Japan’s delegate, also speaking for Brazil, Germany and India, stressed that “reform of the Council is urgently needed and must be advanced without delay”, as underscored in the Pact for the Future. While welcoming discussions on reform models, the Group of 4 voiced “serious concerns” that the revised elements paper omitted “the majority support for expansion in both the permanent and non-permanent categories” and wrongly portrayed the intergovernmental negotiations process as the exclusive platform for reform. Warning that the current session “has not yielded any substantial outcomes”, he said forthcoming sessions must deliver “tangible progress that leads to text-based negotiations with clearly specified timelines”. He also emphasized that failure to act undermines trust in the UN itself, insisting that reform is vital “not only to strengthen the UN as a whole, but also to maintain the entire international order”.

Switzerland to Host UN Conference on Trade and Development Session

The Secretariat also read out a statement in relation to draft decision A/79/L.103, welcoming Switzerland’s offer to host the sixteenth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva in October 2025. The statement further noted that Switzerland will cover all additional costs related to hosting the session, in consultation with the UN Secretary-General.