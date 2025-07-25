General Assembly Adopts Resolutions on UN Cooperation with Parliaments, Civil Society Participation in UN Meetings, Artificial Intelligence

The General Assembly today adopted key resolutions on United Nations cooperation with parliaments, civil society participation in UN meetings, and artificial intelligence with debate focused on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the role of non-governmental organizations and multilateralism. Most of the resolutions passed by wide margins despite some dissent.

Interaction between UN, National Parliaments, Inter-Parliamentary Union

First, a resolution on interaction between the United Nations, national parliaments and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) (document A/79/L.104), was adopted by a recorded vote of 153 in favour to 1 against (United States), with no abstentions.

Introduced by the representative of the United Republic of Tanzania, the resolution welcomed the IPU’s efforts to deepen its engagement with the United Nations and encouraged both organizations to strengthen their cooperation. It also called on UN country teams to work more closely and systematically with national parliaments, at the request of national authorities, by involving them in development strategy consultations and aid effectiveness. And it called on UN entities to draw on the expertise of the Inter-Parliamentary Union to help strengthen parliamentary institutions, especially in post-conflict or transitioning democracies.

Philémon Yang (Cameroon), General Assembly President, reflected on the Secretary-General’s report on the interaction between the UN, national parliaments, and the IPU. Parliaments are key partners in translating global commitments into national action through legislation, budgetary oversight, and accountability, he said. Their engagement “strengthens multilateralism by restoring trust” and anchoring efforts in democratic legitimacy. “As President of the General Assembly, I’ve seen parliaments align laws with international goals and promote sustainable finance,” he emphasized.

A representative of the Inter-Parliamentary Union said that in a time of deepening global divisions, this resolution highlights the “great and special responsibility” of parliamentarians to bridge political divides and unite people within their countries. The text recognizes the unique role of parliaments in advancing the UN’s goals of “peace and security, human rights and sustainable development”, and responds to last year’s Pact for the Future, which outlines a bold vision requiring strong parliamentary engagement. The resolution also gives new prominence to the annual Parliamentary Hearing at the UN.

She highlighted a key new addition to the text in an operative paragraph recognizing the IPU’s important work in supporting the ratification of UN disarmament and non-proliferation treaties. “I see this as a vital step forward —at a time when, as the Secretary-General warned, the threat of nuclear war has never been so near,” she stated.

United States Questions Value of UN Coordination with Parliaments, IPU

Prior to the vote, the representative of the United States expressed strong reservations about the resolution, questioning “the value of coordination with the Inter-Parliamentary Union” which is “a pro forma exercise that says much but accomplishes very little”. He criticized the IPU for advancing “soft law measures that infringe on national sovereignty and freedom of speech” and condemned its “unserious attempts to promote democracy”, especially by “some of its most repressive members”. The United States rejects “any contribution of the joint UN-IPU Parliamentary Hearing to ongoing UN processes or reforms”, he stressed.

Several Other Speakers Strongly Support Greater UN-IPU Cooperation

China’s delegate, speaking after the vote, emphasized the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s vital role as a widely represented and influential platform for dialogue and cooperation among parliaments. He strongly supported deeper UN-IPU cooperation and condemned the call for a vote on the resolution as “absurd, unjustifiable and anything but constructive”, urging the dissenting country to “recognize the tide of history” and support the 2030 Agenda.

The Russian Federation’s delegate welcomed the adoption of what it called a “balanced and useful document”. However, it objected to paragraph 7 referencing the Sharm El-Sheikh declaration of 2022, deeming it outdated and no longer relevant, and disassociated from that specific part while supporting overall UN-IPU cooperation.

Hungary’s representative also reaffirmed the importance of multistakeholder cooperation between the UN, national parliaments, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, stressing that the IPU is a key forum for advancing peace, democracy, and sustainable development, and confirmed its support for the resolution.

Culture of Peace

Turning to a draft resolution titled “Follow-up to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace” (document A/79/L.111), introduced by Bangladesh’s delegate, the Assembly adopted it by a recorded vote of 149 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 1 abstention (Grenada). The text stresses the importance of addressing the underlying drivers of violence and conflict to promote a culture of peace, urging the appropriate authorities to provide age-appropriate education in children’s schools that builds a culture of peace and non-violence.

The representative of the United States, in explanation of vote, expressed strong support for conflict prevention and peacebuilding but opposed resolution “L.111”, calling it excessively lengthy. He stated that the United States would “no longer reaffirm the 2030 Agenda as a matter of course”. He objected to the use of the term “gender”, affirming his Government’s policy of recognizing only two sexes. He also cited its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change and non-participation in the Sevilla Commitment.

