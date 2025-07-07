General Assembly Takes Up Draft Resolution on Situation in Afghanistan

The General Assembly will hold a debate on the situation in Afghanistan and on the Secretary-General’s latest report on the country (document A/79/947). The report provides an update on the activities of the United Nations in Afghanistan, including political, humanitarian and human rights efforts. The 193-member organ will also take action on the related draft resolution (document A/79/L.100) introduced by Germany.

* The 82nd Meeting was not covered.