International Day of Awareness of Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries

Next, by adopting a draft resolution titled “International Day of Awareness of the Special Development Needs and Challenges of Landlocked Developing Countries” (document A/79/L.108), introduced by the representative of Bolivia, the Assembly proclaimed 6 August as the International Day, to be observed annually beginning in 2025 during the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, to be held in Awaza, Turkmenistan, from 5 to 8 August 2025. Following that, the Assembly also adopted a draft decision titled “Venue and dates of the sixteenth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development” (document A/79/L.103).

In explanation of vote after the vote on “L.108”, the representative of the United States dissociated from the entire resolution, citing opposition to reaffirming the 2030 Agenda and concern over the proliferation of international theme days, which it views as duplicative.

Argentina’s delegate, reaffirming its position that the 2030 Agenda is non-binding and should be interpreted freely by each State, disassociated from the reference to the 2030 Agenda in the preambular paragraph.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Creating New Opportunities for Sustainable Development in Central Asia

Next, the Assembly adopted the resolution titled, “Role of artificial intelligence in creating new opportunities for sustainable development in Central Asia” (document A/79/L.94), introduced by Tajikistan’s delegate, which calls for support to education, encourages enhanced international cooperation, and recognizes efforts to develop regional approaches for trustworthy AI systems.

The United States representative rejected the resolution’s reaffirmation of the 2030 Agenda, calling it incompatible with United States sovereignty, and dissociated from the relevant paragraph. It also opposed establishing an AI center in Dushanbe, calling it duplicative and declining to support related costs.

Argentina’s delegate welcomed the resolution but dissociated from the Pact for the Future and reiterated that the 2030 Agenda is non-binding.

General Assembly’ High-level Plenary Meeting to Commemorate Thirtieth Anniversary of World Programme of Action for Youth

The Assembly then turned to the draft decision titled “Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth” (document A/79/L.105).

Canada’s delegate introduced an oral amendment to reinstate 10 civil society organizations for participation in the High-level Meeting on Youth, emphasizing the importance of inclusive engagement. Mexico’s representative supported the amendment, citing transparency, the value of civil society participation, and confidence in the selection process. In contrast, the Russian Federation’s delegate opposed the amendment, arguing that non-governmental organization participation is not an inherent right and must meet specific criteria. It warned that bypassing the “non-objection” principle politicizes UN discussions and undermines trust between States.

The Assembly adopted the oral amendment by a recorded vote of 68 in favour to 8 against (Armenia, Belarus, Cameroon, Cyprus, Eritrea, India, Iran, United States), with 52 abstentions, before adopting the draft decision as a whole by consensus.

General Assembly’s High-level Meeting on Thirtieth Anniversary of Fourth World Conference on Women

Next, by a recorded vote of 72 in favour to 4 against (Cameroon, Eritrea, India, United States), with 54 abstentions, the Assembly adopted the draft amendment — presented by the United Kingdom — titled “Participation of non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the private sector in the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the thirtieth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women” (document A/79/L.112), to replace the annex to the draft decision with the annex to the present amendment. The Assembly adopted the eponymous draft decision as amended (document A/79/L.106).

The Russian Federation, speaking before the vote, said that she did not approve of the amendment. “The Office of the PGA does not carry out any screening of NGOs […] and we don't have a filter in place,” she added.

High-level Conference on Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar

Turning to a draft amendment titled “Participation of non‑governmental organizations, civil society organizations, think tanks and academic institutions in the High-level Conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar” (document A/79/L.113), the Assembly adopted the amendment — presented by Australia — by a recorded vote of 68 in favour to 12 against, with 46 abstentions. The Assembly then adopted the draft decision on that matter (document A/79/L.107).

The Russian Federation’s delegate once again said she opposed the inclusion of some non-governmental organizations in the High-level Conference, as it risks politicizing the discussion. “We will vote against Australia’s amendment and urge others to do the same,” she said.

General Assembly’s Fourth High-level Meeting on Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable diseases and Promotion of Mental Health and Well-Being

Next, by a recorded vote of 70 in favour to 11 against, with 49 abstentions, the Assembly adopted “Participation of non‑governmental organizations, civil society organizations, relevant medical organizations, academic institutions, the scientific community and the private sector in the fourth high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases and the promotion of mental health and well-being”, and its amendment (document A/79/L.110). The Assembly then adopted the draft decision as amended (document A/79/L.102).

The delegate from the Russian Federation, in explanation of vote before the vote, said she opposed amendment “L.110” and the inclusion of the World Alcohol Alliance in the upcoming high-level meeting, as its lobbying activities conflict with efforts to reduce non-communicable diseases and improve mental health.

In other matters, the Assembly concluded its debate on the responsibility to protect and the prevention of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.